Offline ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,388
  • Hates Poodles
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31960 on: Today at 01:12:41 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 11:47:39 am
Why is he wearing Prince's shoes?

Cos Prince is dead and wont be needing them.
96 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 73
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31961 on: Today at 01:22:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:49:46 am
He's partying like it's 1995.

Ha ha, very good.  ;D
Offline Jwils21

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 825
  • Up the Reds
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31962 on: Today at 01:26:52 pm »
Allardyce has been spotted on Water Street today. Imagine.
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,142
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31963 on: Today at 01:27:05 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:49:46 am
He's partying like it's 1995.
  ;D

Purple Bins, Purple Bins!
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,659
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31964 on: Today at 01:31:56 pm »
Little Red Blue Corvette
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,142
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31965 on: Today at 01:42:47 pm »
"You don't have to be (F@@kin) rich to buy our club
You don't have to be cool to rule our world
Ain't no particular signings that we need
As long we hurt the redshite with a...
Kick"
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,855
  • Seis Veces
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31966 on: Today at 01:45:01 pm »
Sign of the Worrying Times
Offline Scouser-Tommy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,655
  • Allez, Allez, Allez...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31967 on: Today at 02:05:29 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 01:26:52 pm
Allardyce has been spotted on Water Street today. Imagine.
There is a few Sayers round there to be fair.
Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,674
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31968 on: Today at 03:01:22 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:27:05 pm
  ;D

Purple Bins, Purple Bins!

Haha :D
Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,674
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31969 on: Today at 03:08:20 pm »
Richie La is releasing a cover of I Would Dive 4 U
Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,017
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31970 on: Today at 03:12:55 pm »
How do Everton ever solve this riddle?
1. New manager does well- moves to better option.
2. New manager does badly- booed out after 12 months.
3. New manager does ok - wait for 1 or 2 to come round (15 months max)

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,602
  • Dutch Class
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31971 on: Today at 03:39:36 pm »
Moshiri bought the club in February 2016. Just look at the state of their transfers since (Bold signifies a profit made from sale)

2016/17

Bassala Sambou - Free (Turned down new deal joined Fortuna Sittard on a free)
Maarten Stekelenburg - £850k (Joined Ajax on a free)
Nathan Baxter - Free (Retired)
Joe Hilton - Free (Joined Blackburn Rovers on a free)
Chris Renshaw - Free (Joined Oldham on a free)
Idrissa Gueye - £7.1m (Sold to PSG for £30m)
Yannick Bolasie - £22.5m (Released)
Dominic Calvert-Lewin - £1.5m (Still at club)
Ademola Lookman - £7.5m+£3.5m (Joined RB Leipzig for £16m rising to £22.5m)
Morgan Schneiderlin - £20m (Sold to Nice for £2m)

2017/18

Davy Klaassen - £23.6m (Sold to Werder Bremen for £12m)
Sandro - £5.2m (Joined Huesca on a free)
Gylfi Sigurdsson - £40m (Still at club)
Michael Keane - £25m (Still at club)
Jordan Pickford - £25m (Still at club)
Henry Onyekuru - £6.8m (Joined Monaco for £12m)
Nikola Vlasic - £9.7m (Joined CSKA for £14m)
Cuco Martina - Free (Released)
Wayne Rooney - Free (Joined D.C United on a free)
Boris Mathis - Free (Joined Rodez on a free)
Nathan Markelo - Undisclosed (Still at club)
Lewis Gibson - £1m rising to £6m (Still at club)
Dennis Adeniran - Fee upwards of £4m (Released)
Josh Bowler - £1.5m rising to £4.25m (Released)
Theo Walcott - £20m (Joined Southampton a free)
Cenk Tosun - £27.5m (Still at club)

2018/19
Richarlison - £35m rising to £50m (Still at club)
Lucas Digne - £18m (Still at club)
Joao Virginia - Undisclosed (Still at club)
Bernard - Free (Still at club)
Yerry Mina - £27m (Still at club)

2019/20
Andre Gomes - £22m (Still at club)
Moise Kean - £25m rising to £27.5m (Still at club)
Fabian Delph - £8.5m + £1.5m (Still at club)
Jean-Philippe Gbamin - £25m (Still at club)
Jarrad Branthwaite - £1m (Still at club)
Jonas Lossl - Free (Joined FC Midtjylland on a free)
Alex Iwobi - £28m + £6m (Still at club)


