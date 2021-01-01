« previous next »
Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1903234 times)

Online TepidT2O

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31000 on: Today at 01:18:09 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 01:11:14 pm
Joyce saying they are targeting Moyes.
Oh sweet Jesus.

This is too much


Too much


:lmao

:lmao
Offline Chakan

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31001 on: Today at 01:19:34 pm »
Why would Moyes leave a team that's just qualified for Europa? Surely it's a step down...
Online Kekule

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31002 on: Today at 01:20:32 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 01:11:14 pm
Joyce saying they are targeting Moyes.

*spanish laughing guy video*
Online TepidT2O

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31003 on: Today at 01:20:39 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 01:11:14 pm
Joyce saying they are targeting Moyes.
Not on his Twitter account though
Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31004 on: Today at 01:23:23 pm »
Sam Allardyce just seen in the Winslow drinking a pint of gravy and eating a pie
Offline Samie

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31005 on: Today at 01:28:19 pm »
Online Fitzy.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31006 on: Today at 01:30:00 pm »
Im intrigued by all this.

As we all know, Everton are at their very best during the close-season. Hopes and dreams are limitless and untested players would all walk into the RS side.

But if Carlos leaving can they even win the pre-season cup?
Online disgraced cake

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31007 on: Today at 01:30:28 pm »
So get your coat on, and get moving
Because the blues know the meaning of losing
So come on, come on
Go back to Real Madrid
Online gerrardisgod

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31008 on: Today at 01:33:44 pm »
Never change.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31009 on: Today at 01:34:24 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:20:39 pm
Not on his Twitter account though

Times are saying it. Moyes, Howe, Nuno is the shortlist

Online AmanShah21

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31010 on: Today at 01:35:01 pm »
Moyes would have to be a dumbass to quit West Ham for Everton. He's finally got himself in a place where he has earned back his respect and has actually gotten the support from fans/board to create a club culture and a project that he can excel in.

I still feel Everton need a relegation to start competing again. Living in our shadow for three decades have only made their expectations reach the levels of delusion and anything less form their club/players have them throwing their toys out of the pram. They can't sustain any success/progress like this. They need a way to reset and worry about themselves and I see only relegation as a means of doing so, wherein they spend a season away from the attention. Clear out their squad and get in players that represent Everton the way they want and want to play for them. That club needs a massive reboot and they cant do it while whinging and moaning about how things seem to be so much better across Stanley Park and always has been.
Online Red Berry

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31011 on: Today at 01:35:25 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:19:34 pm
Why would Moyes leave a team that's just qualified for Europa? Surely it's a step down...

Hope Moyes knocks them back. Apart from the fact it would be career suicide for him to return, the humiliation of being rejected by David fecking Moyes would be delicious.
Online Oskar

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31012 on: Today at 01:36:07 pm »
Howe or Nuno would be decent, and realistic, appointments for them.

Online OOS

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31013 on: Today at 01:37:46 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 01:36:07 pm
Howe or Nuno would be decent, and realistic, appointments for them.

Nuno is perfect for them. Absolute borefest of a manager for a dull club.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31014 on: Today at 01:37:56 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 01:36:07 pm
Howe or Nuno would be decent, and realistic, appointments for them.

It'll end up being Howe. Boyhood Everton fan. No compensation issues involving another club. Nuno's family is in Portugal, so I can't see him jumping into another PL job so soon
Online Dull Tools

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31015 on: Today at 01:38:37 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:37:56 pm
It'll end up being Howe. Boyhood Everton fan. No compensation issues involving another club. Nuno's family is in Portugal, so I can't see him jumping into another PL job so soon
Wonder if that is why he suddenly turned down the Celtic job. Would make sense.
Online Fromola

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31016 on: Today at 01:38:45 pm »
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31017 on: Today at 01:40:11 pm »
Moyes, Howe and Nuno is a terrible, terrible shortlist  ;D
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31018 on: Today at 01:40:57 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 01:38:37 pm
Wonder if that is why he suddenly turned down the Celtic job. Would make sense.

That's what I think has happened given the sudden nature of the u-turn. Bumper extension incoming for Josh King
Online clinical

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31019 on: Today at 01:40:58 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:20:39 pm
Not on his Twitter account though

It's in his recent article.
Online G1-tiga

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31020 on: Today at 01:41:18 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 01:33:44 pm
Never change.

This 100x over.

Honestly I'm beside myself, this is pure Everton this.
Online tubby pls.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31021 on: Today at 01:41:22 pm »
Bring Flairs though.

