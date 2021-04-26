« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 741 742 743 744 745 [746]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1823519 times)

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,762
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29800 on: April 26, 2021, 12:00:11 am »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on April 25, 2021, 12:02:10 pm
When Everton last won a trophy mobile phones were still the size of a housebrick
The Ev could do with a pile of them now, as I believe they have some building work mooted but not funded
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,742
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29801 on: April 26, 2021, 12:12:43 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on April 25, 2021, 11:02:41 am
Just put that through Google translate and it came back as...


:D
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29802 on: April 26, 2021, 04:40:18 am »
Same fan base who have been telling anyone associated with LFC to stop talking about Pickford injuring VVD, are all over Twitter mocking Son for losing in a cup final for some reason.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,103
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29803 on: April 26, 2021, 04:25:05 pm »
They're mocking Son for achieving something they haven't in over a decade?
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29804 on: April 26, 2021, 04:31:42 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on April 26, 2021, 04:25:05 pm
They're mocking Son for achieving something they haven't in over a decade?

That's the blues for yeh. Laughing at him coz he once injured Andre Gomes. Even though the blues don't hold those sort of grudges. Kopite behaviour that.
« Last Edit: April 26, 2021, 08:52:43 pm by Lycan »
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,527
  • Seis Veces
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29805 on: April 26, 2021, 06:15:34 pm »
On the topic of losing cup finals, there's nothing the blues like more than Liverpool losing one. It's a way of living vicariously through the opposition. It is literally their final. Bale's goals in Kiev were to them what Origi's the following year was to us. The mentality in the support of both clubs couldn't be in more contrast. I've thought it for a long time, but I think most blues secretly are really happy with midtable finishes and not doing anything in the FA Cup/League cup - quite simply because it'll never hurt you. There's no heartbreak of losing a final or missing out on a title by a whisker. It's just a safe existence. Losing big games is always a bad feeling, but I can usually still be happy when Liverpool have came up just too short knowing we've given it a go and not been satisfied with being an also ran. That's another big thing, because for me, there's a massive difference in being a runner up and an also ran. To be the latter is far worse.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,338
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29806 on: April 26, 2021, 10:34:29 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on April 26, 2021, 06:15:34 pm
On the topic of losing cup finals, there's nothing the blues like more than Liverpool losing one. It's a way of living vicariously through the opposition. It is literally their final. Bale's goals in Kiev were to them what Origi's the following year was to us. The mentality in the support of both clubs couldn't be in more contrast. I've thought it for a long time, but I think most blues secretly are really happy with midtable finishes and not doing anything in the FA Cup/League cup - quite simply because it'll never hurt you. There's no heartbreak of losing a final or missing out on a title by a whisker. It's just a safe existence. Losing big games is always a bad feeling, but I can usually still be happy when Liverpool have came up just too short knowing we've given it a go and not been satisfied with being an also ran. That's another big thing, because for me, there's a massive difference in being a runner up and an also ran. To be the latter is far worse.

I think you're definitely correct there. Everton have the most cowardly fanbase in the league. They'd rather mock others for having a go than have a go themselves and risk disappointment. Thing is, you never learn and never grow when you live by that philosophy.

It's so incredibly easy to sit on the sidelines mocking others like they do, but what a soulless, mundane existence it is. While we were living it up in Kiev following our club, they were simply existing back home praying we failed, even though reaching the final itself was a bigger achievement than their club has managed in its entire history. We lost, and they mocked, but at least we were there. At least we had the balls to have a go. At least we were prepared to risk failure.

Anyway, the process of trying and ultimately failing was painful, but we learned a lot from it, and that stood us in good stead for the following season when we came back and won it. That took guts, determination and a willingness to try once more and risk failure once more too.

Liverpool at least dare to dream. Bitters are just happy to tread water and achieve nothing. They risk nothing, so gain nothing either. It's far easier to look on and mock others instead, even when those others are doing more than their own sorry excuse for a club has achieved in years.

