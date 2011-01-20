Rangnick was quite influential in his day, wasn't he? Inspired a number of German coaches who took up his ideas and developed them. Surely there must be some Rangnickian coaches who have actually coached more recently. Might be some feat persuading one of them to move to Merseyside though.



When you look at all the coaches whove been at Salzburg and other Red Bull teams, then theres loads who certainly have been in contact with Rangnick, then those at Hoffenheim too. Likes of Marsch, Glasner, Hütter, Rose, Beierlorzer, Nagalesmann, Svensson.All are in better jobs than Everton could offer, apart from BeierlorzerIts interesting with Rangnick though, cos I think its been stated a lot he is interested in working in England, so if hes going to do it, it has to be soon, and he has no club at the moment. So surely now is the time. But the thing is he only has coached in 3 of the last 10 years really. So itd be a bit odd if he just went into coaching, hed be more suited to a more dual role or sports director role.