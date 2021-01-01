Didn't they do this at least once before? Claim they were in for a player and made contact about a transfer just to look as if they were one of the big boys, even though there was no chance of getting him. Can't recall who it was.
people like big dick nick.
Riquelme?
I think they offered a few million to Blackburn for Alan Shearer....after he'd signed for Newcastle United.
Manager Carlo Ancelotti says he is baffled by Everton's poor home form in the Premier League this season.Asked why he could win three Champions League titles but not fix the problem, Ancelotti said: "I'm not a magician."
A quick peruse reveals the following last minute failed Everton bidsHarry Maguire - Joined Leicester instead after Everton put in a last minute bidNelson Semedo - chose WolvesMalcom - had already agreed to join Zenit when Everton bidYarmolenko - Made a bid with less 90 mins left in the deadline so there was no time left to draw up a contract. Player stayed in KievMarcos Rojo - Player stayed at Man UtdMoussa Sissoko - joined Spurs insteadAlvaro Negredo - Moyes thought Sevilla would sell for a lower fee on deadline day; they sold him to Man City for a higher fee a few months later
According to the Fabrizio Romano podcast Everton have been named as one of the 5 English clubs that have been in contact with Harrys Kanes representatives over a potential transfer
