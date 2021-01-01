In 2006, I mean
Per The Athletic, the Everton shortlist is believed to be down to six: Nuno, Benitez, Potter, Galtier, Moyes, Rangnick
are all these managers aware they are on a shortlist?
Interesting that Brands has recently been made a director ofGoodison park stadium limited Everton FC finance limited Everton investments limited https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/officers/hdlqXWOeyN1-E33EIKcIqSqJLFE/appointmentsAnd by interesting, I mean really really weird. Brandt is the director of football. These companies appear to have something to do with the new stadium financing
maybe?Why would your director of football be within a million miles of that? Why isnt your director of football focused on
well, football. Because hes made a shit job of that so far.Its really weird.
Multi-tasking. They've got no money so they need each employee to do the job of multiple people. That's why Dunc is Assistant Coach as well as Cone Deployment Manager and Bouncer. And Barrett Baxendale combines Chief Exec duties with a Municipal Territory Acquisition Role, while Bill is Chairman as well as Guardian of the Arteta Money and Producer and Director of the Club Panto (i.e first team performances).
Whoever's second job is 'polishing silverware' is smiling smugly.
Its gonna be big dunk isnt it. No one else gets them , is available and cheap. This would be so hard for them to fume over but a real kick in the knackers anyway after Don Carlo.
Really hope Rafa doesn't go to this shower of shit.
