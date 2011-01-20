« previous next »
ScouserAtHeart

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31840 on: Today at 08:35:52 am
Where many had tweeted or posted following the exit of previous manager Marco Silva in early December 2019, only academy left-back Thierry Small posted on Instagram to thank the Italian for giving me the opportunity to make my first-team debut and wished him good luck for the future.

It was also noticeable that of the first team, only Richarlison and Rodriguez still followed Ancelotti on Instagram 24 hours after his departure.

Although son and assistant Davide, a popular and respected figure, would run regular analysis sessions, the source said the message from his father could occasionally lack specificity  Just play, was one generic instruction.

https://theathletic.com/2630640/2021/06/04/the-inside-story-on-ancelottis-departure-and-what-it-means-for-evertons-future/
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

JRed

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31841 on: Today at 08:44:57 am
So , had Carlo now changed his mind on the ESL? Its seems only yesterday he was calling for all ESL clubs to be docked points, fined, relegated...etc. Now he has moved to the instigators of the ESL who are technically still in it!
Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31842 on: Today at 08:45:19 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 08:35:52 am
Where many had tweeted or posted following the exit of previous manager Marco Silva in early December 2019, only academy left-back Thierry Small posted on Instagram to thank the Italian for giving me the opportunity to make my first-team debut and wished him good luck for the future.

It was also noticeable that of the first team, only Richarlison and Rodriguez still followed Ancelotti on Instagram 24 hours after his departure.

Although son and assistant Davide, a popular and respected figure, would run regular analysis sessions, the source said the message from his father could occasionally lack specificity  Just play, was one generic instruction.

https://theathletic.com/2630640/2021/06/04/the-inside-story-on-ancelottis-departure-and-what-it-means-for-evertons-future/

Said this all along with Ancelotti. He's always had that mentality which can work if you've got great players and leaders on the pitch, but even then only short term. At Chelsea he won the double in his first season with attacking football after the shackles of Mourinho. Second season it went to shit because there was no tactical plan. At Bayern the players had to coach themselves and run their own training sessions.

Added to the fact he wasn't arsed anyway at Everton as the only thing he went there for was the money and the worst he'd do was get a mega pay off without taking much of a reputational hit (Koeman and Martinez all took better jobs).
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Sangria

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31843 on: Today at 08:49:24 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:45:19 am
Said this all along with Ancelotti. He's always had that mentality which can work if you've got great players and leaders on the pitch, but even then only short term. At Chelsea he won the double in his first season with attacking football after the shackles of Mourinho. Second season it went to shit because there was no tactical plan. At Bayern the players had to coach themselves and run their own training sessions.

Added to the fact he wasn't arsed anyway at Everton as the only thing he went there for was the money and the worst he'd do was get a mega pay off without taking much of a reputational hit (Koeman and Martinez all took better jobs).

And to think that our two choices in 2015 were Klopp and Ancelotti.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31844 on: Today at 08:50:17 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:49:24 am
And to think that our two choices in 2015 were Klopp and Ancelotti.

And loads wanted Ancelotti over Klopp.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

JRed

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31845 on: Today at 08:55:09 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:50:17 am
And loads wanted Ancelotti over Klopp.
I admit I thought Ancelotti wouldve been a good choice at the time( didnt know much about Klopp). He may well have done well for us. Thankfully we will never know as we got Klopp instead.
an fear dearg

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31846 on: Today at 08:59:23 am
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 06:07:04 pm
I've thought, and said, the same for decades. When you consider that many families are split and the fact there are no real Red or Blue areas as such across the city, you really can struggle to understand how and why the respective fanbases have such different mindsets and outlooks. I've always noticed it too. I started going to Anfield in 1971 as a 9 year-old kid. I'd never been to another ground so had nothing to compare Anfield to until I went with a couple of Blue mates to Goodison to see Everton dumped out of the cup by Fulham in 1975. Honestly, I was genuinely astounded. I went with an open mind just to watch the game with mates, but I'll never forget the experience.

First off, I couldn't get my head around the floor in the Gwladys, under the balcony, being wood. I couldn't get my head around the moaning and whingeing. The desperate lack of atmosphere was so alien to me. Whereas Anfield always felt like a carnival, Goodison felt cold and lacking heart. I came home genuinely surprised. How could the experience of the two grounds and fanbases be so different when the people come from the same families and communities?

As I grew older I saw the differences more starkly. Whereas Liverpool fans generally go to places and are positive and seek a good laugh, Everton tended to be more negative and angry. Funnily enough, I was watching a documentary on the Celtic/Rangers rivalry last night. A Celtic fan commented on when they go away they like a drink, a laugh and to have a good time with the locals, whereas he suggested Rangers fans just want to go away and fight people. Now I know in this city we don't have the same cultural dynamic going on as they do up there, but that particular comment struck a chord with me about the different mindsets of LFC/EFC fanbases in general. Same city, often same dfamilies and communities, but vastly different mindsets.

How did we get here? I genuinely don't know really, but one thought I've had is that Everton lost their own identity long ago. From then on, they became the Anti-Liverpool rather than anything positive in their own right. The spion Kop went for colour, flags, banners, positive songs, anthems. I suppose they then felt they had to be the opposite. Hence why they shun positivity, colour, fun, anthemic songs and displays etc... Being so horribly insecure, they no doubt feel that to be Everton, they have to be as far away from Liverpool as possible, hence their dour negativity, lack of humour and positivity and their desperately angry and backward mindset.

Funny you mention that they are a bit like Rangers given that many of their legends all either came from or ended up playing for Rangers. The likes of Stevens and Steven, Richard Gough, David Weir, Gazza, Drunken and even the manager Walter Smith all were legends in both clubs. Says a lot really. Funnier too is that I get abused from Man U fans mainly over the fact that we are the Protestant club in Liverpool.  May have been a thing many many moons ago but was never really a thing.

They are torn apart by their own bitterness and failure and have absolutely no self awareness and without a few years out of the top they never will.  Villa are a perfect example of how a club can rebuild. Everton most likely would do a Forest or a Sheffield Wednesday if they went down.
rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31847 on: Today at 09:02:49 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:49:24 am
And to think that our two choices in 2015 were Klopp and Ancelotti.

Was that ever really the truth though? I knew Klopp had the job on the Sunday while the UK media still mentioned Ancelotti and it was also known in Germany the week before the Derby that Klopp was our next manager. In the dim recesses of my mind, I'm sure I read somewhere we spoke to Klopp during the summer.?
Ghost Town

  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31848 on: Today at 09:04:01 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:49:24 am
And to think that our two choices in 2015 were Klopp and Ancelotti.
Were they really, though? From what I've heard Klopp was 100% the only choice and just as FSG wanted him, he wanted Liverpool, so there was little danger in it not being done unless some really bizarre twist happened in the contract negotiations. I know Ancelotti later came out and said he was sounded out but if true then I can only imagine that was a diversionary tactic.

It was quite funny seeing other fans both questioning whether we could get Klopp and even his suitability, when it was clear from the little I had heard that he was essentially a done deal.
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"
