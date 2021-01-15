Aye. City got to where they are by paying stupid money on transfer fees and offering wages too good to turn down. They still do this because it's the only way they can keep what passes for their business model afloat. Players have taken pay cuts to come to us in recent seasons, and got agents to force through moves to Liverpool at a lower transfer fee than another club might have paid.



Everton just don't have the resources to do a tenth of what City have done, even with all their shady billionaire backers. They've already made far too many blunders in the transfer market. Surely something has to snap soon? Financial ligaments are all set to pop.



I remember the first post-Mansour window at City and it was absolutely insane. They were just throwing money around to bring in any big names to bring publicity to the club. It worked, obviously, but it wasn't sustainable which is why they went through so many managers prior to Pep. Now they still throw money around but at least it's in pursuit of something and they have a vision.As you said, players take pay cuts to come to us - look at Thiago. He could have taken a new big money contract at Bayern where he'd just won the CL, but he took a cut to come to us because he wanted to play for the club and Klopp. Everton will never have that, and they'll never be able to throw money around like City used to. They're stuck between a rock and a hard place. I think the future for them would be a young manager with young, hungry players but they'll never go for it. They think they should be Top 6 quality in every department and should be competing with City.They should just look at us for how to do things. Do we have lots of quality players? Yep. But did they start that way? Not necessarily. Mo was a Chelsea reject who'd done well in Italy. Sadio was a top player at Southampton, but won nothing. Gini was relegated with Newcastle, and Robbo with Hull. Joe Gomez was £3m from Charlton. Trent was from the academy and Bobby was a decent midfielder from the Bundesliga. Only Virg and Ali were world-class players, and even they were not 'top, top' players like Ev fans want. Our team is world class now but that's because they earned that. They were made into stars.Everton fans will never be happy with that though, because they want instant success. They want what others have. They're not willing to wait or put in the effort to build a team.Just using us as an example - Klopp didn't perform miracles overnight. It took time to get the team to where it is now. Klopp inherited as much dross as any Everton manager has, and yet he slowly moved parts around, sold players that weren't capable and replaced them with quality, not always expensive, alternatives. Our coaches put in the insane amounts of time to make these players unlock their potential.Not only that, but their Director of Football doesn't seem to have the trust of the manager or coaches, and there's no real game plan on what they're looking for or what kind of football they want to play. Klopp has immense trust in Peter and Pep, but he also has trust in Michael Edwards and our analysis team to identify players and where we need to improve. He knows he doesn't know everything, and he's willing to delegate and let people do their jobs and help him.