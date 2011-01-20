To be honest, that looks red to me ...



I don't really keep abreast of what The Shite are wearing, but I had a conversation about that kit in Asda today with the Bluenose check-out woman, who I'd say was in her 60s.She clocked my LFC mask and asked me if I'd seen their new red kit? Of course, I hadn't, so she got her phone out to show me a photo of it. She was raging.Said she always buys the tops if they are nice, but no way was she touching this red one. She said they tried to make out it was burnt orange or something, but as far as she's concerned, it's red. I suggested they'd all be spitting feather on the Gwladys, and she agreed.There you go. It's red. Even if it isn't red... it's red.