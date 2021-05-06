people like big dick nick.
Depending on who wins, the collective number of European Cups per city could be:Liverpool - 6Manchester - 4London - 2Dont worry Everton, weve got your backs.
You've missed off Everton's ifithadn'tbeenforCollina Champions League victory of 2006
Are their fans up in arms about the two CL finalists not being their own domestic champions the season before?Oh. Just when it's Liverpool then. Sound.
Nope. And the CL is prestigious again. Just a season or two after they declared it to be as prestigious as the League Cup.
It's brilliant how they tie themselves up in knots over competitions we've won.
House for sale on rightmove in West Derby , a very dated property as outlined in the description Almonds Green, Liverpool, L12https://www.rightmove.co.uk/property-for-sale/property-79986234.html
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
...and the two they won in 2007 and 2018.
Actually haven't they inherited Ancelotti's three CL trophies as well?
I'm sure they're torn between that line of thinking, which is a bit like me saying me and Steven Gerrard have 710 appearances between us, and coming up with reasons why they don't count.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 someones getting sacked in the morning! (It is true though!)https://www.rightmove.co.uk/property-for-sale/property-79986234.html
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.54]