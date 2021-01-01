« previous next »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:33:20 pm
Until proven I don't actually believe that Moshiri has the ability to fund this on his own.  Where's the old meme about Everton fans thinking net worth = cash?  Nobody worth that amount has it all in cash, it just doesn't work that way.  So he'd either have to leverage a lot of his assets or ???

Then he has no voting rights with USM but USM is throwing money at it?  Why?  Is Moshiri liquidating his holdings with Usmanov and this is how he's doing it?  Then why would USM kick in another £30m for potential naming rights on stadium he'll have ultimately nothing to do with?  The whole thing is quite strange and makes no sense.

The only scenario I can really see is that buying into them was either seen as opportunistic due to the potential for a free/cheap new stadium, or a vanity purchase. After buying in however he got sucked in to the fantasy football side of things (plenty of rumours of him and Bill picking targets the summer Rooney returned) and has been finding creative ways to keep spending and hoping to turn it around. The USM money could just be a creative way of getting a loan from his associates that'll be paid back through other equally murky methods.

His arrival led to them being able to stop borrowing against future TV income which seemed like a big win at the time, the fact that they're back to doing it again screams trouble.
Quote from: cissesbeard on Today at 05:01:46 pm
I'll admit - I had a little moan at the time that klopp should just play phillips and williams and get fabinho back to midfield (shows what I know!) but he managed them so well. gave them some game time and introduced them when they were ready - hes a phenomenal manager.

everton are screwed and have backed themselves into a corner with the stadium - they have picked such an awkward site with loads of additional logistical problems, regardless of the finance but theres no way they can back down now

I keep half expecting some announcement that they've found something fishy (pun intended) with the site that makes the stadium plan unworkable, so they have to go back to the drawing board.

Given the number of potential sites they've had over the past 15 years it's mind boggling they have settled on this one; and the only reason I can think of was that they felt they were out of options.  That said, they're probably desperate to find a reason to axe the project.  It's already a money swallowing black hole.
Ive mentioned it on here before, but I still find it odd/baffling that there isnt more media scrutiny on this lot. Theyve spent an absolutely huge amount of money these past few years, one of the highest spenders in the whole of Europe, they hired legendary manager Ancelotti.....and theres barely an utterance from anyone in the media when they once again finish mid table.  No journalistic post-mortems or discussions. No one ever really talks about them and how they should be doing so much better given their extravagant outlay - theyre just...there.
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:22:54 pm
Questions should be asked by Evertonians.

Spurs and Arsenal took out Covid relief loans with the Bank of England at an interest rate of 0.5%.

At the same time Everton are taking out loans with foreign banks at a rate of 7%-10%.

Why is the behemoth Oligarch Uncle Uzzy not giving them interest free loans?

Something fishy going on.
They took out another loan with rights and media ltd on the 5th May.

Typically they charge over 7% interest.  Clubs are no longer allowed to borrow from shady offshore loan companies.  But this is just a front for a dodgy offshore loan company.

Whilst on the face of it fine, they are regulated by the FSA in the U.K.  However, this is a front for a Isle of Man company which in itself goes back to a company called Mousehole limited in the British Virgin Islands.

The question is this why are they borrowing at 7% from these offshore lenders (in all but name) when they could borrow much more cheaply like other clubs? They are after all fucking rich.

Why? Because no one else will lend to them because they are high risk.
Has any of the we meant to do that stuff started yet?

Initial anger and promises to stop supporting and death threats are usually first for a few days, then comes the true insanity ...
That Davek on GOT has got to be a red on a wind-up surely. Every negative prediction he makes about us comes back & bites him on the arse, & yet he keeps coming back with more. Surprised he hasn't been banned. Even Evertonians must be fed-up of his shite ? But then again, maybe not.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:16:42 pm
They took out another loan with rights and media ltd on the 5th May.

Typically they charge over 7% interest.  Clubs are no longer allowed to borrow from shady offshore loan companies.  But this is just a front for a dodgy offshore loan company.

Whilst on the face of it fine, they are regulated by the FSA in the U.K.  However, this is a front for a Isle of Man company which in itself goes back to a company called Mousehole limited in the British Virgin Islands.

The question is this why are they borrowing at 7% from these offshore lenders (in all but name) when they could borrow much more cheaply like other clubs? They are after all fucking rich.

Why? Because no one else will lend to them because they are high risk.

How is their wage/turnover ratio?
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:25:15 pm
How is their wage/turnover ratio?

 80% isn't it?
Quote from: boots on Today at 11:33:01 am
I am dumbfounded that they celebrate 59pts as the highest 10th place points finish in history. Even the Palace fans here at work are pissing themselves at this.

They were mocking us for boasting of getting 97 points and finishing 2nd.
Just watched the highlights of their game at the weekend. How are they so bad?
The amount of delusion on GOT is unreal, at one point I had to double check that it had no relation to Parler.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:41:17 pm
89% I believe

https://resources.evertonfc.com/evertonfc/document/2020/12/11/d54e5284-1986-42ac-b9a7-0123a328aabf/CLUB-0746-2019-20-Report-and-Accounts-230x280mm-SCREEN.pdf

That was with USM holdings putting in £30m in for the right to bid for the naming rights on BMD. Something that the Premier League is looking at.
