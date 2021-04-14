« previous next »
Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1809276 times)

Offline Gaz75

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29640 on: April 14, 2021, 12:13:20 am »
They are so irrelevant to us, the only reason they have a thread is for amusement, long live the Ev.
Online BriarcliffInmate

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29641 on: April 14, 2021, 01:32:48 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on April 13, 2021, 11:33:29 pm
I know Crosby is quite nice when it's not windy but Carlo has the pick of many a lovely place to live if he chooses. You can go on holiday to Crosby but people are more likely to choose Barcelona (Espanyol), Rome, Florence, Naples, Monaco, Bordeaux I would suggest and I'm sure he could find somewhere nice to settle if he chose.

Just popped over to GOT, there is a wonderful post by someone with their mind set on europe

"Under the current regime, by which I mean manager in tandem with the much maligned DOF, we have spent modestly. More than others, yes, but much less than the people we are hoping to emulate" Well. 7th highest net spend in the world in 20/21 actually when everyone was being modest except City and Chelsea (£28m more than us, net)

"The most pragmatic of planners could not have forseen each of them missing more than 3 months of the season each, often overlapping. That in a season that has been more congested than most", Yes, it's the injuries again but congested?  Really? Congested is when you play in Europe mate but then I will let you off I suppose on that one.

"He has spoken regularly of the longer term project that he signed on for. To build a team for years to come" Have you not noticed he's buying older players to give himself short term gain, James is 29, Allan is 29, Olsen is 30, Dacoure is 27, King is 29. I will give you Godfrey and Gbmamin but he's been buying up short term fixes with no resale value so far.

I think even many Everton fans can see through this and there appears to be an air of despondency amongst the more aware fans as they watch more mediocrity having spent a fortune whilst they see their former manager sailing away above them when they could have had him back in 2019 when he was free.

The most laughable thing is - they could have it better. They have the means to be better. Sure, they're not City, but they're not poor either. They're just massively impatient and always have been. We've been there ourselves. But right now, our owners have understood we'll never compete financially with clubs like City or PSG, so we have to compete on the field instead. That means spending smart, not spending big. It means having a long-term plan and a way of doing things. People laughed at the transfer committee with Brenda, but it worked and it stopped him from buying too much dross. Now, we have a Director of Football and a scouting department that has a set brief and knows what it's doing, and they work in tandem with the manager. It's paid off massively.

Hamez would never get a contract with us, not even on a free. Nor would Allan or Olsen. You're getting, at best, two years from them and there's no resale value at all. Yeah, short term they might be semi-decent, but that's not what you want if you're building a club. You want players who can give you several years, and who you can sell for huge profit to reinvest.

Look at our latest purchases - Jota is 24, Kabak is 20, Kostas is 24. If we get Konate, he's 21. We're planning for the long term, not this season. We're planning for the next iteration of this team.

If you buy players young, you get to settle them in over time and they can learn from your current players. It's literally Football 101, and I can't believe Everton haven't caught on.

Still, £12m a year for Ancelotti. Clearly paying off, eh?
"This club has been my life. Id go out and sweep the street and be proud to do it for Liverpool FC if they asked me to." - Bob Paisley

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29642 on: April 14, 2021, 10:06:16 am »
They'll be sitting there in their white Real shirts tonight, hoping to bask in any reflected glory if they knock us out.

They have a quandary on Friday when they play Spurs. Win and they are a point behind us, lose and Spurs go above us. A real quandary. The upside then, if they lose, that the Real shirt becomes a Spurs shirt, at least until Monday evening when that multi purpose white shirt becomes a Leeds shirt.
Offline Alisson Wonderland

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29643 on: April 14, 2021, 10:25:31 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on April 13, 2021, 05:14:50 pm
The only first-team player they have out long term is Doucoure. Allan, Pickford, DCL, and Gomes set to return within the week. Mina in the next fortnight. The other injured players(Bernard, King, Delph & Gbamin) barely get a look-in anyway for one reason or another, and won't even be missed. ;D

Injury crisis my arse. ;D

https://twitter.com/Worville/status/1381881617275367427/photo/1
Nice to see another mention of how they haven't complained about it...

