FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:36:12 pm
3 months ago

Carlo Ancelotti has said he hopes to extend his Everton contract beyond 2024 and lead the club into its planned new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. Ancelottis contract ends in 2024 but he wants to be the manager who leads Everton into their new home and, as such, would be happy to extend his stay.

I would like to be there when the new stadium is opened, he said. It will be a good achievement for me. To finish the contract here in 2024 means that you did a good job and when you do a good job the contract will not be stopped in 2024. It will continue. The time I spent here is one year and I have felt really good so I would like to stay as long as possible.

May 18th

This is good publicity for me to be linked with Real Madrid but it is not true, he said on 18 May. I am really happy to stay here. I feel good at Everton and my target is to make Everton better and better every year.

The takes a massive pay cut to get away when a decent opportunity arises, so, basically, he has paid about £20m to get away from Everton

June 1st

"I decided to leave as I have a new challenge with a team that was always in my heart, Real Madrid"

Beautiful

And as we all said many months ago. A shithouse
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Should go after Potter and see how his approach translates to Everton's squad.  Get smart with transfers for once also and create a club that can improve and also be a proving ground for young talent.

Rudi Garcia would be interesting too.  From his 2010 Lille days to his current Lyon days, seems like someone that can work with young talent.  Somewhat left-field but may be possible.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:38:15 pm
The Esk says theyve got money problems



Who knew?


https://theesk.org/2021/05/27/summer-spending/

(I dont want them to have money troubles, weve been there its awful.  I want to laugh at them, not pity them).
He thinks they can get a £70 million for Richarlison.  :D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Just give the job to Phil Neville and let Rednev commentate on all their games😂
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Spat my coffee all over the kitchen in a fit of laughter when I read the bbc this morning.
Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
As odd as it sounds,  Ancelotti's departure is no big loss.. His reputation has far outstripped his quality as a coach for years now. A club at Everton's lowly level need a top class coach to elevate them,  not a diplomat.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:38:15 pm
The Esk says theyve got money problems



Who knew?


https://theesk.org/2021/05/27/summer-spending/

(I dont want them to have money troubles, weve been there its awful.  I want to laugh at them, not pity them).

Oh I do

The fucking rats. The shit they come out with

Get relegated, go into liquidation the lot

I stopped wanting them about for the city and derby purposes long ago. They killed that, theyve turned it all completely fucking toxic and the derby is now something Im relieved to get out of the way

Shithouses all of them.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:24:51 pm
Just fucking go down this season, you absolute pile of worthless waste.

Pile of worthless waste, is that more derogatory than pile of melts?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 11:39:48 pm
Should go after Potter and see how his approach translates to Everton's squad.  Get smart with transfers for once also and create a club that can improve and also be a proving ground for young talent.

Rudi Garcia would be interesting too.  From his 2010 Lille days to his current Lyon days, seems like someone that can work with young talent.  Somewhat left-field but may be possible.

Completely hitting reset and heavily investing in a data forward approach. Go full moneyball, invest in a top class data team and a manager that fits a philosophy they want.

But I get the impression copying us is the last thing they want, regardless of how much success it could bring.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
All jokes aside is there a start date to their new stadium?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:38:15 pm
The Esk says theyve got money problems



Who knew?


https://theesk.org/2021/05/27/summer-spending/

(I dont want them to have money troubles, weve been there its awful.  I want to laugh at them, not pity them).

That makes sense, Ancelotti told he has no money, they cannot afford his salary (or his sacking) or fund his requirements, then a perfect solution arises that suits both parties
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Yesterday at 09:15:55 pm
He's too lazy to go on strike.
:lmao

I've laughed, and laughed, and laughed, and laughed my fucking head off reading this thread tonight...
This post sort of sums it all up for me  :wellin
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Club legend Mark Hughes is available.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:42:40 pm
He thinks they can get a £70 million for Richarlison.  :D

More to the point he lists about 4 players out of contract and wants to sell a handful more... to what end? They have to be replaced. As do those out of contract. So Everton will be doing the bargain bin rummage, hoping to get a few cheap has beens and add a big name to the squad, while selling their best players to finance that.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
No idea what's happened to The Esk since the pandemic started and we went into lockdown but he's become some what sane in the past year.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:42:40 pm
He thinks they can get a £70 million for Richarlison.  :D

Mind you, they'll be a club stupid enough to pay that, Arsenal paid £72 million for Pepe, & he's been dreadful. ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
https://streamable.com/zvk9yq

Apart from victims of some sort of strange child abuse, why would anyone who is not into a weird form of sadomasochism choose to support Everton when faced with any sort of alternative
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:08:55 am
Mind you, they'll be a club stupid enough to pay that, Arsenal paid £72 million for Pepe, & he's been dreadful. ;D

That was before the pandemic. There isn't any real market for the pigeon at the moment ...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:02:38 am
More to the point he lists about 4 players out of contract and wants to sell a handful more... to what end? They have to be replaced. As do those out of contract. So Everton will be doing the bargain bin rummage, hoping to get a few cheap has beens and add a big name to the squad, while selling their best players to finance that.

