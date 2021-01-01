« previous next »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30560 on: Today at 04:21:29 am »
I'd imagine Ancelotti will get another season in charge and overpaying for a load more mercenary recruits.

Ancelotti is a class act but he's a bit like Maureen whereby he can perhaps galvanise a club for a short period of time but will need to spend a shit load of cash.

They could be in a real mess very quickly.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30561 on: Today at 05:53:44 am »
Is there a worse run club in terms of recruitment and proper planning? While both Spurs and Arsenal regularly disappoint, theyve at least built fantastic stadiums which has impacted on their ability to buy top players. Everton continue to buy poorly with players not seemingly improving with coaching.

You can imagine their fans convinced they have better players than most of the sides above them.

Next season could be very ugly.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30562 on: Today at 06:01:18 am »
Carlo in the Echo: "Quite happy because we improved compared to last season,"  ... "We have 10 more points on the table, we had some fantastic results - we won the derby" ...

It must be quite depressing to be a blue and read that
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30563 on: Today at 06:33:48 am »
They can't even sugar daddy properly.

It feels like Ancelotti was the ultimate end goal for them and they aren't really going anywhere under him. Where to next? They probably aren't going to get a manager with a better CV to manage them. They'll have to settle for someone who isn't as fashionable but could do a job but watch the fans turn on him as soon as they encounter their first rough patch of results.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30564 on: Today at 06:42:44 am »
This quote from GOT made me laugh :

"This whole season has had an air of moving pieces in to play rather than going all guns blazing. Honestly, if there wasn't a plan, I think we might have gone for broke on the early season promise and thrown everything we had at the opportunity. The fact we didn't, the fact we were Conservative in our approach, leads me to believe there is a plan in place and we couldn't/wouldn't risk everything on what we knew was an unsustainable push."

So.. there was a plan to not be very good this season so that they could be good next season. When the plan briefly went to shit and they won a few games, they took their foot off the gas so as not to ruin the plan. Smart cookies in charge over at Goodison.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30565 on: Today at 06:45:38 am »
I love it when a plan comes together. 😂😂😂
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30566 on: Today at 07:19:30 am »
;D ;D surely he's taking the piss?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30567 on: Today at 07:24:17 am »
Sssshhhh, theyre lulling everyone into a false sense of security ready for next season.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30568 on: Today at 07:26:32 am »
And so the greatest mystery in football remains unsolved - what exactly is the point of Everton.

If the great Ancelotti and a load of cash cant stop them being such a waste of everyones time then I doubt anything can.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30569 on: Today at 07:32:53 am »
Really?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30570 on: Today at 07:37:39 am »
Take my hand
Come with me, baby, to Love Land
Let me show you how sweet it could be
Sharing love with me, I want you to

Float, float on (come on, come on, come on)
Float on, float on
Float, float, float on
Float on, float on (float on)

Can't believe I just sung along to that!  :D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30571 on: Today at 07:39:54 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 06:01:18 am
Carlo in the Echo: "Quite happy because we improved compared to last season,"  ... "We have 10 more points on the table, we had some fantastic results - we won the derby" ...

It must be quite depressing to be a blue and read that

They'll be made up, they're back lid, the RS are shitting themselves, they got 10 more, we got 30 less, powershift.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30572 on: Today at 07:40:35 am »
Can't believe I just sung along to that!  :D

Fuck, you made me do the same.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30573 on: Today at 07:49:31 am »
Honestly these are just pure funny. What a joke of a club Everton are.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30574 on: Today at 07:53:37 am »
They didnt want to try and qualify for the Champions League/Europa League in case they got relegated, and for that reason they chose to lose at home to Sheffield United?

Makes sense.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30575 on: Today at 07:55:28 am »
:lmao

Evertonisation complete.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30576 on: Today at 07:58:11 am »
Every season looks tough for them yet somehow they scrape by, no matter how bad you are in this league you can always count on three other teams to lower the bar even further.

One of these seasons they will fall apart, just like Newcastle did a few seasons ago ...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30577 on: Today at 08:02:13 am »
Carlo is a good manager but not a good coach. He can manage ego's and get the good players playing well. He is also tactically astute and in a one-off game his teams can very hard to beat.

However, he hasn't in many decades as manager taken an average squad and improved them. Even with great players at his disposal you don't feel like his teams are greater than sum of its parts. Considering that he has managed late 90's Juve, the 00's Milan + Chelsea and 10's Real Madrid his trophy cabinet is quite poor. Two league titles in 25 years of management.

Beating the RS in a odd game and maybe a cup-run is the best Everton fans can expect.

He also seems to be signing players he is familiar with, no matter how old and washed up they are.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30578 on: Today at 09:21:29 am »
Everton going full everton is such an everton thing to do.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30579 on: Today at 09:26:39 am »
Their highlight of the season is causing us injuries and beating an injury ridden lfc at anfield. They will never win a thing.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30580 on: Today at 09:52:44 am »
Wonder will spurs approach Carlo?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30581 on: Today at 09:54:23 am »
They already came close to doing so when they played Marine.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30582 on: Today at 10:03:37 am »
Nah, they might bristle at the first couple of 'achievement' claims, but the third is just catnip to them. All forgiven.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30583 on: Today at 10:08:00 am »
That quote from GOT is gold.

They didnt want to risk what exactly by trying to have a sustained challenge? Their 10th place finish? Or more likely the thin veil that blinker many of their fans into thinking theyre a decent side.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30584 on: Today at 10:10:12 am »
Ah, another season for us in the CL, and the Bitters couldn't even qualify for the Europa Conference. Delicious.

I always sort of suspected we'd clinch Top 4 in the end, and I knew Everton would be below us, but I honestly didn't think they'd collapse as much as they have done in such a short amount of time. Let's not forget after our loss against Fulham, they were 5th in the league with 2 games in hand, 3 points ahead of us. In the time since then, we've got 26 out of 30 points. They've got 13. That collapse is insane, because they've played some absolute dross in that time, and got beaten by relegated Sheffield.

It's telling that we see finishing Top 4 as a 'salvage job' and they're doing their best to find a positive in finishing 10th, playing some of the worst football they've ever played and needing yet another full rebuild, most likely. Their best player doesn't want to be there, the stadium is no closer to happening than before, we've got back to winning ways and it's yet another season where they finish in the double digit places.

An absolute bottle job of a season from them, where literally everything was set up to go their way and they still found a way to revert to form. Classic.

Other than the first few games when they all got carried away, they played terrible football all season and were in a false position. Had so much luck, plus everything set up for them with the condensed season and no Europe, no crowds and end up 10th.

Thankfully their luck ran out in the end.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30585 on: Today at 10:11:47 am »