Wait a minute....

Offline fucking appalled

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29644 on: April 14, 2021, 10:27:39 am »
Quote from: Fromola on April 13, 2021, 04:28:38 pm
March to June - "null and void", "people are dying", "football doesn't matter", "it's pointless with empty stadiums".

Very decent of you to summarise your posting history
Offline DonkeyWan

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29645 on: April 14, 2021, 03:05:25 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on April 13, 2021, 05:14:50 pm
The only first-team player they have out long term is Doucoure. Allan, Pickford, DCL, and Gomes set to return within the week. Mina in the next fortnight. The other injured players(Bernard, King, Delph & Gbamin) barely get a look-in anyway for one reason or another, and won't even be missed. ;D

Injury crisis my arse. ;D

https://twitter.com/Worville/status/1381881617275367427/photo/1
To be fair, that is the spine of the team you are talking about

Keeper
CB
DM DM
CF

That's a pretty bad injury list they have.
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29646 on: April 14, 2021, 03:10:45 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on April 14, 2021, 03:05:25 pm
To be fair, that is the spine of the team you are talking about

Keeper
CB
DM DM
CF

That's a pretty bad injury list they have.

The majority of them are back within a week according to that link. Not like they won't have them for the remainder of the season, or that they've been missing them for months on end or anything.
Offline DonkeyWan

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29647 on: April 14, 2021, 03:18:58 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on April 14, 2021, 03:10:45 pm
The majority of them are back within a week according to that link. Not like they won't have them for the remainder of the season, or that they've been missing them for months on end or anything.
Yeah, but they at least have a point when they say their current form is due to injury.
Offline courty61

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29648 on: April 14, 2021, 03:25:04 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on April 14, 2021, 03:18:58 pm
Yeah, but they at least have a point when they say their current form is due to injury.

It's the mental gymnastics they have over it though

We've been using that as a reason all season. They've mocked us. Then suddenly when they have a crisis.....
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29649 on: April 14, 2021, 03:26:23 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on April 14, 2021, 03:18:58 pm
Yeah, but they at least have a point when they say their current form is due to injury.

Not having these sort of excuses from them. It's not allowed. Remember?
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29650 on: April 14, 2021, 03:27:47 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on April 14, 2021, 03:05:25 pm
To be fair, that is the spine of the team you are talking about

Keeper
CB
DM DM
CF

That's a pretty bad injury list they have.

Well the keeper is a liability and prior to Mina's injury the other night they had the luxury of FOUR CBs in the pitch - Mina, Keane, Godfrey and Holgate.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29651 on: April 14, 2021, 05:04:48 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on April 14, 2021, 03:26:23 pm
Not having these sort of excuses from them. It's not allowed. Remember?

They (their 'fans') told us to shut up and get on with it when we had half our team out, yet they are squealing from the County Road rooftops now they have a few journeymen out for a short time.

I also love how they (their club) are drawing attention to their injuries by telling us all they don't talk about them at all.  :lmao
Online Dim Glas

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29652 on: April 14, 2021, 05:07:27 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on April 14, 2021, 03:25:04 pm
It's the mental gymnastics they have over it though

We've been using that as a reason all season. They've mocked us. Then suddenly when they have a crisis.....

Its just funny, as theyve spent the entire season slagging off most of these players - Gomes, Allan, Bernard, Delph, Pickford - all targets for their fans' constant abuse. Now all of a sudden they want to make excuses and expect sympathy cos the very same players they dont think good enough to even be starting picked up some knocks.

Offline JRed

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29653 on: April 14, 2021, 05:12:08 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on April 14, 2021, 05:04:48 pm
They (their 'fans') told us to shut up and get on with it when we had half our team out, yet they are squealing from the County Road rooftops now they have a few journeymen out for a short time.

