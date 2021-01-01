Twitter full of people calling for punishments for the ESL farrago -when you look at their bios they are all blues cryarsing because they werent invited to join and Spurs were.



They are the only fan base that seems remotely arsed about the ESL stuff now. Reasons being are, because as you said, they weren't invited, because their season is falling apart and they want a free leg-up into a competition they have no rights being in, and this is the main reason - because we're involved in it all.