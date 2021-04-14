I know Crosby is quite nice when it's not windy but Carlo has the pick of many a lovely place to live if he chooses. You can go on holiday to Crosby but people are more likely to choose Barcelona (Espanyol), Rome, Florence, Naples, Monaco, Bordeaux I would suggest and I'm sure he could find somewhere nice to settle if he chose.



Just popped over to GOT, there is a wonderful post by someone with their mind set on europe



"Under the current regime, by which I mean manager in tandem with the much maligned DOF, we have spent modestly. More than others, yes, but much less than the people we are hoping to emulate" Well. 7th highest net spend in the world in 20/21 actually when everyone was being modest except City and Chelsea (£28m more than us, net)



"The most pragmatic of planners could not have forseen each of them missing more than 3 months of the season each, often overlapping. That in a season that has been more congested than most", Yes, it's the injuries again but congested? Really? Congested is when you play in Europe mate but then I will let you off I suppose on that one.



"He has spoken regularly of the longer term project that he signed on for. To build a team for years to come" Have you not noticed he's buying older players to give himself short term gain, James is 29, Allan is 29, Olsen is 30, Dacoure is 27, King is 29. I will give you Godfrey and Gbmamin but he's been buying up short term fixes with no resale value so far.



I think even many Everton fans can see through this and there appears to be an air of despondency amongst the more aware fans as they watch more mediocrity having spent a fortune whilst they see their former manager sailing away above them when they could have had him back in 2019 when he was free.



The most laughable thing is - they could have it better. They have the means to be better. Sure, they're not City, but they're not poor either. They're just massively impatient and always have been. We've been there ourselves. But right now, our owners have understood we'll never compete financially with clubs like City or PSG, so we have to compete on the field instead. That means spending smart, not spending big. It means having a long-term plan and a way of doing things. People laughed at the transfer committee with Brenda, but it worked and it stopped him from buying too much dross. Now, we have a Director of Football and a scouting department that has a set brief and knows what it's doing, and they work in tandem with the manager. It's paid off massively.Hamez would never get a contract with us, not even on a free. Nor would Allan or Olsen. You're getting, at best, two years from them and there's no resale value at all. Yeah, short term they might be semi-decent, but that's not what you want if you're building a club. You want players who can give you several years, and who you can sell for huge profit to reinvest.Look at our latest purchases - Jota is 24, Kabak is 20, Kostas is 24. If we get Konate, he's 21. We're planning for the long term, not this season. We're planning for the next iteration of this team.If you buy players young, you get to settle them in over time and they can learn from your current players. It's literally Football 101, and I can't believe Everton haven't caught on.Still, £12m a year for Ancelotti. Clearly paying off, eh?