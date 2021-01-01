I think the funding spigot was turned off on Monday.

Do you think Ancellotti was told there was nothing in the kitty unless he sold one of his more saleable players. He was telling everybody who would listen he was staying to open the new stadium.

I think they told him they didnt have a pot to piss in and he got off. The club have saved the rest of his contract and will claim compo off Madrid.

The fact that he took a £6m pay cut to leave is telling.



I think the well is pretty dry at Everton, and that's where the conflict was from. Moshiri had to pump more cash in last year just to basically keep the lights on, which is why they did that share issue. I'm just speculating here, but the fact that they were scrambling around in January looking at loans and free transfers, and ending up with Josh King, is quite telling. I think Ancelotti was expected to kick on with what he had, especially because this season was pretty much a failure for them. They expected better with the money they'd spent last summer and Ancelotti's pedigree. I imagine he was told that he had to kick on with what he had next season, because they weren't spending more with no improvement on the pitch.Their finances are in a shocking state and I still don't know where this money for the stadium is coming from. Nobody is going to lend them the £500m (they say, but likely a lot more), when they're a team that regularly finishes bottom half of the table and lost the star manager. Spurs are up the creek because of exactly the same issue, but at least they have the attraction of the big NFL games and being in London. They're in mountains of debt though, and Ev will be the same if they finance BMD in the same way. Short of the council giving them a big chunk of dosh, like they did when they bought Finch Farm and rented it back to them, I've no idea how they fund it.