Going through Everton's accounts, what is absolutely shocking is just how much their entire club is built on hedging their bets. If they were to suffer a shock relegation, they're absolutely fucked.



They have a charge against them every single season because they borrow against future rights from TV, as well as the future income from the Premier League that every club who stays in the division gets. If they got relegated, they'd have to find that dosh somewhere. They borrow every single season, hoping nothing goes wrong.



Not only that, but compare our charges to theirs. They have had 50 since 2000. That's 2 a year. We've had 6 in the same time period, three relating to when FSG took over, two from before that, and one current one which is accessing a loan for cash flow through the pandemic. We're in such a good position compared to them.



It's also telling that all of our banking/finance is done with the same two companies. They trust us, we trust them. Meanwhile, Everton have been involved with 7 different banks or finance companies, including the two they've borrowed future TV money from. Obviously, you can't really infer much from that, but it does sort of suggest Ev are doing business with anyone who'll give them the cash, doesn't it? Very Trumpian. Had a look further back too and in 2002, they took out a 25 year loan with Bear Stearns, who've gone under since. Was that ever paid back? Would be good to know.



