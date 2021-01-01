Moyes would have to be a dumbass to quit West Ham for Everton. He's finally got himself in a place where he has earned back his respect and has actually gotten the support from fans/board to create a club culture and a project that he can excel in.



I still feel Everton need a relegation to start competing again. Living in our shadow for three decades have only made their expectations reach the levels of delusion and anything less form their club/players have them throwing their toys out of the pram. They can't sustain any success/progress like this. They need a way to reset and worry about themselves and I see only relegation as a means of doing so, wherein they spend a season away from the attention. Clear out their squad and get in players that represent Everton the way they want and want to play for them. That club needs a massive reboot and they cant do it while whinging and moaning about how things seem to be so much better across Stanley Park and always has been.