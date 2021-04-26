On the topic of losing cup finals, there's nothing the blues like more than Liverpool losing one. It's a way of living vicariously through the opposition. It is literally their final. Bale's goals in Kiev were to them what Origi's the following year was to us. The mentality in the support of both clubs couldn't be in more contrast. I've thought it for a long time, but I think most blues secretly are really happy with midtable finishes and not doing anything in the FA Cup/League cup - quite simply because it'll never hurt you. There's no heartbreak of losing a final or missing out on a title by a whisker. It's just a safe existence. Losing big games is always a bad feeling, but I can usually still be happy when Liverpool have came up just too short knowing we've given it a go and not been satisfied with being an also ran. That's another big thing, because for me, there's a massive difference in being a runner up and an also ran. To be the latter is far worse.



I think you're definitely correct there. Everton have the most cowardly fanbase in the league. They'd rather mock others for having a go than have a go themselves and risk disappointment. Thing is, you never learn and never grow when you live by that philosophy.It's so incredibly easy to sit on the sidelines mocking others like they do, but what a soulless, mundane existence it is. While we were living it up in Kiev following our club, they were simply existing back home praying we failed, even though reaching the final itself was a bigger achievement than their club has managed in its entire history. We lost, and they mocked, but at least we were there. At least we had the balls to have a go. At least we were prepared to risk failure.Anyway, the process of trying and ultimately failing was painful, but we learned a lot from it, and that stood us in good stead for the following season when we came back and won it. That took guts, determination and a willingness to try once more and risk failure once more too.Liverpool at least dare to dream. Bitters are just happy to tread water and achieve nothing. They risk nothing, so gain nothing either. It's far easier to look on and mock others instead, even when those others are doing more than their own sorry excuse for a club has achieved in years.Everton: The Gutless People's Club.