Imagine being a blue and seeing clubs like City and Chelsea do what it is they've done and think it's benefitted them because we've missed out on a few more pots. It's taken them several places down the table and in turn pushed them further away from relevance than ever.



Chelsea have beaten Everton in an FA Cup final (their only final in 26 years) and a League Cup semi final.Man City have beaten them in a League Cup semi final and an FA Cup quarter final in the last few years. If they'd beat City in the quarters this year they'd have had Chelsea waiting for them in the semis.Everton finished 6th in 12/13 with Chelsea and City in the top 4. They finished 5th in 13/14. Chelsea and City were both in the top 4. In 04/05 they missed out on an automatic CL place finishing 4th. Chelsea won the league.Chelsea and City's emergence with all their billions has been a contributor to their trophy drought and their glass ceiling under Moyes and then when Martinez took over. They'd have likely won a couple of domestic trophies at least and reached the CL once or twice which they may have helped them kick on a bit and lose their loser mentality.But they've stopped us winning more. That's all that matters.