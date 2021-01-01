« previous next »
« Reply #30200 on: Today at 09:06:55 pm »
Pistone, one of my old mates hated him cos he was there for years and was nearly always injured, just another wage thief they fell for.
« Reply #30201 on: Today at 09:14:59 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 07:44:28 pm
and that is the real reason, it's something the can't change no matter what they do

Aye.  City got to where they are by paying stupid money on transfer fees and offering wages too good to turn down.  They still do this because it's the only way they can keep what passes for their business model afloat.  Players have taken pay cuts to come to us in recent seasons, and got agents to force through moves to Liverpool at a lower transfer fee than another club might have paid.

Everton just don't have the resources to do a tenth of what City have done, even with all their shady billionaire backers. They've already made far too many blunders in the transfer market.  Surely something has to snap soon?  Financial ligaments are all set to pop.
« Reply #30202 on: Today at 09:24:48 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 08:34:09 pm
The fume is real..

https://twitter.com/i/status/1394050424169287684
Great remix of a Faithless classic. I would buy it! 😂
« Reply #30203 on: Today at 09:46:35 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:48:07 pm
They've tried that though with Martinez and Marco Silva, even Koeman to an extent. But it can't work when the fans immediately get pissed off when they don't instantly challenge Liverpool.

Suppose. Needs a strong board to see beyond that. 5 year plan or something
« Reply #30204 on: Today at 09:48:43 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 05:37:45 pm
Haha just watching Pointless and the question was teams who've finished in the top 3 in the Premier League era. Lass said Everton.

Must have remembered them winning the league after 4 games.

What where the pointless answers out of interest? Racking my brain haha
