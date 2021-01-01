In reality I think the likes of Leicester and West Ham was their level of competition outside, us, Spurs, Chelsea, Arsenal and both Manc clubs this season.



With us Arsenal and Spurs well below par, the chance was there to take advantage for that one remaining CL spot up for grabs.



It looks like Leicester have taken that advantage and good luck to them, the same goes for West Ham's galliant effort. Everton on the other hand have not been good enough to capitalize this season on the failings of others.



Judging by the reaction of their fans, their team lacks motivation, that's unforgivable if true.In this of all seasons, the best chance for a CL place they will have for a long time.





