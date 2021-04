So, Koeman is managing Barca and now won his first trophy, Moyes is managing West Ham and challenging for a CL place and Martinez is managing the currently ranked no 1 team in the world. Allardyce appear to have managed to make WBA tick, too late admittedly.



How come they were all sacked (or at least, in Moyes case, he was allowed to run down his contract)



Or is it the club and fans?