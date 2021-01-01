« previous next »
Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1890328 times)

Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30800 on: Yesterday at 10:20:01 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 12:28:22 am
On the topic of Villarreal, a toast tonight to Mr Collina. A fine referee, and an even finer gentleman.

And thoroughly enjoying his much earned retirement.
Offline Scouser-Tommy

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30801 on: Yesterday at 10:22:20 am »
The Brick must have been quiet last night.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30802 on: Yesterday at 07:38:17 pm »
I love Villareal

They have given me two really good night of football when it mattered most

2005 was just hilarious, it was the inspiration for Brexit, we took years to leave Europe, Everton showed just quickly it can be done if you don't try.

From the CL through the UEFA cup and Carling cup to having just the FAC to play for by the end of October

One of the worst starts to a season by any club, ever

4 Points from the first 27
Beaten at home in the first LC game
Dumped from the CL in the qualifiers and dropping into the UEFA cup only to be dumped again first time round

Their greatest success that season was scraping past Millwall in the FAC 3rd round only to be dumped in the next round and finally finishing 11th in the league and losing 2 derbies.

That was their breakthrough season, they even had the humiliation of having to sign Sander Westerveld as an emergency keeper

After a season like that, most people would have just given up. They didn't give up and have hardly made a dent in the word success since then.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30803 on: Yesterday at 07:59:26 pm »
Quote from: Scouser-Tommy on Yesterday at 10:22:20 am
The Brick must have been quiet last night.
The Samaritans were busy though.
Online Fromola

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30804 on: Yesterday at 08:30:45 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 07:38:17 pm
I love Villareal

They have given me two really good night of football when it mattered most

2005 was just hilarious, it was the inspiration for Brexit, we took years to leave Europe, Everton showed just quickly it can be done if you don't try.

From the CL through the UEFA cup and Carling cup to having just the FAC to play for by the end of October

One of the worst starts to a season by any club, ever

4 Points from the first 27
Beaten at home in the first LC game
Dumped from the CL in the qualifiers and dropping into the UEFA cup only to be dumped again first time round

Their greatest success that season was scraping past Millwall in the FAC 3rd round only to be dumped in the next round and finally finishing 11th in the league and losing 2 derbies.

That was their breakthrough season, they even had the humiliation of having to sign Sander Westerveld as an emergency keeper

After a season like that, most people would have just given up. They didn't give up and have hardly made a dent in the word success since then.

Yeah, but they got to celebrate Gerrard getting sent off at Anfield like they'd just won the league.
Offline RedSince86

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30805 on: Yesterday at 11:20:11 pm »
They are losing their shit at GoT because LFC fans took over social media laughing at United's expanse, also how LFC have been getting more column inches than City. :D

They have a weird subserviente relationship with the Mancs.
Offline Original

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30806 on: Yesterday at 11:22:20 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:20:11 pm
They are losing their shit at GoT because LFC fans took over social media laughing at United's expanse, also how LFC have been getting more column inches than City. :D

They have a weird subserviente relationship with the Mancs.

Cos they are a shower of manc worshipping c*nts 🤷
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30807 on: Today at 01:35:30 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:20:11 pm
They are losing their shit at GoT because LFC fans took over social media laughing at United's expanse, also how LFC have been getting more column inches than City. :D

They have a weird subserviente relationship with the Mancs.
It's bizarre, isn't it.

Since time began, Mancs have been wishing they were Scouse and born in world famous sea port, and since the 1990s Bitters have all been wishing they were Mancs.

I've said it before, and I'll say it again: the Bitters are about as Scouse as an Eccles cake.

Honestly, if the Manc away following all turned up to Goodison wearing strap-ons, The Gwladys would all bend over and say ''balls deep lads, balls deep'' whilst singing 'It's a dirty old town'.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30808 on: Today at 01:39:10 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:20:11 pm
They are losing their shit at GoT because LFC fans took over social media laughing at United's expanse, also how LFC have been getting more column inches than City. :D

They have a weird subserviente relationship with the Mancs.

Well, to be fair, no Bitters whatsoever went online to laugh at Liverpool after Kiev. Not a single one of them. Far too dignified for all that nonsense.  ::)
Offline Bergersleftpeg

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30809 on: Today at 06:41:32 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 07:38:17 pm
I love Villareal

They have given me two really good night of football when it mattered most

2005 was just hilarious, it was the inspiration for Brexit, we took years to leave Europe, Everton showed just quickly it can be done if you don't try.

From the CL through the UEFA cup and Carling cup to having just the FAC to play for by the end of October

One of the worst starts to a season by any club, ever

4 Points from the first 27
Beaten at home in the first LC game
Dumped from the CL in the qualifiers and dropping into the UEFA cup only to be dumped again first time round

Their greatest success that season was scraping past Millwall in the FAC 3rd round only to be dumped in the next round and finally finishing 11th in the league and losing 2 derbies.

That was their breakthrough season, they even had the humiliation of having to sign Sander Westerveld as an emergency keeper

After a season like that, most people would have just given up. They didn't give up and have hardly made a dent in the word success since then.

Peak Everton that year. Pure, unadulterated Everton.
Online JRed

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30810 on: Today at 07:28:29 am »
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 11:22:20 pm
Cos they are a shower of manc worshipping c*nts 🤷
Once a blue, always a Manc.
Online Persephone

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30811 on: Today at 08:08:02 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:35:30 am
snip

Honestly, if the Manc away following all turned up to Goodison wearing strap-ons, The Gwladys would all bend over and say ''balls deep lads, balls deep'' whilst singing 'It's a dirty old town'.
That's much too descriptive while I'm having my morning coffee.  :puke2
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30812 on: Today at 08:44:41 am »
I have absolutely no memory of Westerveld playing for Everton. Amazing.
Online Fromola

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30813 on: Today at 08:50:01 am »
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 11:22:20 pm
Cos they are a shower of manc worshipping c*nts 🤷

It's because Everton brings them only misery, so their football identity is formed around LFC. If we're happy about anything they can't stand it, if something pisses us off they'll embrace it. They'll be having street parties if City win tomorrow, while in the next breath complaining that the 'scab 6' haven't been kicked out of Europe over the ESL.
