Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Ghost Town

  Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,008
  mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30680 on: Today at 10:03:40 am
Check the calendar, Bitters! Veinticinco de Mayo!

What were you all feeling 16 years ago today? Crying into your Milan tops...but at least you had the CL next season to look forward to, right?
rossipersempre

  On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 16,555
  Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30681 on: Today at 10:09:31 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:03:40 am
Check the the calendar, Bitters! Veinticinco de Mayo!

What were you all feeling 16 years ago today? Crying into your Milan tops...but at least you had the CL next season to look forward to, right?
We had One Night in May, but they had Two Nights in August dont forget.

All down to that notorious RS Pierluigi Collina.
Skeeve

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,531
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30682 on: Today at 10:13:22 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:03:40 am
Check the calendar, Bitters! Veinticinco de Mayo!

What were you all feeling 16 years ago today? Crying into your Milan tops...but at least you had the CL next season to look forward to, right?

They should be applauded for their efficiency improvements, back then it took until the middle of september to be out of two european competitions, but now they have optimised it to such an extent that they can be out of 3 european competitions before the end of may.
Gray Hamster

  Not bong eyed but quite fond of little furry things.....
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,031
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30683 on: Today at 10:14:12 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:52:14 am
Chelsea is most definitely Sportswashing. Of the worst kind. No point in going into details here but it's a grim story
Chelsea and Abramovich in many ways have been an example of how sportwashing works over time and a model that Abu Dhabi wish to achieve (albeit on a bigger level).

Abramovich has managed to improve his reputation through longevity and winning over a blissfully ignorant tribe of fans, whos attitudes have radiated out to fickle followers and the media.   
Medellin

  Self-confessed daft meff.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,060
  Sound
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30684 on: Today at 10:14:47 am
Blues in work convinced points will be deducted for those involved in the super league
Gray Hamster

  Not bong eyed but quite fond of little furry things.....
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,031
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30685 on: Today at 10:18:27 am
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 10:14:47 am
Blues in work convinced points will be deducted for those involved in the super league
Never happening.  I read an article a while back about Everton and Newcastle pushing for those teams to be hit with fines.   Its tribal and i dont think it goes beyond that to an extent.
rossipersempre

  On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 16,555
  Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30686 on: Today at 10:19:09 am
rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 25,322
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30687 on: Today at 10:27:56 am
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Today at 10:14:12 am
Chelsea and Abramovich in many ways have been an example of how sportwashing works over time and a model that Abu Dhabi wish to achieve (albeit on a bigger level).

Abramovich has managed to improve his reputation through longevity and winning over a blissfully ignorant tribe of fans, whos attitudes have radiated out to fickle followers and the media.   

What helped him I feel is that, unlike the Arab nations, which are well know to have committed atrocities, subjugate women and all the other things they do, he appeared out of nowhere, total unknown who on the surface just owned an oil company.
Gray Hamster

  Not bong eyed but quite fond of little furry things.....
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,031
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30688 on: Today at 10:37:15 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:27:56 am
What helped him I feel is that, unlike the Arab nations, which are well know to have committed atrocities, subjugate women and all the other things they do, he appeared out of nowhere, total unknown who on the surface just owned an oil company.
Yes,  I remember at the time it was only after he was appointed, did they start uncovering some of the truth about him. I think the likes of Abu Dhabi have a different agenda, as football is obviously their biggest and best medium for sports washing and outside of sports, to forcefully improve/hide their image and makeup.
Skeeve

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,531
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30689 on: Today at 10:37:18 am
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Today at 10:18:27 am
Never happening.  I read an article a while back about Everton and Newcastle pushing for those teams to be hit with fines.   Its tribal and i dont think it goes beyond that to an extent.

Seems like an utterly insane hope on their part, ignoring the obvious point that the clubs in question were not leaving the PL, trying to hit them with fines or even point deductions for not planning to leave the pl would inevitably result in court cases.
Gray Hamster

  Not bong eyed but quite fond of little furry things.....
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,031
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30690 on: Today at 10:43:55 am
To add to that.... Abu Dhabi could never buy a big established club, as its highly likely that with mature, establish roots and integrity, the fans of those big clubs probably wouldnt stand for it and would not allow it to happen.

They cleverly targeted city, who as the equivalent bitter small club of the respective city they reside, the fans would sell their own grandmother to try and outdo their established neighbours.  It was strategic and targeted.  The result is mass paranoia amongst their fanbase.  Theyve only got themselves to blame though for not kicking off from the start.
