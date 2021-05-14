Leicester City have won a League, FA Cup and 2 League Cups since this lot last won a trophy.
Been saying it for ages; they are the Premier League eternal floaters.
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
True..But they did win the injure VVD, Thiago, and Henderson cup. A treble of massive proportions.
They are the only fan base that seems remotely arsed about the ESL stuff now. Reasons being are, because as you said, they weren't invited, because their season is falling apart and they want a free leg-up into a competition they have no rights being in, and this is the main reason - because we're involved in it all.
I'll admit, I was a tiny bit jealous of Leicester winning the cup today.
Lord knows what Everton fans are feeling.
