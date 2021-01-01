I think all of them would do better than Carlo has to be honest
Shocking appointment by Madrid
agree. In fact its the like of Howe and Nuno (and Potter) they should be after.
Ancelotti has done a really poor job there, somehow that is being overlooked by Bitters everywhere today.
They finished 10th for goodness sake, after yet more spending last summer too, getting players he wanted, but they regressed. He doesnt care, he was only there for the pay cheque and to get his son a job, they really shouldnt be upset. They should just hope their mad owner(s) dont make another ill suited appointment.
Also, getting rid of James should be top priority too, and Allan will want out, as will Richarlison. Going to be a fun summer for them.