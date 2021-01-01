« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 752 753 754 755 756 [757]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1857907 times)

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,866
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30240 on: Today at 01:23:10 pm »
Didn't they do this at least once before? Claim they were in for a player and made contact about a transfer just to look as if they were one of the big boys, even though there was no chance of getting him. Can't recall who it was.
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,132
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30241 on: Today at 01:57:48 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:23:10 pm
Didn't they do this at least once before? Claim they were in for a player and made contact about a transfer just to look as if they were one of the big boys, even though there was no chance of getting him. Can't recall who it was.

Stan Collymore?
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,151
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30242 on: Today at 01:59:43 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:23:10 pm
Didn't they do this at least once before? Claim they were in for a player and made contact about a transfer just to look as if they were one of the big boys, even though there was no chance of getting him. Can't recall who it was.

Ravinelli? Turned up at the Pit in his sunglasses and a sleek suited entourage and then promptly fucked off to Middlesbrough.
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,395
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30243 on: Today at 02:01:05 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:23:10 pm
Didn't they do this at least once before? Claim they were in for a player and made contact about a transfer just to look as if they were one of the big boys, even though there was no chance of getting him. Can't recall who it was.
The Kane one is great.
Player who has won fuck all at Spurs wants a move to win things.
Enter Everton, the one club that have won less than Spurs.

Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,947
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30244 on: Today at 02:01:45 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:23:10 pm
Didn't they do this at least once before? Claim they were in for a player and made contact about a transfer just to look as if they were one of the big boys, even though there was no chance of getting him. Can't recall who it was.

I think they offered a few million to Blackburn for Alan Shearer.

...after he'd signed for Newcastle United.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:05:28 pm by Kekule »
Logged

Online butchersdog

  • Scouse Tiger.....grrrr :)
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30245 on: Today at 02:37:41 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:23:10 pm
Didn't they do this at least once before? Claim they were in for a player and made contact about a transfer just to look as if they were one of the big boys, even though there was no chance of getting him. Can't recall who it was.

Riquelme?
Logged

Online moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30246 on: Today at 02:39:26 pm »
Theyll be in for Messi when he becomes available too , just you watch.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,866
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30247 on: Today at 02:45:46 pm »
Quote from: butchersdog on Today at 02:37:41 pm
Riquelme?
Ah yes, I think that's the one I was thinking of. It was either the Ev or Spurs who made a song and dance about bidding for him knowing full well there as zero chance

Though no doubt they probably did the other suggestions as well
« Last Edit: Today at 02:47:37 pm by Ghost Town »
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,551
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30248 on: Today at 02:54:07 pm »
They done more than bid for him, they announced his signing on their website :lmao
Logged
AHA!

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,346
  • Dutch Class
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30249 on: Today at 03:17:38 pm »
Quote from: butchersdog on Today at 02:37:41 pm
Riquelme?

Nah, it wasn't Riquelme (test page folly aside ;D) but it was someone recent
Logged

Offline Scouser-Tommy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,647
  • Allez, Allez, Allez...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30250 on: Today at 04:41:10 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 02:01:45 pm
I think they offered a few million to Blackburn for Alan Shearer.

...after he'd signed for Newcastle United.
Yeah, they allegedly done it with Shearer - oh look we've bid, but had no chance or intention of actually signing him.
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,866
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30251 on: Today at 05:06:40 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:23:10 pm
Didn't they do this at least once before? Claim they were in for a player and made contact about a transfer just to look as if they were one of the big boys, even though there was no chance of getting him. Can't recall who it was.

Yeah I definitely recall this as well. 2-3 seasons back maybe? It was a laughable attempt but I cant remember the player either.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,346
  • Dutch Class
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30252 on: Today at 05:15:08 pm »
A quick peruse reveals the following last minute failed Everton bids

Harry Maguire  - Joined Leicester instead after Everton put in a last minute bid

Nelson Semedo - chose Wolves

Malcom - had already agreed to join Zenit when Everton bid

Yarmolenko - Made a bid with less 90 mins left in the deadline so there was no time left to draw up a contract. Player stayed in Kiev

Marcos Rojo - Player stayed at Man Utd

Moussa Sissoko - joined Spurs instead

Alvaro Negredo - Moyes thought Sevilla would sell for a lower fee on deadline day; they sold him to Man City for a higher fee a few months later
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30253 on: Today at 05:57:50 pm »
Pretty sure they put in a bid well below Alan Shearer's valuation after Blackburn had already accepted a bid from Newcastle too.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,175
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30254 on: Today at 06:04:43 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:23:10 pm
Didn't they do this at least once before? Claim they were in for a player and made contact about a transfer just to look as if they were one of the big boys, even though there was no chance of getting him. Can't recall who it was.

Who was the guy who turned his phone off and then signed for Spurs. Sissoko?
And those Brazilians who used to be touted around season ticket renewal time.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Tuco Ramírez

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 98
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30255 on: Today at 06:10:29 pm »
What about the Brazilian Muller storming out of his Everton press conference   ;D
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,866
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30256 on: Today at 06:23:19 pm »
Quote
Manager Carlo Ancelotti says he is baffled by Everton's poor home form in the Premier League this season.

Asked why he could win three Champions League titles but not fix the problem, Ancelotti said: "I'm not a magician."

:D
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,395
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30257 on: Today at 06:54:19 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:15:08 pm
A quick peruse reveals the following last minute failed Everton bids

Harry Maguire  - Joined Leicester instead after Everton put in a last minute bid

Nelson Semedo - chose Wolves

Malcom - had already agreed to join Zenit when Everton bid

Yarmolenko - Made a bid with less 90 mins left in the deadline so there was no time left to draw up a contract. Player stayed in Kiev

Marcos Rojo - Player stayed at Man Utd

Moussa Sissoko - joined Spurs instead

Alvaro Negredo - Moyes thought Sevilla would sell for a lower fee on deadline day; they sold him to Man City for a higher fee a few months later
Bloody hell, therell be enough for a last minute failed bid 11 too 😂
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,793
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30258 on: Today at 07:05:09 pm »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Today at 10:55:56 am
According to the Fabrizio Romano podcast Everton have been named as one of the 5 English clubs that have been in contact with Harrys Kanes representatives over a potential transfer

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

If Kane is pissed off at his lack of medals at Spurs, imagine him jumping ship to go to the shite.  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
YMB

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,793
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30259 on: Today at 07:07:40 pm »
Logged
YMB
Pages: 1 ... 752 753 754 755 756 [757]   Go Up
« previous next »
 