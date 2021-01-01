« previous next »
FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Re: FC Composure & Diligence
Reply #29960 on: Today at 01:04:39 pm
Everton fucking up to give us an easier passage into the CL with a nil-nil, no less, and finishing behind us after mocking us all season

Doesn't get more Everton than that
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #29961 on: Today at 01:09:30 pm
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Today at 11:38:43 am
Carlo thinks the Super League 6 should be punished ahead of any team breaking FFP.  I wonder why that is...

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/may/12/evertons-carlo-ancelotti-wants-premier-league-to-prioritise-punishing-esl-clubs?utm_term=Autofeed&CMP=twt_gu&utm_medium&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1620856300

Quick look over there  :boxhead
Doesn't take long for them to go native does it?
Oldest playbook in the world though. Underachieving at Everton and looking to deflect? Say something that plays into the febrile minds of the blues, preferably about the RS and they forget all about how shit they've been.

Must be season ticket renewal time.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #29962 on: Today at 01:09:41 pm
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #29963 on: Today at 01:23:40 pm
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #29964 on: Today at 02:07:48 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:09:41 pm
https://twitter.com/__LjX_/status/1393156730725584897?s=20

 ;D

I doubt many even realised they played yesterday. Which is just as well looking at that above clip.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #29965 on: Today at 03:47:09 pm
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #29966 on: Today at 03:51:24 pm
I just popped in here to see how the power shift is going?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #29967 on: Today at 04:31:55 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 01:09:30 pm
Doesn't take long for them to go native does it?
Oldest playbook in the world though. Underachieving at Everton and looking to deflect? Say something that plays into the febrile minds of the blues, preferably about the RS and they forget all about how shit they've been.

Must be season ticket renewal time.

Twitter full of people calling for punishments for the ESL farrago -when you look at their bios they are all blues cryarsing because they werent invited to join and Spurs were.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #29968 on: Today at 04:36:16 pm
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #29969 on: Today at 04:38:38 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 04:31:55 pm
Twitter full of people calling for punishments for the ESL farrago -when you look at their bios they are all blues cryarsing because they werent invited to join and Spurs were.
One of the 1992 breakaway that would have joined like a shot.
Not only do they forget their history, they are also fucking massive hypocrites.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #29970 on: Today at 04:39:29 pm
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #29971 on: Today at 05:20:39 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 04:31:55 pm
Twitter full of people calling for punishments for the ESL farrago -when you look at their bios they are all blues cryarsing because they werent invited to join and Spurs were.

They are the only fan base that seems remotely arsed about the ESL stuff now. Reasons being are, because as you said, they weren't invited, because their season is falling apart and they want a free leg-up into a competition they have no rights being in, and this is the main reason - because we're involved in it all.
