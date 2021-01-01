To add to that.... Abu Dhabi could never buy a big established club, as its highly likely that with mature, establish roots and integrity, the fans of those big clubs probably wouldnt stand for it and would not allow it to happen.
They cleverly targeted city, who as the equivalent bitter small club of the respective city they reside, the fans would sell their own grandmother to try and outdo their established neighbours. It was strategic and targeted. The result is mass paranoia amongst their fanbase. Theyve only got themselves to blame though for not kicking off from the start.