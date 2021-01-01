This quote from GOT made me laugh :



"This whole season has had an air of moving pieces in to play rather than going all guns blazing. Honestly, if there wasn't a plan, I think we might have gone for broke on the early season promise and thrown everything we had at the opportunity. The fact we didn't, the fact we were Conservative in our approach, leads me to believe there is a plan in place and we couldn't/wouldn't risk everything on what we knew was an unsustainable push."



So.. there was a plan to not be very good this season so that they could be good next season. When the plan briefly went to shit and they won a few games, they took their foot off the gas so as not to ruin the plan. Smart cookies in charge over at Goodison.