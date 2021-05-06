« previous next »
FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
May 6, 2021, 02:28:18 pm
Depending on who wins, the collective number of European Cups per city could be:

Liverpool - 6
Manchester - 4
London - 2

Dont worry Everton, weve got your backs.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
May 6, 2021, 03:34:53 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May  6, 2021, 02:28:18 pm
Depending on who wins, the collective number of European Cups per city could be:

Liverpool - 6
Manchester - 4
London - 2

Dont worry Everton, weve got your backs.

You've missed off Everton's ifithadn'tbeenforCollina Champions League victory of 2006
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
May 6, 2021, 04:07:24 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on May  6, 2021, 03:34:53 pm
You've missed off Everton's ifithadn'tbeenforCollina Champions League victory of 2006

...and the two they won in 2007 and 2018.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
May 6, 2021, 04:08:24 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on May  6, 2021, 03:34:53 pm
You've missed off Everton's ifithadn'tbeenforCollina Champions League victory of 2006
ahh the famous 2 nights in August
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
May 6, 2021, 06:00:44 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on May  6, 2021, 02:06:20 pm
Are their fans up in arms about the two CL finalists not being their own domestic champions the season before?

Oh. Just when it's Liverpool then. Sound.

Nope. And the CL is prestigious again. Just a season or two after they declared it to be as prestigious as the League Cup.  :rollseyes
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
May 6, 2021, 07:08:06 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on May  6, 2021, 06:00:44 pm
Nope. And the CL is prestigious again. Just a season or two after they declared it to be as prestigious as the League Cup.  :rollseyes

It's brilliant how they tie themselves up in knots over competitions we've won. ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
May 6, 2021, 07:13:41 pm
Quote from: Lycan on May  6, 2021, 07:08:06 pm
It's brilliant how they tie themselves up in knots over competitions we've won. ;D

I know. It's brilliant.  8)

More U-turns than a Tory Government.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
May 6, 2021, 07:33:22 pm
House for sale on rightmove in West Derby , a very dated property as outlined in the description  ;D

Almonds Green, Liverpool, L12
https://www.rightmove.co.uk/property-for-sale/property-79986234.html
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
May 6, 2021, 08:32:19 pm
Quote from: gazzam1963 on May  6, 2021, 07:33:22 pm
House for sale on rightmove in West Derby , a very dated property as outlined in the description  ;D

Almonds Green, Liverpool, L12
https://www.rightmove.co.uk/property-for-sale/property-79986234.html

 :lmao
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
May 6, 2021, 09:11:28 pm
Quote from: gazzam1963 on May  6, 2021, 07:33:22 pm
House for sale on rightmove in West Derby , a very dated property as outlined in the description  ;D

Almonds Green, Liverpool, L12
https://www.rightmove.co.uk/property-for-sale/property-79986234.html
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
May 6, 2021, 09:25:25 pm
Quote from: gazzam1963 on May  6, 2021, 07:33:22 pm
House for sale on rightmove in West Derby , a very dated property as outlined in the description  ;D

Almonds Green, Liverpool, L12
https://www.rightmove.co.uk/property-for-sale/property-79986234.html
:lmao
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
May 6, 2021, 10:43:39 pm
Quote from: Kekule on May  6, 2021, 04:07:24 pm
...and the two they won in 2007 and 2018.

Actually haven't they inherited Ancelotti's three CL trophies as well?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
May 6, 2021, 10:55:35 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on May  6, 2021, 10:43:39 pm
Actually haven't they inherited Ancelotti's three CL trophies as well?

Yep. They carry over just like the European Cup wins would have done to all the previous winners moving to the Super League
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
May 6, 2021, 11:42:53 pm
Quote from: gazzam1963 on May  6, 2021, 07:33:22 pm
House for sale on rightmove in West Derby , a very dated property as outlined in the description  ;D

Almonds Green, Liverpool, L12
https://www.rightmove.co.uk/property-for-sale/property-79986234.html

I want to buy my next house through Whitegates, it will help to make up for all those blues who will now refuse to buy and sell through them. I bet it changes this week.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
May 7, 2021, 09:38:17 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May  6, 2021, 02:28:18 pm
Depending on who wins, the collective number of European Cups per city could be:

Liverpool - 6
Manchester - 4
London - 2

Dont worry Everton, weve got your backs.
I'm sure they're torn between that line of thinking, which is a bit like me saying me and Steven Gerrard have 710 appearances between us, and coming up with reasons why they don't count.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
May 7, 2021, 09:44:45 am
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on May  7, 2021, 09:38:17 am
I'm sure they're torn between that line of thinking, which is a bit like me saying me and Steven Gerrard have 710 appearances between us, and coming up with reasons why they don't count.

:D You played your part, Im sure.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
May 7, 2021, 02:32:12 pm
Quote from: gazzam1963 on May  6, 2021, 07:33:22 pm
House for sale on rightmove in West Derby , a very dated property as outlined in the description  ;D

Almonds Green, Liverpool, L12
https://www.rightmove.co.uk/property-for-sale/property-79986234.html

 :lmao
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 07:35:49 pm
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 someones getting sacked in the morning! (It is true though!)

https://www.rightmove.co.uk/property-for-sale/property-79986234.html
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 07:44:04 pm
Quote from: Gladbach73 on Yesterday at 07:35:49 pm
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 someones getting sacked in the morning! (It is true though!)

https://www.rightmove.co.uk/property-for-sale/property-79986234.html

Late to the party mate, already been posted above.  :P
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 07:24:05 am
Great bunch of lads,  lots of time for them and their views on football. Hope they have a lovely weekend.

Up the Ev.
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
