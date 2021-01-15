« previous next »
WhoHe

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 09:06:55 pm
Pistone, one of my old mates hated him cos he was there for years and was nearly always injured, just another wage thief they fell for.
Red Berry

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 09:14:59 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 07:44:28 pm
and that is the real reason, it's something the can't change no matter what they do

Aye.  City got to where they are by paying stupid money on transfer fees and offering wages too good to turn down.  They still do this because it's the only way they can keep what passes for their business model afloat.  Players have taken pay cuts to come to us in recent seasons, and got agents to force through moves to Liverpool at a lower transfer fee than another club might have paid.

Everton just don't have the resources to do a tenth of what City have done, even with all their shady billionaire backers. They've already made far too many blunders in the transfer market.  Surely something has to snap soon?  Financial ligaments are all set to pop.
JRed

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 09:24:48 pm
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 08:34:09 pm
The fume is real..

https://twitter.com/i/status/1394050424169287684
Great remix of a Faithless classic. I would buy it! 😂
courty61

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 09:46:35 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 04:48:07 pm
They've tried that though with Martinez and Marco Silva, even Koeman to an extent. But it can't work when the fans immediately get pissed off when they don't instantly challenge Liverpool.

Suppose. Needs a strong board to see beyond that. 5 year plan or something
courty61

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 09:48:43 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 05:37:45 pm
Haha just watching Pointless and the question was teams who've finished in the top 3 in the Premier League era. Lass said Everton.

Must have remembered them winning the league after 4 games.

What where the pointless answers out of interest? Racking my brain haha
Guz-kop

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:31:41 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:04:49 pm
Eto'o went there around the time we got Balotelli. There was some talk that we tried for him, too, so the Ev were made up that he had 'chosen' them. Think he played about three games and then gave up the will to live

That's absolutely bonkers. Just had to Google it because I thought his name was a wind up on that list. Completely passed me by that did. Wonder how much they spent on his signing on fee and wages for 6 months
Jshooters

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:38:11 pm
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 08:34:09 pm
The fume is real..

https://twitter.com/i/status/1394050424169287684

I love how were the spawn of Satan and the luckiest team that ever existed when weve been playing our 6th and 7th centre backs for the past 4 months and at the same time 2 of our front 3 have been horrifically off form
MacAloolah

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:46:22 pm
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 08:34:09 pm
The fume is real..

https://twitter.com/i/status/1394050424169287684
:lmao has to be a couple of reds on a wind up surely? Nobody can be that bitter!

Then again..... 🤣
skipper757

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:47:23 pm
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 09:48:43 pm
What where the pointless answers out of interest? Racking my brain haha

Haven't seen the episode but my guess would be (if there are Pointless answers) Norwich City?  Maybe if it wasn't a sport-minded response group, maybe a Newcastle or something that people just forgot about?
Hazell

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:48:05 pm
Fromola

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:49:49 pm
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 10:38:11 pm
I love how were the spawn of Satan and the luckiest team that ever existed when weve been playing our 6th and 7th centre backs for the past 4 months and at the same time 2 of our front 3 have been horrifically off form

They're the ones who've been lucky all season, massively outperforming XG and barely with a positive goal difference.

We've had nothing but bad luck all season but the minute anything goes away they lose their shit.
PeterJM

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:53:24 pm
So with Carlo magnifico being linked with the Real Madrid job will he conveniently forget that he's been crying for the ESL clubs to be punished if he takes the job??
Black Bull Nova

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 11:27:23 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 05:37:45 pm
Haha just watching Pointless and the question was teams who've finished in the top 3 in the Premier League era. Lass said Everton.

Had to laugh, i think she was new to the game and when she realised she was on Pointless then Everton probably just sprang to mind.

Having said that they are pointless this week, again.
elbow

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 12:06:21 am
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 06:30:18 pm
Theyve hit a glass ceiling.

It would be a wooden ceiling in their case.
kavah

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 12:38:41 am
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 08:47:04 pm
If you take away all the *fucking, and *c*nts, there's only about 7 real words left  :lmao

some excellent swearing on that, this is a cracker:

... fucking spawny shower of twats   ;D

Cesar

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 12:40:57 am
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:48:05 pm
And old one but came across this today:

https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1091292577800900609

:D

That is funny like, but people in glass houses and all that...
BriarcliffInmate

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 02:07:13 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:14:59 pm
Aye.  City got to where they are by paying stupid money on transfer fees and offering wages too good to turn down.  They still do this because it's the only way they can keep what passes for their business model afloat.  Players have taken pay cuts to come to us in recent seasons, and got agents to force through moves to Liverpool at a lower transfer fee than another club might have paid.

Everton just don't have the resources to do a tenth of what City have done, even with all their shady billionaire backers. They've already made far too many blunders in the transfer market.  Surely something has to snap soon?  Financial ligaments are all set to pop.

I remember the first post-Mansour window at City and it was absolutely insane. They were just throwing money around to bring in any big names to bring publicity to the club. It worked, obviously, but it wasn't sustainable which is why they went through so many managers prior to Pep. Now they still throw money around but at least it's in pursuit of something and they have a vision.

As you said, players take pay cuts to come to us - look at Thiago. He could have taken a new big money contract at Bayern where he'd just won the CL, but he took a cut to come to us because he wanted to play for the club and Klopp. Everton will never have that, and they'll never be able to throw money around like City used to. They're stuck between a rock and a hard place. I think the future for them would be a young manager with young, hungry players but they'll never go for it. They think they should be Top 6 quality in every department and should be competing with City.

They should just look at us for how to do things. Do we have lots of quality players? Yep. But did they start that way? Not necessarily. Mo was a Chelsea reject who'd done well in Italy. Sadio was a top player at Southampton, but won nothing. Gini was relegated with Newcastle, and Robbo with Hull. Joe Gomez was £3m from Charlton. Trent was from the academy and Bobby was a decent midfielder from the Bundesliga. Only Virg and Ali were world-class players, and even they were not 'top, top' players like Ev fans want. Our team is world class now but that's because they earned that. They were made into stars.

Everton fans will never be happy with that though, because they want instant success. They want what others have. They're not willing to wait or put in the effort to build a team.

Just using us as an example - Klopp didn't perform miracles overnight. It took time to get the team to where it is now. Klopp inherited as much dross as any Everton manager has, and yet he slowly moved parts around, sold players that weren't capable and replaced them with quality, not always expensive, alternatives. Our coaches put in the insane amounts of time to make these players unlock their potential.

Not only that, but their Director of Football doesn't seem to have the trust of the manager or coaches, and there's no real game plan on what they're looking for or what kind of football they want to play. Klopp has immense trust in Peter and Pep, but he also has trust in Michael Edwards and our analysis team to identify players and where we need to improve. He knows he doesn't know everything, and he's willing to delegate and let people do their jobs and help him.