2020/21
Ben Godfrey - £20m +£5m (Still at club)
Abdoulaye Doucouré - £20m (Still at club)
Allan - £25m (Still at club)
James - Free (Still at club)
Niels Nkounkou - Free (Still at club)
Imam Jagne - Undisclosed (Still at club)
Joshua King - £2m (Released)

Of the players they've sold signed during the Moshiri era they've made a profit on four of them thus far. Vlasic, Lookman and Onyekuru all had great loan spells elsewhere. Gueye is really the only one who has been signed as a result of his performances for the first team. They spent £62.5m on Walcott, Schneiderlin and Bolasie and recouped £2m in fees. Even the youth players they signed for decent fees haven't been impactful. They'll probably make a profit when the likes of Digne, Calvert-Lewin, James and Kean eventually leave.
Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,322
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31972 on: Today at 03:55:35 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 08:55:20 am
Harry's career taking quite a drastic turn
hell need a bigger wand
Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,096
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31973 on: Today at 05:12:03 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 01:31:56 pm
Little Red Blue Corvette

Purple Rain (pissing through the Bullens roof).
Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31974 on: Today at 05:33:19 pm »
Bolasie, Walcott, Tosun and Iwobi particularly shocking signings from that. They are a complete mess... a squad made up of players from different managers designs leaving their wage bill bloated, squad aging with players with very little peak left who they will be unable to move on for any significant fees.

A new manager isnt just going to sort them right out like they think, need to overhaul the Sporting Director too. Really should be looking at a club like Leicester ... similar budgets and look how smart theyve been in market in recent years.

That rabid fan base wont have patience for that though.
Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,855
  • Seis Veces
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31975 on: Today at 05:36:55 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:39:36 pm
Moshiri bought the club in February 2016. Just look at the state of their transfers since (Bold signifies a profit made from sale)

2016/17
Yannick Bolasie - £22.5m (Released)
Morgan Schneiderlin - £20m (Sold to Nice for £2m)

2017/18
Davy Klaassen - £23.6m (Sold to Werder Bremen for £12m)
Sandro - £5.2m (Joined Huesca on a free)
Gylfi Sigurdsson - £40m (Still at club)
Michael Keane - £25m (Still at club)
Jordan Pickford - £25m (Still at club)
Theo Walcott - £20m (Joined Southampton a free)
Cenk Tosun - £27.5m (Still at club)

2018/19
Bernard - Free (Still at club)
Yerry Mina - £27m (Still at club)

2019/20
Andre Gomes - £22m (Still at club)
Moise Kean - £25m rising to £27.5m (Still at club)
Fabian Delph - £8.5m + £1.5m (Still at club)
Jean-Philippe Gbamin - £25m (Still at club)
Alex Iwobi - £28m + £6m (Still at club)

2020/21
Joshua King - £2m (Released)

Picked out some of my personal favourites there. That 2017/18 window has almost brought me to tears. Fucking hell. Hall of shame stuff.
Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,579
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31976 on: Today at 05:44:15 pm »
2016/17

Bassala Sambou - Free (Turned down new deal joined Fortuna Sittard on a free)
Maarten Stekelenburg - £850k (Joined Ajax on a free)
Nathan Baxter - Free (Retired)
Joe Hilton - Free (Joined Blackburn Rovers on a free)
Chris Renshaw - Free (Joined Oldham on a free)
Idrissa Gueye - £7.1m (Sold to PSG for £30m)
Yannick Bolasie - £22.5m (Released)
Ademola Lookman - £7.5m+£3.5m (Joined RB Leipzig for £16m rising to £22.5m)
Morgan Schneiderlin - £20m (Sold to Nice for £2m)

2017/18

Davy Klaassen - £23.6m (Sold to Werder Bremen for £12m)
Sandro - £5.2m (Joined Huesca on a free)
Henry Onyekuru - £6.8m (Joined Monaco for £12m)
Nikola Vlasic - £9.7m (Joined CSKA for £14m)
Cuco Martina - Free (Released)
Wayne Rooney - Free (Joined D.C United on a free)
Boris Mathis - Free (Joined Rodez on a free)
Dennis Adeniran - Fee upwards of £4m (Released)
Josh Bowler - £1.5m rising to £4.25m (Released)
Theo Walcott - £20m (Joined Southampton a free)

2018/19

2019/20

Jonas Lossl - Free (Joined FC Midtjylland on a free)

2020/21

Joshua King - £2m (Released)



In fairness, it's not as bad when you take out those still at the club.
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,620
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31977 on: Today at 05:46:26 pm »
Honestly,, theyre expecting to buy £150m of players this summer.