I also love how they (their club) are drawing attention to their injuries by telling us all they don't talk about them at all.  :lmao
Proper RS behaviour saying injuries to world class players affects results.

Not sure having the likes of Pickford, Allan and any other shite player from their squad really makes that much of a difference.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29654 on: April 14, 2021, 05:49:28 pm »
Quote from: JRed on April 14, 2021, 05:12:08 pm
Proper RS behaviour saying injuries to world class players affects results.

Not sure having the likes of Pickford, Allan and any other shite player from their squad really makes that much of a difference.

It's not like our Bitter cousins to move the goalposts, is it?  ::)

Long-term injuries to our world class players ''don't count'' apparently, but now a few journeymen they hate and don't believe are good enough for them are out for a game or two, it's a monumental, season-changing injury crisis.  ::)
Online Ghost Town

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29655 on: April 15, 2021, 02:14:47 am »
Some white kits got a lot whiter tonight, I reckon
Offline Jookie

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29656 on: Yesterday at 03:24:51 pm »
Tonights game is an interesting one. Either Everton and/or Spurs CL hope could effectively be ended tonight.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29657 on: Yesterday at 04:05:56 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 03:24:51 pm
Tonights game is an interesting one. Either Everton and/or Spurs CL hope could effectively be ended tonight.

Whatever the outcome there'll be hilarity all round in here.
Offline Fromola

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29658 on: Yesterday at 05:02:39 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on April 14, 2021, 03:18:58 pm
Yeah, but they at least have a point when they say their current form is due to injury.

Their record at Goodison in 2021 is pretty much identical to ours at Anfield. It's only the last week or two they've had many injuries.
Offline sinnermichael

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29659 on: Yesterday at 06:06:51 pm »
20 years to the day since the Gary Mac derby.
Online oojason

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29660 on: Yesterday at 06:23:13 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 06:06:51 pm
20 years to the day since the Gary Mac derby.

You need a calendar mate - clearly it was only last year! Maybe 5 years ago... 10 years ago maximum... ;)


Offline mobydick

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29661 on: Yesterday at 08:06:46 pm »
My next door neighbour still remembers that goal. All her picture fell off the wall, wasntme.
Offline Wingman

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29662 on: Yesterday at 10:12:43 pm »
I slid on my knees across a pub floor in London. The locals didnt find it funny.
Online BriarcliffInmate

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29663 on: Yesterday at 10:22:48 pm »
Great result there, basically ended both their seasons.

Also, that dive for the penalty! If that had been Mo or Sadio, there'd be articles all over the press decrying them, and Ev fans would be making memes about Mo/Tom Daley. But he's an Ev player, so it's all fine!
Offline rushyman

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29664 on: Yesterday at 10:55:05 pm »
That penalty if it was Mo or Sadio would bump Prince phils funeral off the news tomorrow
Offline koptommy93

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29665 on: Yesterday at 11:12:24 pm »
Only Everton could have their "best season in ages" and have it end like all the others.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29666 on: Yesterday at 11:21:35 pm »
''Once we play our games in hand we'll be above the RS''   ;D
Online PeterTheRed

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29667 on: Yesterday at 11:22:59 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 11:12:24 pm
Only Everton could have their "best season in ages" and have it end like all the others.

Considering how much money they've spent on their manager and their players, this season is a total fiasco for them ...
Offline mikeb58

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29668 on: Yesterday at 11:27:39 pm »
Terrible result for the bitters, think they would have rather of lost than drew. Their was a scenario at our lowest ebb, they could have gone 6 (or even 9, not sure now) points ahead of us.

They have fucked their season up big style, probably switched off after beating us, worst thing they could have done.

They are a club that just continue to do fuck all season after season, they just aimlessly plod along with absolutely zero interest from anybody else what they are up to.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29669 on: Yesterday at 11:32:10 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:22:59 pm
Considering how much money they've spent on their manager and their players, this season is a total fiasco for them ...