Everton: The Gutless People's Club.
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,762
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29807 on: April 26, 2021, 11:46:38 pm »
They also only look at the outcome and not the process, the destination not the journey. The process and journey to the lost Europa final against Sevilla was an absolute hoot, I wouldn't be without it for the world; the process and journey to the lost CL final against Madrid was astounding;again, I wouldn't be without it for anything. Of course it hurt to lose both those finals but the journey, the adventures on route, the memories. These will last a lifetime and are something no Everton fans have experienced, or will experience.

We've seen things they'll never see
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,499
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29808 on: Yesterday at 08:17:52 am »
Those two runs gave me some of my best memories as a Liverpool fan. Dortmund, City, Roma, knocking Utd out of our only ever European tie. Even the build up to the finals. I wouldn´t change these experiences for anything.
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,130
  • J.F.T.96
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29809 on: Yesterday at 08:25:10 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 08:17:52 am
Those two runs gave me some of my best memories as a Liverpool fan. Dortmund, City, Roma, knocking Utd out of our only ever European tie. Even the build up to the finals. I wouldn´t change these experiences for anything.

I'd change the experience for a win in each final to be honest
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,499
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29810 on: Yesterday at 08:44:45 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 08:25:10 am
I'd change the experience for a win in each final to be honest

Yeah maybe that  :D

But we wouldn´t have been in those finals at all without all of the above
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,527
  • Seis Veces
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29811 on: Yesterday at 03:14:00 pm »
Off topic given the thread but the Europa League season in 2015/16 was boss, besides the final of course. Three outstanding knockout ties at Anfield with Man U, Dortmund and Villarreal. If we're in it next season which there is more than a good chance we will be, I hope we go all the way and win it, providing we can see rotated/younger sides in the group stage.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,064
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29812 on: Yesterday at 03:15:22 pm »
Has anyone seen our dire financial situation.
Apparently we are in shtuck because of loss of match day revenue.

Cant wait to hear what the financial wizards have to say about that.

Given their wage costs run at 85% of match day revenues and their last figures showed £100m loss following on from a major loss as well. One or two must be worrying over there.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,939
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29813 on: Yesterday at 03:45:21 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 03:15:22 pm
Has anyone seen our dire financial situation.
Apparently we are in shtuck because of loss of match day revenue.

Cant wait to hear what the financial wizards have to say about that.

Given their wage costs run at 85% of match day revenues and their last figures showed £100m loss following on from a major loss as well. One or two must be worrying over there.

Don't worry the Esk will be drafting a five volume tome on how Usmanov's gilded billions are winging their way through various tax havens to the County Road branch of Martin's Bank.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,527
  • Seis Veces
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29814 on: Yesterday at 06:22:43 pm »
Financials season then. This is the time of year where the Esk comes into his own. It's like his Champions League final.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,497
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29815 on: Yesterday at 10:31:21 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 03:15:22 pm
Given their wage costs run at 85% of match day revenues and their last figures showed £100m loss following on from a major loss as well. One or two must be worrying over there.

I thought their wages were actually the very unsustainable 85% of total revenue, so the rebate on the tv money would have hit them just as hard as the loss of matchday revenue.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,183
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29816 on: Today at 03:32:31 am »
Curious.

Liverpool City Council approved the plans for Everton to build a stadium down BMD.

Wasn't it then just a formality that the financing would be done and Everton could have a Spade in the ground to get cracking on building the stadium. I mean Uncle Uzzi had their backs and it's his money he was spending on the stadium.

So why no announcement yet that it's all good to proceed?

Uncle Uzzi not financing the deal?
Everton going 'round with cap in hand looking for financing?

Also, as the City Council gave the approval, does anyone know if there is a time limit imposed on Everton for the capital improvement or else the City moves on and other tenants might take that part of BMD?
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Pages: 1 ... 741 742 743 744 745 [746]   Go Up
« previous next »
 