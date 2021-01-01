In this bizarre, throw away season, it was the perfect chance for any half decent side to make a serious top 4 challenge. With the money they've spent and a class manger in charge, Everton can only consider this season a total fuck up.



They can console themselves we fucked up too, but we will get over this, doubt they will. It will probably the same old 7/8th finish them for next season, with nobody outside themselves really that arsed how they do, they don't matter enough. This was the season to 'matter' and they messed it up.