Now, they only get close to this if they sell Richarlison 

Have they not noticed that their revenue was only £186m last year?

It would be like us lashing £400m on players in one summer.
Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,414
  • Walton Vale Boot Boys
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31978 on: Today at 05:52:23 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:39:50 am
Rodgers would have a been a sound appointment. Gerrard, I don't think he'd leave this season, they can get into the Champions League, something that's not going to happen to Everton in the short term so even if stayed one more year, it'd be massive for him.

I don't know if he'd go and I know some of them won't get past his RS connection but it's exactly the type of appointment that could be beneficial for them and him.

Have to disagree. I dont see how Gerrard going to Everton would be beneficial in the slightest for him. Hes just made himself legendary in Glasgow. What a comedown it would be for him. Never happen anyway.
Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,096
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31979 on: Today at 06:02:32 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 05:52:23 pm
Have to disagree. I dont see how Gerrard going to Everton would be beneficial in the slightest for him. Hes just made himself legendary in Glasgow. What a comedown it would be for him. Never happen anyway.

I just don't see an upside for Gerrard going to Goodison.

What a step down it would be for him. Going from a title-winning team with a really big fanbase who adore him, to a run-of-the-mill Premier League team going nowhere and with a toxic fanbase who hate him and have abused him, his wife and his children for years.
Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,228
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31980 on: Today at 06:15:45 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 05:44:15 pm
2016/17

Bassala Sambou - Free (Turned down new deal joined Fortuna Sittard on a free)
Maarten Stekelenburg - £850k (Joined Ajax on a free)
Nathan Baxter - Free (Retired)
Joe Hilton - Free (Joined Blackburn Rovers on a free)
Chris Renshaw - Free (Joined Oldham on a free)
Idrissa Gueye - £7.1m (Sold to PSG for £30m)
Yannick Bolasie - £22.5m (Released)
Ademola Lookman - £7.5m+£3.5m (Joined RB Leipzig for £16m rising to £22.5m)
Morgan Schneiderlin - £20m (Sold to Nice for £2m)

2017/18

Davy Klaassen - £23.6m (Sold to Werder Bremen for £12m)
Sandro - £5.2m (Joined Huesca on a free)
Henry Onyekuru - £6.8m (Joined Monaco for £12m)
Nikola Vlasic - £9.7m (Joined CSKA for £14m)
Cuco Martina - Free (Released)
Wayne Rooney - Free (Joined D.C United on a free)
Boris Mathis - Free (Joined Rodez on a free)
Dennis Adeniran - Fee upwards of £4m (Released)
Josh Bowler - £1.5m rising to £4.25m (Released)
Theo Walcott - £20m (Joined Southampton a free)

2018/19

2019/20

Jonas Lossl - Free (Joined FC Midtjylland on a free)

2020/21

Joshua King - £2m (Released)



In fairness, it's not as bad when you take out those still at the club.

Its sort of worse, cos many of those still there are simply not good enough to compete where they expect to compete for the money spent - i.e. for CL places. They have spent half a billion on players in the last 4 or 5 years, its insane.

Of those at the club now, theres a few who contribure so little, and theyd gladly get rid of if they could, and will if they can get any teams to pay up (players like Tosun, Kean, Bernard, Delph), others like Pickford, Iwobi, Gomes, Mina and Sigurdsson arent very good, cost them a fortune, and helped them achieve nothing.

Only Calvert Lewin, Digne, Godfrey, Dacoure (maybe?), Richarlison could be seen as assets. 
Offline Byrnee

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,588
  • Liverpool are Magic, Everton are Tragic
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31981 on: Today at 06:27:26 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 09:52:15 am
It'd be bad for his career if he does go there. He'd need a decent spell in charge, but knowing the Ev fans unless he immediately waves a magic wand they'd harry Potter out of a job in no time

Underrated post 😀
Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,457
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31982 on: Today at 08:23:11 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 05:33:19 pm


A new manager isnt just going to sort them right out like they think, need to overhaul the Sporting Director too. Really should be looking at a club like Leicester ... similar budgets and look how smart theyve been in market in recent years.

That rabid fan base wont have patience for that though.

Well they got Leicester's DoF, but then, going from a few posts back, ignored multiple opportunities presented by him to sign up and coming talent, like Andy Robinson. ;D
Online kopite77

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 999
  • In Jurgen we trust!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31983 on: Today at 08:25:35 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 11:47:39 am
Why is he wearing Prince's shoes?

Im surprised hes not wearing a Raspberry Beret!
