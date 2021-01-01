« previous next »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31640 on: Today at 06:07:44 pm
Stevie is staying at Rangers for at least another season but I wouldn't be surprised if he doesn't stay there until Klopp moves on.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31641 on: Today at 06:10:54 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:02:45 pm
Rafa I can see. He doesn't exactly have his pick of clubs at this stage of his career and time isn't on his side like it may be for a young manager like Gerrard.
Can you see Rafa putting up with Brands, or Moshiri wanting a manager with a track record for criticising the management?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31642 on: Today at 06:11:47 pm
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Today at 05:45:00 pm



Hahahahahhahaha he hates them doesn't he

That's brilliant!  He's certainly telling them what their goals SHOULD be, and giving them a stark reminder of why they hired Fat Sam.  They need the reality check!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31643 on: Today at 06:14:18 pm
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Today at 05:45:00 pm



Hahahahahhahaha he hates them doesn't he
Is that for real?
Bloody hell, hes really sticking the boot in already.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31644 on: Today at 06:17:33 pm
Quote from: RMG on Today at 04:38:54 pm
On that theory Celic and Rangers are bigger than most English clubs then cause they have massive fanbases, most people say otherwise though cause they aren't in a very competitive league. When yet clearly both are big clubs, certainly bigger than Newcastle.

Football is about winning trophies, Everton are easily bigger than Newcastle.

Newcastle aren't a big club, neither are Spurs. Qualifying for Europe a few times in the past doesn't change that.
It's a  myth they have huge fanbases, they go to USA or Australia they play in small stadiums.

And their social media numbers are lower than Villa and Leicester.

They might have a big chunk of Scotland shared between them, outside their footprint is very tiny making up ex pats.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31645 on: Today at 06:18:33 pm
Leave this on repeat..tonight's entertainment sorted!  ;D

https://twitter.com/i/status/1400089294216310784
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31646 on: Today at 06:56:25 pm
Quote from: zabadoh on Today at 05:54:24 pm
I personally think Everton would be a great fit for either Rafa or Gerrard.

How often has Rafa complained about funding at the various clubs he's managed, and Everton are 3rd in the League in net spend over the past 5 seasons:
https://www.transferleague.co.uk/premier-league-last-five-seasons/transfer-league-tables/premier-league-table-last-five-seasons

Only ManU and Manchester City have spent more per season.

The only question is whether Everton's owner(s) will turn off the funding spigot after he gets there.

Gerrard may want to repeat his Scottish championship act a few more times to establish his managerial reputation, but it's not wholly bad timing either.

I think the funding spigot was turned off on Monday.
Do you think Ancellotti was told there was nothing in the kitty unless he sold one of his more saleable players. He was telling everybody who would listen he was staying to open the new stadium.
I think they told him they didnt have a pot to piss in and he got off. The club have saved the rest of his contract and will claim compo off Madrid.
The fact that he took a £6m pay cut to leave is telling.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31647 on: Today at 07:01:08 pm
Its not that telling. There is no comparison between Everton and Madrid.

Its like being the paper boy and being offered the CEO job of the news paper.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31648 on: Today at 07:15:30 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 06:56:25 pm
I think the funding spigot was turned off on Monday.
Do you think Ancellotti was told there was nothing in the kitty unless he sold one of his more saleable players. He was telling everybody who would listen he was staying to open the new stadium.
I think they told him they didnt have a pot to piss in and he got off. The club have saved the rest of his contract and will claim compo off Madrid.
The fact that he took a £6m pay cut to leave is telling.

I think the well is pretty dry at Everton, and that's where the conflict was from. Moshiri had to pump more cash in last year just to basically keep the lights on, which is why they did that share issue. I'm just speculating here, but the fact that they were scrambling around in January looking at loans and free transfers, and ending up with Josh King, is quite telling. I think Ancelotti was expected to kick on with what he had, especially because this season was pretty much a failure for them. They expected better with the money they'd spent last summer and Ancelotti's pedigree. I imagine he was told that he had to kick on with what he had next season, because they weren't spending more with no improvement on the pitch.