Looking like Josh King will be a regular starter next year, let's see how Calvert Lewin gets on without the man who made him look half decent at scoring goals in the 6 yard area
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:38:15 pm
The Esk says theyve got money problems



Who knew?


https://theesk.org/2021/05/27/summer-spending/

(I dont want them to have money troubles, weve been there its awful.  I want to laugh at them, not pity them).

Genuinely wondering when they and a lot of other teams go bust. How do they keep surviving?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:14:21 am
Genuinely wondering when they and a lot of other teams go bust. How do they keep surviving?

From what I have read, they are borrowing against future TV revenues ...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Brissyred on Yesterday at 11:59:58 pm
Club legend Les Hughes is available.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:30:43 pm

He genuinely did. 10 days ago

Wait? What?

I keep getting told they are all from Liverpool?

:O
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 06:49:42 pm
The last few weeks have been hilarious.

 Started with the protest at OT, United fans getting out match postponed, that the premier league rearranged our fixture for 2 days after they played Leicester, so United picked a weakened team against Leicester throwing away any outside chance o the title to try & fuck us over, for top 4 finish, however that spectacularly backfired when we beat them [& the final score flattered United] in spite of United fans trying to get the rearranged match postponed, that we had to get to the stadium using tactics straight out of the SAS handbook.

Then United lose the europa league final in the most hilarious way possible.

City lose the champions league final, the only reason Pep was appointed City manager

We somehow finish 3rd.

& then this.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Karma came back from a bad injury to play a blinder at the end of the season.  8)

Honestly, it's been an absolutely horrific dog's dinner of a football season, but the last few weeks have been absolutely hilarious.  :lmao 8) :lmao
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:58:59 pm
I would like to thank Everton FC, my players and the supporters for giving me the opportunity to manage this fantastic and historical club. I decided to leave as I have a new challenge with a team that was always in my heart, Real Madrid.

https://twitter.com/MrAncelotti/status/1399783937082380289?

Google Translate:

I'd like to thank Everton FC, the players who could actually be arsed, and the supporters for not attending all season, and also for giving me the opportunity to rinse you sad fuckers for millions whilst I awaited a proper job to become vacant. Managing such a prehistoric club has been eye-opening to say the least, but I've decided to leave County Road now and was even willing to take a massive pay-cut so I could do so.

So long, you sad, bitter fucks.

Carlo Magnifico.  :wave
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Bless 'em, they couldn't be more Everton if they tried.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 11:54:44 pm
All jokes aside is there a start date to their new stadium?

From February after planning permission was sorted:

Stadium construction is set to begin in the first quarter of this year and run for around three years. Its anticipated completion date is 2024 and could be used for the 2024/25 football season.

https://www.constructionnews.co.uk/contractors/laing-orourke/laing-orourkes-everton-stadium-wins-planning-approval-23-02-2021/

I don't think anything has happened yet?


Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 09:49:38 pm
I mean, we all called this when Everton hired Ancelotti right? That he'd fuck off to a bigger club at the first opportunity without so much as a shred of hesitation?

Yes, we did.

He was a vanity appointment for The Shite, but he was only ever there because they kept offering more and more money until he relented and said yes. He didn't actually want to go there, but they offered insane money, so he did so until something better came along. He was always going to dump them once a big club came in for him.

Sadly for the delusional empty-heads who follow them, they actually believed he wanted to be there and that he cared. Well we all knew he didn't really want to be there, and why would he care? Everton are a non-entity in England, never mind on the European stage.

All together now on the Gwladys...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fMpbEp71nC8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fMpbEp71nC8</a>

OK, last word from you, Carlo Magnifico...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_8mduTEvnU0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_8mduTEvnU0</a>
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
https://twitter.com/theevertonzone/status/1399723753484042250?s=21

Quote
The Everton Zone
@TheEvertonZone
Going to be a hostile atmosphere next time we play Real Madrid
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 11:54:44 pm
All jokes aside is there a start date to their new stadium?

:lmao
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:38:15 pm
The Esk says theyve got money problems



Who knew?


https://theesk.org/2021/05/27/summer-spending/

(I dont want them to have money troubles, weve been there its awful.  I want to laugh at them, not pity them).

And when it happened to us, they loved every minute of it. Fuck em.
