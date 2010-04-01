Seen the odd post/message of Gerrard in the Everton kit as a wee kid with comments like "it only makes sense that he'd want to come home and manage his boyhood club", which might work as a wind up if...



1) He was still at Liverpool

2) We weren't all pretty much delighted with our current manager

3) He hadn't explained that photo several times

4) He hadn't made his feelings about Liverpool, and Everton for that matter, abundantly clear over the last quarter of a century

5) There weren't four times as many Everton fans fewming over the idea than there are fans failing to wind us up over it.



In isolation it's perhaps the right sort of move for him, middling Premier League club with room to improve on what they've done in recent years. However he wouldn't get a fair crack from the rabid fans over there. First time they went behind at home they'd be chanting the usual shite at him, calling him all sorts on online, and lobbing toddlers at him in the dug out. They really wouldn't like it when put Duncan Ferguson in his place, either.