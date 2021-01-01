Questions should be asked by Evertonians.



Spurs and Arsenal took out Covid relief loans with the Bank of England at an interest rate of 0.5%.



At the same time Everton are taking out loans with foreign banks at a rate of 7%-10%.



Why is the behemoth Oligarch Uncle Uzzy not giving them interest free loans?



Something fishy going on.



They took out another loan with rights and media ltd on the 5th May.Typically they charge over 7% interest. Clubs are no longer allowed to borrow from shady offshore loan companies. But this is just a front for a dodgy offshore loan company.Whilst on the face of it fine, they are regulated by the FSA in the U.K. However, this is a front for a Isle of Man company which in itself goes back to a company called Mousehole limited in the British Virgin Islands.The question is this why are they borrowing at 7% from these offshore lenders (in all but name) when they could borrow much more cheaply like other clubs? They are after all fucking rich.Why? Because no one else will lend to them because they are high risk.