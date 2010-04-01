« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 784 785 786 787 788 [789]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1918135 times)

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31520 on: Today at 10:10:30 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 10:05:35 am
Would people have an issue with this?

Said yesterday that I would love it because their heads will explode. And then he will either fail, which will be funny, or he will succeed, which will be hilarious because we would then just take him off them.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,584
  • YNWA
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31521 on: Today at 10:12:47 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 10:05:35 am
Would people have an issue with this? It is a clear step up from Rangers, the pay increase would be huge and he would get to move back to Merseyside. I am not sure he would risk it his reputation to go there but you couldn't blame him if he did. He would have known there would be issues with Liverpool fans when he joined Rangers but he still did it.

I don't really have an issue with him or Rafa going there. Hopefully, it would stop the increasing anger and bitterness in the rivalry that there is at the moment. I guess that would increase when he leaves them in a few years to take over from Klopp.

He wont go there, nor should he. It would seriously harm his chances of getting our job in the future - plus hell get his offers elsewhere in time. Another year at Rangers, if thats what happens, will do his career no harm.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,297
  • Kloppite
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31522 on: Today at 10:13:23 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:53:12 am
I'm laughing at them and I certainly don't have a shred of pity for them over their money troubles. Our problems were not our fault; their wounds are entirely self inflicted. 

The cancers piled a ton of unsustainable debt onto Liverpool. Moshi-la spunked half a billion quid of borrowed money against the wall on complete dross.

For me, it's only a matter if they go bust before or after relegation.

I'm laughing my head off, they've brought this on themselves, they have ridiculous expectations, similar to that of Chelsea even though they've finished in the top 4 twice since they last won the title, with the squad quality of Crystal Palace, & the money issues of Leeds early 00s, be funny if those debts start being called in.

Them celebrating injuries to our players like they've won the champions league, & the financial meltdown under those cancers you mentioned, so fuck em

Funniest thing is, Ancelotti couldn't wait to bugger off, be typical of them if they appoint Eddie Howe as replacement ;D
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31523 on: Today at 10:16:02 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 10:05:35 am
Would people have an issue with this? It is a clear step up from Rangers, the pay increase would be huge and he would get to move back to Merseyside. I am not sure he would risk it his reputation to go there but you couldn't blame him if he did. He would have known there would be issues with Liverpool fans when he joined Rangers but he still did it.

I don't really have an issue with him or Rafa going there. Hopefully, it would stop the increasing anger and bitterness in the rivalry that there is at the moment. I guess that would increase when he leaves them in a few years to take over from Klopp.

A massive issue yep and should rule him out of ever taking our job but not sure why it's even being mentioned there is zero chance he'd ever take that job and rightly so.

Might be a step up money wise but European football and competing for trophies over a mid table crap team any day.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,528
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31524 on: Today at 10:18:04 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:53:12 am
I'm laughing at them and I certainly don't have a shred of pity for them over their money troubles. Our problems were not our fault; their wounds are entirely self inflicted. 

The cancers piled a ton of unsustainable debt onto Liverpool. Moshi-la spunked half a billion quid of borrowed money against the wall on complete dross.

For me, it's only a matter if they go bust before or after relegation.
If they go to the wall, we all suffer.

Everton in a lower league might be fun for one season, but the city would suffer without the rivalry.  I want to laugh at Everton, not see their destruction, that would ruin my fun.

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,752
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31525 on: Today at 10:24:02 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:03:29 am
No chance unless he was on a spy mission and got them relegated. Imagine him coming up against us in the derby? Be fucking weird that.
Commentator: "Never seen this before, it looks like Everton are fielding a team of their stewards!"
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,286
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31526 on: Today at 10:25:24 am »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 11:54:44 pm
All jokes aside is there a start date to their new stadium?

April 1st 2010th.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,573
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31527 on: Today at 10:26:19 am »
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 10:24:02 am
Commentator: "Never seen this before, it looks like Everton are fielding a team of their stewards!"

Everton U11s getting a run out ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,295
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31528 on: Today at 10:26:46 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 09:31:15 am


Ah Niko Kranjkar, so much late 2000s nostalgia
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,139
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31529 on: Today at 10:31:45 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:18:04 am
If they go to the wall, we all suffer.

