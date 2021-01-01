Questions should be asked by Evertonians.
Spurs and Arsenal took out Covid relief loans with the Bank of England at an interest rate of 0.5%.
At the same time Everton are taking out loans with foreign banks at a rate of 7%-10%.
Why is the behemoth Oligarch Uncle Uzzy not giving them interest free loans?
Something fishy going on.
They took out another loan with rights and media ltd on the 5th May.
Typically they charge over 7% interest. Clubs are no longer allowed to borrow from shady offshore loan companies. But this is just a front for a dodgy offshore loan company.
Whilst on the face of it fine, they are regulated by the FSA in the U.K. However, this is a front for a Isle of Man company which in itself goes back to a company called Mousehole limited in the British Virgin Islands.
The question is this
why are they borrowing at 7% from these offshore lenders (in all but name) when they could borrow much more cheaply like other clubs? They are after all fucking rich.
Why? Because no one else will lend to them because they are high risk.