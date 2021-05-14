« previous next »
Yesterday at 07:46:04 pm
I'll admit, I was a tiny bit jealous of Leicester winning the cup today.

Lord knows what Everton fans are feeling.
Yesterday at 07:47:38 pm
But have Leicester ever won the Best Team Called Everton cup?
Yesterday at 07:48:43 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:44:28 pm
Leicester City have won a League, FA Cup and 2 League Cups since this lot last won a trophy.  ;D

That's staggering, isn't it.

They believe they are rivals to us, but they cannot hold a candle to Leicester City.

If Everton had Leicester's trophy haul since 1995 they'd consider themselves a super power. As it happens, they are an absolute embarrassment.
Yesterday at 07:49:40 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 07:46:02 pm
Been saying it for ages; they are the Premier League eternal floaters.
They are.

It's just a pity they never went down when the likes of Leeds came up.
Yesterday at 07:56:04 pm
Float, float on (Girl, yes)
Float on, float on (With Charles)
Float, float, float on (Ooh, yeah)
Float on, float
Yesterday at 08:41:27 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:41:53 pm
True..

But they did win the injure VVD, Thiago, and Henderson cup. A treble of massive proportions.

And won the 'beat the RS at Mordor' Shield to complete their quadruple.
Today at 12:19:43 am
Quote from: Lycan on May 14, 2021, 05:20:39 pm
They are the only fan base that seems remotely arsed about the ESL stuff now. Reasons being are, because as you said, they weren't invited, because their season is falling apart and they want a free leg-up into a competition they have no rights being in, and this is the main reason - because we're involved in it all.

I'd have thought they would have loved the ESL, it would leave them Leicester, West Ham and the other fighting for silverware with the worry of better clubs.

They might have won something (but I suspect still not)
Today at 02:47:59 am
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:46:04 pm
I'll admit, I was a tiny bit jealous of Leicester winning the cup today.
Same here. Hopefullly be us soon.

Will never be Everton

Quote
Lord knows what Everton fans are feeling.
Their normal everyday emotion: apoplectic rage at everyone and everything except themselves
