2016/17
Bassala Sambou - Free (Turned down new deal joined Fortuna Sittard on a free)
Maarten Stekelenburg - £850k (Joined Ajax on a free)
Nathan Baxter - Free (Retired)
Joe Hilton - Free (Joined Blackburn Rovers on a free)
Chris Renshaw - Free (Joined Oldham on a free)
Idrissa Gueye - £7.1m (Sold to PSG for £30m)
Yannick Bolasie - £22.5m (Released)
Ademola Lookman - £7.5m+£3.5m (Joined RB Leipzig for £16m rising to £22.5m)
Morgan Schneiderlin - £20m (Sold to Nice for £2m)
2017/18
Davy Klaassen - £23.6m (Sold to Werder Bremen for £12m)
Sandro - £5.2m (Joined Huesca on a free)
Henry Onyekuru - £6.8m (Joined Monaco for £12m)
Nikola Vlasic - £9.7m (Joined CSKA for £14m)
Cuco Martina - Free (Released)
Wayne Rooney - Free (Joined D.C United on a free)
Boris Mathis - Free (Joined Rodez on a free)
Dennis Adeniran - Fee upwards of £4m (Released)
Josh Bowler - £1.5m rising to £4.25m (Released)
Theo Walcott - £20m (Joined Southampton a free)
2018/19
2019/20
Jonas Lossl - Free (Joined FC Midtjylland on a free)
2020/21
Joshua King - £2m (Released)
In fairness, it's not as bad when you take out those still at the club.
Its sort of worse, cos many of those still there are simply not good enough to compete where they expect to compete for the money spent - i.e. for CL places. They have spent half a billion on players in the last 4 or 5 years, its insane.
Of those at the club now, theres a few who contribure so little, and theyd gladly get rid of if they could, and will if they can get any teams to pay up (players like Tosun, Kean, Bernard, Delph), others like Pickford, Iwobi, Gomes, Mina and Sigurdsson arent very good, cost them a fortune, and helped them achieve nothing.
Only Calvert Lewin, Digne, Godfrey, Dacoure (maybe?), Richarlison could be seen as assets.