Everton in a lower league might be fun for one season, but the city would suffer without the rivalry.  I want to laugh at Everton, not see their destruction, that would ruin my fun.

I am not a local obviously, and I don't know many Everton fans apart from the ones I've met on holidays, but I think that they should spend a few years in the Championship and reboot their club, maybe under a new ownership ...
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,196
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31530 on: Today at 10:34:26 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:10:30 am
Said yesterday that I would love it because their heads will explode. And then he will either fail, which will be funny, or he will succeed, which will be hilarious because we would then just take him off them.


Would we?

Last manager who went straight from Everton to Liverpool,  or vice versa?  I can't even remember the last one who coached both,  did it even happen once in the olden days.

Considering the bile,  envy,  and needle these days from them,   taking the Everton job will probably torpedo Gerrard's shot at the Liverpool job.

I can see a tenuous case for Rafa (doesn't seem likely to return to Lfc,  at the stage of his career age wise where he can't be wasting a minute out of it).  Gerrard's got time on his side and credit in the bank after the Rangers job.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,528
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31531 on: Today at 10:35:05 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:31:45 am
I am not a local obviously, and I don't know many Everton fans apart from the ones I've met on holidays, but I think that they should spend a few years in the Championship and reboot their club, maybe under a new ownership ...
A year in the championship?  Honestly? It would be great for them.  Currently their expectations are never met, they cant get CL, and they cant get relegated.  They are stuck in an an existential trap of ambition vs mediocrity.

A year in the championship would be great, they would win lots and feel great about the club again.  They would actually get a trophy too..

But its not going to happenthey are trapped in limbo (and they just arent that bad, no matter how much I laugh at them).

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,084
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31532 on: Today at 10:36:45 am »
Seen the odd post/message of Gerrard in the Everton kit as a wee kid with comments like "it only makes sense that he'd want to come home and manage his boyhood club", which might work as a wind up if...

1) He was still at Liverpool
2) We weren't all pretty much delighted with our current manager
3) He hadn't explained that photo several times
4) He hadn't made his feelings about Liverpool, and Everton for that matter, abundantly clear over the last quarter of a century
5) There weren't four times as many Everton fans fewming over the idea than there are fans failing to wind us up over it.

In isolation it's perhaps the right sort of move for him, middling Premier League club with room to improve on what they've done in recent years.  However he wouldn't get a fair crack from the rabid fans over there.  First time they went behind at home they'd be chanting the usual shite at him, calling him all sorts on online, and lobbing toddlers at him in the dug out. They really wouldn't like it when put Duncan Ferguson in his place, either.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31533 on: Today at 10:39:20 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 10:05:35 am
Would people have an issue with this? It is a clear step up from Rangers, the pay increase would be huge and he would get to move back to Merseyside. I am not sure he would risk it his reputation to go there but you couldn't blame him if he did. He would have known there would be issues with Liverpool fans when he joined Rangers but he still did it.

I don't really have an issue with him or Rafa going there. Hopefully, it would stop the increasing anger and bitterness in the rivalry that there is at the moment. I guess that would increase when he leaves them in a few years to take over from Klopp.
If Stevie went to the pit of misery I dont see how he can then manage us afterwards, so no, I do not think it will happen.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31534 on: Today at 10:42:27 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:18:04 am
If they go to the wall, we all suffer.

Everton in a lower league might be fun for one season, but the city would suffer without the rivalry.  I want to laugh at Everton, not see their destruction, that would ruin my fun.
I disagree. Things have changed now. I dont look forward to the derby any more. All it is is an opportunity for them to make reckless challenges on our players with the excuse of its a derby. I would be more than happy if we never played them twats again. Thats before we even get onto their feral fans...
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,645
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31535 on: Today at 10:49:53 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:25:24 am
April 1st 2010th.