Online El Ninos Black Eye

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31022 on: Today at 01:43:28 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:12:24 pm
omg they think Simeone is going to go there on Grand Old. hahahahahahahaha.
Or Conte! 😂😂😂
I really hope they end up with Eddie Howe or theyll probably end up with that Pauli Fondseca who they were linked with last time. Hell just be another Marco Silva.  If they went for Nuno dont think that would be a bad appointment but if I was a blue (thank god I wasnt chosen) I would genuinely want Moyes back.
As much as we take the piss out of him hes an Everton kind of manager and gets them. They need to forget about us and forget about competing for any trophies. We all want to win trophies but football is about moments and creating memories with your mates.  Theyve had none of this for years, had to win a Derby without fans.  At least with Moyes hell make them tough to beat, have them horrible on the pitch (which gets their crowd going) poss win the off Goodison Derby and may have a half decent cup run. He is the absolute perfect fit for them.
But why would you leave a bigger club like West Ham and the chance to manage in Europe for Everton 😂   
Online Fromola

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31023 on: Today at 01:43:50 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:40:11 pm
Moyes, Howe and Nuno is a terrible, terrible shortlist  ;D

Depends how much they're prepared to throw at it. Carlo was on 14 mill a year. You're not going to look at Moyes or Howe with that salary budget for a manager.

Again though like Carlo you're looking at someone after a pay day more than the task at hand.
Online disgraced cake

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31024 on: Today at 01:46:10 pm »
#SeduceCarlo
Online TepidT2O

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31025 on: Today at 01:46:41 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 01:36:07 pm
Howe or Nuno would be decent, and realistic, appointments for them.


Nuno clearly the best choice.

But how will he cope with the boos??
Offline ljycb

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31026 on: Today at 01:47:03 pm »
They really should be looking at Potter, but Im sure Ive read somewhere that hes been considered for the England job if/when Southgate leaves in the near future.
Online AmanShah21

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31027 on: Today at 01:48:07 pm »
Diego Simeone???? Where does that idea even come from? Has there been any inkling of him wanting to leave in the press? Or do they truly believe they can somehow tempt him to leave Atletico for them? Wow!

Conte tbf is atleast available and it wouldn't be impossible, although unlikely for them to go for him. It'll be too far down a step for him though. He might sign stop gap but he'll be a flight risk for the first big job that opens up. That'll hold true for any top tier manager out there. If they want someone to do their rebuild job, they'll need to shop in a slightly lower tier. Erik ten Haag is one name but he'll have to risk ruining his reputation by taking this job.
Online B0151?

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31028 on: Today at 01:48:20 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:40:11 pm
Moyes, Howe and Nuno is a terrible, terrible shortlist  ;D
I think all of them would do better than Carlo has to be honest

Shocking appointment by Madrid
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31029 on: Today at 01:48:50 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:46:41 pm
Nuno clearly the best choice.


Could see them doing it and trying to get some of Mendes' players in. Ruben Neves straight to Goodison.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31030 on: Today at 01:49:25 pm »
Everton.  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Online Armand9

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31031 on: Today at 01:51:26 pm »
i heard rafa's name thrown in the ring, i can't believe he'd manage them

oh and on carlo  :lmao james must be super pissed
Online Dim Glas

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31032 on: Today at 01:52:09 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 01:48:20 pm
I think all of them would do better than Carlo has to be honest

Shocking appointment by Madrid

agree.  In fact its the like of Howe and Nuno (and Potter) they should be after.

Ancelotti has done a really poor job there, somehow that is being overlooked by Bitters everywhere today.

They finished 10th for goodness sake, after yet more spending last summer too, getting players he wanted, but they regressed. He doesnt care, he was only there for the pay cheque and to get his son a job, they really shouldnt be upset. They should just hope their mad owner(s) dont make another ill suited appointment.

Also, getting rid of James should be top priority too, and Allan will want out, as will Richarlison. Going to be a fun summer for them.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31033 on: Today at 01:52:52 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 01:51:26 pm
james must be super pissed

Hell of a summer for him. All downhill so far since that private jet back to Colombia
Online peachybum

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31034 on: Today at 01:54:00 pm »
They should get Ralf Rangnick and have some fun. But they won't. They'll get Nuno and enjoy the pain of watching park the bus counter attacking guff.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31035 on: Today at 01:55:22 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 01:54:00 pm
They should get Ralf Rangnick and have some fun. But they won't. They'll get Nuno and enjoy the pain of watching park the bus counter attacking guff.

Nuno comes across as a decent, well balanced human being, which means he won't get Everton.
Online Dim Glas

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31036 on: Today at 01:55:40 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 01:54:00 pm
They should get Ralf Rangnick and have some fun. But they won't. They'll get Nuno and enjoy the pain of watching park the bus counter attacking guff.

Rangnick would have been a great sporting director for them, but they decided to stick with Brands.
Online glewis93

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31037 on: Today at 01:56:14 pm »
They play shit football but are so entertaining off the pitch it makes up for it.  ;D
Online disgraced cake

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31038 on: Today at 01:58:26 pm »
Eddie Howe, almost the first thing he said to me was, I'll stabilise you in the Championship
Online Original

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31039 on: Today at 02:01:09 pm »
They are like a Greek tragedy aren't they, fucking great stuff to watch
