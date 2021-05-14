« previous next »
FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Online Hazell

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30000 on: Yesterday at 07:46:04 pm
I'll admit, I was a tiny bit jealous of Leicester winning the cup today.

Lord knows what Everton fans are feeling.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline gerrardisgod

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30001 on: Yesterday at 07:47:38 pm
But have Leicester ever won the Best Team Called Everton cup?
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30002 on: Yesterday at 07:48:43 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:44:28 pm
Leicester City have won a League, FA Cup and 2 League Cups since this lot last won a trophy.  ;D

That's staggering, isn't it.

They believe they are rivals to us, but they cannot hold a candle to Leicester City.

If Everton had Leicester's trophy haul since 1995 they'd consider themselves a super power. As it happens, they are an absolute embarrassment.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30003 on: Yesterday at 07:49:40 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 07:46:02 pm
Been saying it for ages; they are the Premier League eternal floaters.
They are.

It's just a pity they never went down when the likes of Leeds came up.
Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30004 on: Yesterday at 07:56:04 pm
Float, float on (Girl, yes)
Float on, float on (With Charles)
Float, float, float on (Ooh, yeah)
Float on, float
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30005 on: Yesterday at 08:41:27 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:41:53 pm
True..

But they did win the injure VVD, Thiago, and Henderson cup. A treble of massive proportions.

And won the 'beat the RS at Mordor' Shield to complete their quadruple.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30006 on: Today at 12:19:43 am
Quote from: Lycan on May 14, 2021, 05:20:39 pm
They are the only fan base that seems remotely arsed about the ESL stuff now. Reasons being are, because as you said, they weren't invited, because their season is falling apart and they want a free leg-up into a competition they have no rights being in, and this is the main reason - because we're involved in it all.

I'd have thought they would have loved the ESL, it would leave them Leicester, West Ham and the other fighting for silverware with the worry of better clubs.

They might have won something (but I suspect still not)
Offline Ghost Town

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30007 on: Today at 02:47:59 am
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:46:04 pm
I'll admit, I was a tiny bit jealous of Leicester winning the cup today.
Same here. Hopefullly be us soon.

Will never be Everton

Quote
Lord knows what Everton fans are feeling.
Their normal everyday emotion: apoplectic rage at everyone and everything except themselves
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Fromola

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30008 on: Today at 10:58:15 am
Quote from: Lycan on May 14, 2021, 05:20:39 pm
They are the only fan base that seems remotely arsed about the ESL stuff now. Reasons being are, because as you said, they weren't invited, because their season is falling apart and they want a free leg-up into a competition they have no rights being in, and this is the main reason - because we're involved in it all.

Yet were still cheering City on in the CL.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online BriarcliffInmate

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30009 on: Today at 01:39:02 pm
Used to like Carlo but I think it's clear now his brain has completely been infested with Bitter. Moaning about how the ESL clubs should be punished but the financial doping ones like Everton shouldn't, utterly embarrassing. Mind you, I suppose if they were investigated for FFP the cheques might stop coming!

And as for Leicester, how utterly damning of Little Ev is it? Leicester have won an FA Cup, 2 League Cups and a Premier League in the time since Everton last won a trophy. They've spent a fraction of the billions Everton have spent. The fact Everton can't even pick up a single trophy in 26 years is an absolute disgrace. They couldn't even capitalise on the most congested season ever with so many teams out of form, and their bitter, angry, twisted fans not stinking out Woodison.

They're just an abject failure of a club, who frankly could do the entire Premier League a favour by getting relegated and letting a proper, decent football team take their place.

And let's not forget, they're the loudest fanbase against the Super League, but it's 100% because they weren't invited and because any points deductions would directly benefit them by giving them entry into a competition they don't deserve to be in. We all know they would have joined an ESL if invited, their chairman can pretend otherwise but we know the truth.

Still, they got a song to Number 1 on iTunes after winning four games! Embarrassing, that lot.
"This club has been my life. Id go out and sweep the street and be proud to do it for Liverpool FC if they asked me to." - Bob Paisley

Online RedSince86

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30010 on: Today at 01:41:04 pm
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Today at 01:39:02 pm
Used to like Carlo but I think it's clear now his brain has completely been infested with Bitter. Moaning about how the ESL clubs should be punished but the financial doping ones like Everton shouldn't, utterly embarrassing. Mind you, I suppose if they were investigated for FFP the cheques might stop coming!

And as for Leicester, how utterly damning of Little Ev is it? Leicester have won an FA Cup, 2 League Cups and a Premier League in the time since Everton last won a trophy. They've spent a fraction of the billions Everton have spent. The fact Everton can't even pick up a single trophy in 26 years is an absolute disgrace. They couldn't even capitalise on the most congested season ever with so many teams out of form, and their bitter, angry, twisted fans not stinking out Woodison.

They're just an abject failure of a club, who frankly could do the entire Premier League a favour by getting relegated and letting a proper, decent football team take their place.

And let's not forget, they're the loudest fanbase against the Super League, but it's 100% because they weren't invited and because any points deductions would directly benefit them by giving them entry into a competition they don't deserve to be in. We all know they would have joined an ESL if invited, their chairman can pretend otherwise but we know the truth.

Still, they got a song to Number 1 on iTunes after winning four games! Embarrassing, that lot.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30011 on: Today at 01:42:20 pm
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Today at 01:39:02 pm
Used to like Carlo but I think it's clear now his brain has completely been infested with Bitter. Moaning about how the ESL clubs should be punished but the financial doping ones like Everton shouldn't, utterly embarrassing. Mind you, I suppose if they were investigated for FFP the cheques might stop coming!

And as for Leicester, how utterly damning of Little Ev is it? Leicester have won an FA Cup, 2 League Cups and a Premier League in the time since Everton last won a trophy. They've spent a fraction of the billions Everton have spent. The fact Everton can't even pick up a single trophy in 26 years is an absolute disgrace. They couldn't even capitalise on the most congested season ever with so many teams out of form, and their bitter, angry, twisted fans not stinking out Woodison.

They're just an abject failure of a club, who frankly could do the entire Premier League a favour by getting relegated and letting a proper, decent football team take their place.

And let's not forget, they're the loudest fanbase against the Super League, but it's 100% because they weren't invited and because any points deductions would directly benefit them by giving them entry into a competition they don't deserve to be in. We all know they would have joined an ESL if invited, their chairman can pretend otherwise but we know the truth.

Still, they got a song to Number 1 on iTunes after winning four games! Embarrassing, that lot.

And their goal difference of four is an utter embarrassment.
