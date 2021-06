I'd be amazed if that's true, but if it is then



Said from the off this would be the case. They were that desperate to get him they’d give him what ever he wanted. So 11m a year and a get out clause of certain clubs like Real come in, Everton would always say yes to get their man. Plus Real aren’t going to pay a big get out clause for someone who’ll prob only be there for two year and then either Raul or Arbeloa take over