I love Villareal



They have given me two really good night of football when it mattered most



2005 was just hilarious, it was the inspiration for Brexit, we took years to leave Europe, Everton showed just quickly it can be done if you don't try.



From the CL through the UEFA cup and Carling cup to having just the FAC to play for by the end of October



One of the worst starts to a season by any club, ever



4 Points from the first 27

Beaten at home in the first LC game

Dumped from the CL in the qualifiers and dropping into the UEFA cup only to be dumped again first time round



Their greatest success that season was scraping past Millwall in the FAC 3rd round only to be dumped in the next round and finally finishing 11th in the league and losing 2 derbies.



That was their breakthrough season, they even had the humiliation of having to sign Sander Westerveld as an emergency keeper



After a season like that, most people would have just given up. They didn't give up and have hardly made a dent in the word success since then.