Their finances are in a shocking state and I still don't know where this money for the stadium is coming from. Nobody is going to lend them the £500m (they say, but likely a lot more), when they're a team that regularly finishes bottom half of the table and lost the star manager. Spurs are up the creek because of exactly the same issue, but at least they have the attraction of the big NFL games and being in London. They're in mountains of debt though, and Ev will be the same if they finance BMD in the same way. Short of the council giving them a big chunk of dosh, like they did when they bought Finch Farm and rented it back to them, I've no idea how they fund it.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31649 on: Today at 07:17:21 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 07:01:08 pm
Its not that telling. There is no comparison between Everton and Madrid.

Its like being the paper boy and being offered the CEO job of the news paper.

Madrid are in a horrible state financially though, and an aging squad with not many superstars left. There's no way Madrid have attracted him by promising him big transfers and an unlimited budget, because they can't afford it. I suspect he just decided it was better being miserable in Madrid than it was at Everton, because at least the players at Madrid want to try. Everton players gave up in late December.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31650 on: Today at 07:22:30 pm
So could be Nuno? Seems a nice enough bloke but just seems like a nothing appointment, what's he supposed to do for them?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31651 on: Today at 07:28:01 pm
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Today at 05:45:00 pm



Hahahahahhahaha he hates them doesn't he

That's brilliant  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31652 on: Today at 07:37:51 pm
The only thing that would make this funnier is if somehow Everton didn't get any compensation for him
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31653 on: Today at 07:39:27 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 07:22:30 pm
So could be Nuno? Seems a nice enough bloke but just seems like a nothing appointment, what's he supposed to do for them?
Got great links with Mendes, bet he has got his eyes on the Arteta money already.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31654 on: Today at 07:47:23 pm
Quote from: L4Red on Today at 07:39:27 pm
Got great links with Mendes, bet he has got his eyes on the Arteta money already.

I think any new manager is going to ask for money for transfers.
Problem is where does it come from. Another cash injection from Moshiri? He is never seeing his investment coming back unless they get BMD, and unless they get a huge loan they aint never getting BMD.
Carlo was the lure for investors similar to the way Wenger was a condition of the loans for Emirates, except Wenger already had a good squad and a winning way, and regular CL footie.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31655 on: Today at 07:58:05 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 07:37:51 pm
The only thing that would make this funnier is if somehow Everton didn't get any compensation for him

Or that it turns out theyre paying a large percentage of his salary like they did with Koeman.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31656 on: Today at 07:58:44 pm
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Today at 05:45:00 pm



Hahahahahhahaha he hates them doesn't he

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31657 on: Today at 08:01:10 pm
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Today at 05:45:00 pm



Hahahahahhahaha he hates them doesn't he

Well thats just unnecessary. Completely true, mind.

 ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31658 on: Today at 08:02:03 pm
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Today at 05:45:00 pm



Hahahahahhahaha he hates them doesn't he

Just saw this, that is absolutely savage. What an end to the season its been for them. Thoroughly humiliated by the man they revered.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31659 on: Today at 08:02:41 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:44:53 am
And when it happened to us, they loved every minute of it. Fuck em.
I'm with you there.

They deserve no sympathy and no compassion. They bring it all on themselves too. They were desperate for us to go under, so I would lose no sleep at all if they were in a real financial pickle and went under themselves. Desperately poor management from top to bottom and an achingly smalltime mentality are chickens bound to come home to roost at some point. If that happens for them, well, they did it to themselves.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31660 on: Today at 08:07:43 pm
Personally think it's a classless statement, like taunting your ex as you drive away with your new fancy woman. A real dick move by Ancelotti.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31661 on: Today at 08:08:57 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 07:12:09 am
What did they expect?