Next February 30th, I believe.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • The Don. Giving it up for Lents. Too bright for most RAWK users. Getting antsy. Doesn't settle for less than 27".
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,592
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31536 on: Today at 10:52:20 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:35:05 am
A year in the championship?  Honestly? It would be great for them.  Currently their expectations are never met, they cant get CL, and they cant get relegated.  They are stuck in an an existential trap of ambition vs mediocrity.

A year in the championship would be great, they would win lots and feel great about the club again.  They would actually get a trophy too..

But its not going to happenthey are trapped in limbo (and they just arent that bad, no matter how much I laugh at them).

Used to work with a Newcastle fan and when they came up after winning the championship said that he'd have preferred them to stay there for a bit longer because it was fun again. for Everton though, I think they'd go into free fall for a while and it wouldn't be one season and straight back up, their finances are fucked by all accounts.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,286
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31537 on: Today at 10:59:07 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 10:52:20 am
Used to work with a Newcastle fan and when they came up after winning the championship said that he'd have preferred them to stay there for a bit longer because it was fun again. for Everton though, I think they'd go into free fall for a while and it wouldn't be one season and straight back up, their finances are fucked by all accounts.

Nah. Their finances only appear to be fucked.

It's a clever ruse by Uncle Uzzi to lull the authorities into a false sense of security whilst he plays a sleight of hand with his money laundered wealth to avoid FFP.

Or something.
Logged

Online has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31538 on: Today at 11:00:26 am »
Rafa I could live with, he managed the plastics anyways and not exactly a fan of those. Weirdly I would be far less impressed with Gerrard if he took on the bitters job. He has a reasonable chance of managing Liverpool one day and dont want his journey to get there tainted by their shite.
Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,645
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31539 on: Today at 11:04:34 am »
Honestly wouldn't care if Gerrard did go there. If he managed us and then went there, that can fuck off. However I have no issue with him managing some no-mark club and then coming to us, especially as it would piss their fans off no end and so make us laugh that little bit more.

Also, there's absolutely no assurance that he's ever going to be our manager, so I couldn't blame him if he did do it.
Logged

Online Cracking Left Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,687
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31540 on: Today at 11:12:52 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 10:05:35 am
Would people have an issue with this? It is a clear step up from Rangers, the pay increase would be huge and he would get to move back to Merseyside. I am not sure he would risk it his reputation to go there but you couldn't blame him if he did. He would have known there would be issues with Liverpool fans when he joined Rangers but he still did it.

I don't really have an issue with him or Rafa going there. Hopefully, it would stop the increasing anger and bitterness in the rivalry that there is at the moment. I guess that would increase when he leaves them in a few years to take over from Klopp.

He never left Merseyside, he still lives in Formby. He's been commuting to Glasgow.

But he's not going to Goodison. That's just not going to happen.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,295
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31541 on: Today at 11:13:05 am »
Yes, Stevie would give up Champions League football potentially to come get kids lashed at him
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online an fear dearg

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31542 on: Today at 11:15:10 am »
Seriously why would Gerrard even consider it? Hes just reached legendary status in Scotland and still has some mileage in that. He hardly needs the money. He has a good opportunity to gain more experience in Europe next few seasons which will be invaluable should he come home to the big job. In my opinion he should sit right where he is, and then look at a Leeds or a Wolves level, even a rejuvenated West Ham. Also Leicester might be a decent shout in a season or 2. Everton is a mediocre club with toxic fans who have unrealistic ambitions. First sniff of something going wrong theyd turn on him and would be relentless
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,544
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31543 on: Today at 11:19:53 am »
Thing is it would just be a terrible move for Gerrard. So many things can go wrong at that club, that it would be madness to risk tainting your managerial reputation this early. Plus it would just be weird. Evertonian´s have spent his whole playing career despising him.

Benitez I could understand and I wouldn´t begrudge him it either. He is still a Merseyside resident with his family. He is late enough into his career that he can take the risk, and worst case scenario come away with a big paycheck. I don´t think it would hurt his reputation with Reds too much. In fact I would have a certain admiration for him being willing to take on such a basket case of a club. And nor is he hated enough among Evertonians that they would hounding him in the same way Gerrard would be hounded.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 784 785 786 787 788 [789]   Go Up
« previous next »
 