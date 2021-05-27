I mean, we all called this when Everton hired Ancelotti right? That he'd fuck off to a bigger club at the first opportunity without so much as a shred of hesitation?



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fMpbEp71nC8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fMpbEp71nC8</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_8mduTEvnU0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_8mduTEvnU0</a>

Yes, we did.He was a vanity appointment for The Shite, but he was only ever there because they kept offering more and more money until he relented and said yes. He didn't actually want to go there, but they offered insane money, so he did so until something better came along. He was always going to dump them once a big club came in for him.Sadly for the delusional empty-heads who follow them, they actually believed he wanted to be there and that he cared. Well we all knew he didn't really want to be there, and why would he care? Everton are a non-entity in England, never mind on the European stage.All together now on the Gwladys...OK, last word from you, Carlo Magnifico...