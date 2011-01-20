« previous next »
FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Offline Sangria

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30360 on: Yesterday at 04:03:39 pm
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Yesterday at 01:14:47 pm
Speaking of Bitters, my postman is one.

According to him, the reason we're currently in good form is because Alisson and other players are Catholic, and the Pope is using his 'influence' to make sure we finish Top 4.

I mean, I welcome divine intervention but I think the Pope has got more pressing issues to deal with, personally.

TBF, the Pope's influence was felt in his absence in the Burnley game, as his replacement conceded 3 goals.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30361 on: Yesterday at 04:04:16 pm
I thought we had a deal with the devil, not God?
Online newterp

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30362 on: Yesterday at 04:26:02 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 04:04:16 pm
I thought we had a deal with the devil, not God?

to some people, god is the devil
Offline Ziltoid

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30363 on: Yesterday at 05:26:40 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on May 18, 2021, 01:23:10 pm
Didn't they do this at least once before? Claim they were in for a player and made contact about a transfer just to look as if they were one of the big boys, even though there was no chance of getting him. Can't recall who it was.

Pele?
Offline rob1966

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30364 on: Yesterday at 05:51:15 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 01:35:21 pm
University of Texas official color is Burnt Orange. Get their football jersey and compare the two.

(Don't have time myself).

This one?

Offline TepidT2O

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30365 on: Yesterday at 05:52:56 pm
Its red.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30366 on: Yesterday at 05:55:54 pm
To be honest, that looks red to me ...
Online Dim Glas

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30367 on: Yesterday at 06:01:21 pm
Midweek James Rodriguez couldnt play cos he was a little bit tired, bless him. Now he wont play in their last game cos apparently he has some problem with his calf. But Evertonians everywhere are I am sure delighted to hear Carlo Magnifico confirm James is now well and truly focused on Copa America.

He really has taken for such a ride this season. Bet he finds a way to get out of the 2nd year of his contract there.
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30368 on: Yesterday at 06:10:24 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 05:55:54 pm
To be honest, that looks red to me ...

If only it was real, the absolute fume wearing red right across their chests! Think they'd finally burn Goodison down  ;D
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30369 on: Yesterday at 06:16:42 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 05:55:54 pm
To be honest, that looks red to me ...

I don't really keep abreast of what The Shite are wearing, but I had a conversation about that kit in Asda today with the Bluenose check-out woman, who I'd say was in her 60s.

She clocked my LFC mask and asked me if I'd seen their new red kit? Of course, I hadn't, so she got her phone out to show me a photo of it. She was raging.  :)

Said she always buys the tops if they are nice, but no way was she touching this red one. She said they tried to make out it was burnt orange or something, but as far as she's concerned, it's red. I suggested they'd all be spitting feather on the Gwladys, and she agreed.  8)

There you go. It's red. Even if it isn't red... it's red.  ;D

Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30370 on: Yesterday at 06:23:28 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 01:58:50 pm
Just overheard a blue saying theyve had the worst injury record in the league and Liverpools really wasnt bad as was only VVD whod start anyway...
This could actually be true, in the alternative universe they live in.

In this universe, it's clearly poppycock though.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30371 on: Yesterday at 06:53:16 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 06:10:24 pm
If only it was real, the absolute fume wearing red right across their chests! Think they'd finally burn Goodison down  ;D

Well, it is real ...

https://twitter.com/Everton/status/1395635469363331074?
Online newterp

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30372 on: Yesterday at 07:49:51 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:53:16 pm
Well, it is real ...

https://twitter.com/Everton/status/1395635469363331074?

guessing they will call it burnt orange.

I call it reddish-orange
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30373 on: Yesterday at 07:55:30 pm
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Yesterday at 01:53:33 pm
Putting a massive orange sash on their new away shirt isnt going to help them much next season.

Could be trouble if they play Celtic away in a European clash......oh wait.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30374 on: Yesterday at 08:04:43 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:49:51 pm
guessing they will call it burnt orange.

I call it reddish-orange

They can call it whatever they like :lmao
Offline Ghost Town

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30375 on: Yesterday at 08:12:32 pm
Will they be wearing bowler hats as well?

That's not good symbolism!
Offline rob1966

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30376 on: Yesterday at 08:22:43 pm
Is it based on their new favourite Manc clubs old way shirt?

Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30377 on: Yesterday at 09:35:32 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:12:32 pm
Will they be wearing bowler hats as well?

That's not good symbolism!

Will you Lodge a complaint?  ;)

At least they'll have a new song to spit out through their foaming mouths - 'The Sash The Blueshite Wore.'
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30378 on: Yesterday at 10:08:50 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 09:35:32 pm
Will you Lodge a complaint?  ;)

At least they'll have a new song to spit out through their foaming mouths - 'The Sash The Blueshite Wore.'

And their Lambeg drum can accompany the air raid siren they use.
Offline Red Berry

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30379 on: Yesterday at 10:46:59 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 05:55:54 pm
To be honest, that looks red to me ...

Dear fooking goodness, that reminds me of that publicity stunt Paddy Power pulled a few years back with that grotesque sash motif. Has to be a fucking wind up, surely?

Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 06:16:42 pm
There you go. It's red. Even if it isn't red... it's red.  ;D


Red without being red?
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30380 on: Today at 12:15:37 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:53:16 pm
Well, it is real ...

https://twitter.com/Everton/status/1395635469363331074?

 :lmao what the actual fuck!

Someone clearly didnt get the memo!
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30381 on: Today at 12:31:53 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 05:55:54 pm
To be honest, that looks red to me ...

It's red but, as its Everton, they have added just a tiny bit of yellow

Online Tesco tearaway∗

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30382 on: Today at 01:26:25 am
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:15:37 am
:lmao what the actual fuck!

Someone clearly didnt get the memo!
"A motley mix of playing shirts dyed black by the club secretary."

You couldn't fucking make it up  :P