I know it's a freak season, but it's benefited them rather than hindered them. Despite this fact, and our worst season in years, they are still shite and still below us.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29670 on: Yesterday at 11:37:34 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 11:27:39 pm
Terrible result for the bitters, think they would have rather of lost than drew. Their was a scenario at our lowest ebb, they could have gone 6 (or even 9, not sure now) points ahead of us.

They have fucked their season up big style, probably switched off after beating us, worst thing they could have done.

They are a club that just continue to do fuck all season after season, they just aimlessly plod along with absolutely zero interest from anybody else what they are up to.

Of course they switched off after their freak win at Anfield. Once that happened, their season was over. Mission completed, so they could mentally hit the beach again. Their only purpose in life is trying to get one over the 'RS'. If that ever happens, however fleetingly, what have they got left to aim for in a season?

BMD is truly fitting for a club that prides itself on endlessly treading water.

Online Schmidt

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29671 on: Yesterday at 11:38:56 pm »
Most of them probably consider this season a success since prickford took out Virgil.
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29672 on: Yesterday at 11:42:40 pm »
They cannot even succeed with their fans removed from Goodison, their biggest handicap (unlike most clubs)
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29673 on: Yesterday at 11:44:26 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:38:56 pm
Most of them probably consider this season a success since prickford took out Virgil.

Well, it's a trophy for them, isn't it.

The Golden Clog Trophy.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29674 on: Yesterday at 11:45:22 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:32:10 pm
I know it's a freak season, but it's benefited them rather than hindered them. Despite this fact, and our worst season in years, they are still shite and still below us.

Well, without their booing fans in the stadium, this was their best chance in ages to make the top 4, and they've still managed to fuck it up. I can see Carlo being sacked some time next season, and Maureen taking over, after Tottenham get rid of him in the summer ...
Online Schmidt

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29675 on: Yesterday at 11:54:53 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:44:26 pm
Well, it's a trophy for them, isn't it.

The Golden Clog Trophy.

At the very least it's another chance to sell some tshirts.

Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29676 on: Yesterday at 11:56:21 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:45:22 pm
Well, without their booing fans in the stadium, this was their best chance in ages to make the top 4, and they've still managed to fuck it up. I can see Carlo being sacked some time next season, and Maureen taking over, after Tottenham get rid of him in the summer ...
What an opportunity this season has been for them. One where they could be free of the shackles their own 'support' put on them. Free to express themselves without the boos, the whining and the groaning, grinding negativity. A season where everyone has been erratic and a season when their nemesis has had a shocker. It was tailor made for them to kick on and pinch a top four place while virtually everyone else was having a stinker.

Everton aren't they?

Regarding Mourinho. The Shite always seem to want anyone with a name, despite the fact they are passed it. They always seem to want anyone whose had a decent result against us in their time too, regardless of whether or not they are actually a good fit for them. They do everything for the wrong reasons, hence the predictable outcomes time after time after...
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29677 on: Yesterday at 11:57:19 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:54:53 pm
At the very least it's another chance to sell some tshirts.



It's not the winning...

It's the clogging that counts.
Online Ghost Town

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29678 on: Today at 12:12:17 am »
Yeah they're driven by the need to brag, and particularly to brag to Redshite about some 'name' they have 'attracted'. They seem to have no conception of the idea that a 'name' is not always the right person for them; nor, indeed, that 'names' have a best before date just like everything and getting a 'name' long after they have ceased to be relevent is not actually all that much of a coup. More a laughing matter.

And they can't seem to understand that past-it 'names' are not attracted by the name Everton, nor their history or reputation. Usually they're just thankful for a job, or are astounded at the wedge they're being offered and so grab it like a life-belt.

Yet when they 'attracted' Carlo they were convinced they were getting peak-Milan Carlo; James was peak world-cup James and if they were to 'attract'  Mourinho they will swear blind that it's peak Porto/Chelsea/Inter Mourinho they are 'attracting' and that he has joined for the chance to manage the Mighty Everton as opposed to the mighty heft in his bank balance.
Offline thejbs

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29679 on: Today at 12:19:55 am »
TwO gAMeS iN HaNd