They were paying him £12m a year. Did they think he took that job because secretly he's a boyhood Blue?

Sure he'll say nice things and want them to win along the way, but I refuse to accept most Evertonians didn't have a sneaking feeling he'd fuck off the moment a real job came along.
Come on, you know what they're like.

Far too many of them genuinely believed he went there because of who they are, when the facts show he went there for the money, despite who they are.

As bizarre as it must sound to people outside of the Blue quarter in the city, that lot actually believe they are up there in stature with other clubs Ancelotti managed such as Milan, Juventus, Madrid and Bayern.  :rollseyes :rollseyes :rollseyes :rollseyes
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31662 on: Today at 08:11:23 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 08:07:43 pm
Personally think it's a classless statement, like taunting your ex as you drive away with your new fancy woman. A real dick move by Ancelotti.

Why is it classless? Its completely factual. Should he have said their goal was to win the league and Champions League?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31663 on: Today at 08:20:02 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 10:05:35 am
Would people have an issue with this? It is a clear step up from Rangers, the pay increase would be huge and he would get to move back to Merseyside. I am not sure he would risk it his reputation to go there but you couldn't blame him if he did. He would have known there would be issues with Liverpool fans when he joined Rangers but he still did it.

I don't really have an issue with him or Rafa going there. Hopefully, it would stop the increasing anger and bitterness in the rivalry that there is at the moment. I guess that would increase when he leaves them in a few years to take over from Klopp.

I really wouldn't want him to go there. He'll get much bigger opportunities than them at some point. Also, why even bother soiling his reputation and standing with Reds who love him by going to a club and fanbase who hate him? They've been absolutely poisonous towards him for many years. In his shoes, I'd not piss on them if they were on fire.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31664 on: Today at 08:20:28 pm
This will be good for everton in the end.  Ancelotti was never the right man for the job.  They need someone with a bit of grit to come along and change the everton mentality, remove the chip from the shoulder. 
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31665 on: Today at 08:23:03 pm
Their goal was to fuck up our season and the bonus was then beating us in a game. That alone probably makes him a club legend.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31666 on: Today at 08:26:10 pm
Quote from: princeoftherocks on Today at 08:20:28 pm
This will be good for everton in the end.  Ancelotti was never the right man for the job.  They need someone with a bit of grit to come along and change the everton mentality, remove the chip from the shoulder.
Unsy will do that. Also any pies, pastries or cakes
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31667 on: Today at 08:27:13 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 08:08:57 pm
Come on, you know what they're like.

Far too many of them genuinely believed he went there because of who they are, when the facts show he went there for the money, despite who they are.

As bizarre as it must sound to people outside of the Blue quarter in the city, that lot actually believe they are up there in stature with other clubs Ancelotti managed such as Milan, Juventus, Madrid and Bayern.  :rollseyes :rollseyes :rollseyes :rollseyes

Exactly, Everton fans think they're shopping in Harrods, when in reality they're shopping in Poundland, with an occasional visit to Home Bargains/B&M bargain, they had a world class manager & he couldn't wait to fuck off at the first opportunity to do so.

Irony is, they call us a cult
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31668 on: Today at 08:30:34 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:18:04 am
If they go to the wall, we all suffer.

Everton in a lower league might be fun for one season, but the city would suffer without the rivalry.  I want to laugh at Everton, not see their destruction, that would ruin my fun.
Many years ago I may have agreed with you there, but not now.

As things stand now, the city suffers because of the rivalry. The city can do without the one-way bitterness, hatred and scumbaggery.

As a football club, Everton bring nothing positive to the table in this city. The City of Liverpool without them and their insanity would be rather refreshing. I think rather than suffer, the city as a whole would benefit. They'd be far better off binning the football side all together and becoming a registered charity doing community work in the city. They don't seem to ever enjoy being a football club anyway, so going under would at least put them out of their endless misery.
