I've thought, and said, the same for decades. When you consider that many families are split and the fact there are no real Red or Blue areas as such across the city, you really can struggle to understand how and why the respective fanbases have such different mindsets and outlooks. I've always noticed it too. I started going to Anfield in 1971 as a 9 year-old kid. I'd never been to another ground so had nothing to compare Anfield to until I went with a couple of Blue mates to Goodison to see Everton dumped out of the cup by Fulham in 1975. Honestly, I was genuinely astounded. I went with an open mind just to watch the game with mates, but I'll never forget the experience.



First off, I couldn't get my head around the floor in the Gwladys, under the balcony, being wood. I couldn't get my head around the moaning and whingeing. The desperate lack of atmosphere was so alien to me. Whereas Anfield always felt like a carnival, Goodison felt cold and lacking heart. I came home genuinely surprised. How could the experience of the two grounds and fanbases be so different when the people come from the same families and communities?



As I grew older I saw the differences more starkly. Whereas Liverpool fans generally go to places and are positive and seek a good laugh, Everton tended to be more negative and angry. Funnily enough, I was watching a documentary on the Celtic/Rangers rivalry last night. A Celtic fan commented on when they go away they like a drink, a laugh and to have a good time with the locals, whereas he suggested Rangers fans just want to go away and fight people. Now I know in this city we don't have the same cultural dynamic going on as they do up there, but that particular comment struck a chord with me about the different mindsets of LFC/EFC fanbases in general. Same city, often same dfamilies and communities, but vastly different mindsets.



How did we get here? I genuinely don't know really, but one thought I've had is that Everton lost their own identity long ago. From then on, they became the Anti-Liverpool rather than anything positive in their own right. The spion Kop went for colour, flags, banners, positive songs, anthems. I suppose they then felt they had to be the opposite. Hence why they shun positivity, colour, fun, anthemic songs and displays etc... Being so horribly insecure, they no doubt feel that to be Everton, they have to be as far away from Liverpool as possible, hence their dour negativity, lack of humour and positivity and their desperately angry and backward mindset.



Funny you mention that they are a bit like Rangers given that many of their legends all either came from or ended up playing for Rangers. The likes of Stevens and Steven, Richard Gough, David Weir, Gazza, Drunken and even the manager Walter Smith all were legends in both clubs. Says a lot really. Funnier too is that I get abused from Man U fans mainly over the fact that we are the Protestant club in Liverpool. May have been a thing many many moons ago but was never really a thing.They are torn apart by their own bitterness and failure and have absolutely no self awareness and without a few years out of the top they never will. Villa are a perfect example of how a club can rebuild. Everton most likely would do a Forest or a Sheffield Wednesday if they went down.