Offline Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29600 on: Today at 09:04:46 am »
We have gone from scoring for fun at the top of the league, to beating everyone, to winning the Fa cup and qualifying in cl to settling for Europe to now hoping for europe

Do they have to hand these trophies and the CL money back?
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Nobby Reserve

  Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29601 on: Today at 12:28:47 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 05:20:40 am
And this is their best season in decades, and they are still behind us!


When they win their games in hand, they'll be ab.... oh

 ;D
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.'" 
Isaac Asimov

Offline Kekule

  Not fussy.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29602 on: Today at 12:36:36 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:04:46 am
Do they have to hand these trophies and the CL money back?

Is that a deluded description of this season, or an accurate description of the last 35 years?
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  farKnow.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29603 on: Today at 12:41:51 pm »
The one time they do beat us at Anfield in 20 years, there's no one to see it in the stadium. Couldn't be more Everton that
Offline Son of Spion＊

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  BAGs
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29604 on: Today at 01:51:54 pm »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Today at 02:30:10 am
Yes, that famous Everton style of play. Everyone knows Ev have always played great football! Seriously, what are they on over there? The day they realise that they are like Burnley and Stoke, the better.

They'll never see it. They are the most delusional fanbase in the country by far. A trip to the shack is viewed by opposition very much the same as a trip to Stoke. A shite, dreary place. Fans who still throw sticks at aeroplanes. Agricultural cloggers on the field of play. The angry, miserable Saturday at Goodison is the north west version of the cold, wet Wednesday night at Stoke.

For some reason I will never quite understand, they see themselves as aristocrats of the game, but they are nothing more than a motley bunch of County Road back alley cats with a bad case of mange.

Weird, weird bunch.
Offline Son of Spion＊

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  BAGs
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29605 on: Today at 01:56:38 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 08:25:44 am
Why stop at right backs?. Left backs too, Roberto Carlos could hit them from 20 yards, not his primary function either. If full backs start scoring goals get rid, get yourself a nice plodder who can do well good slide tackles.

Lucas Digne can hit them too, although they love him for that dont they, not lauded for his tackling and positional play generally either.
Personally, I'm gutted that we have a right back who has diverse talents and a varied skillset. Get Trent out of our club as soon as, please. I demand all our players are as one-dimensional as the shites.
Offline MdArshad

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29606 on: Today at 01:59:21 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:41:51 pm
The one time they do beat us at Anfield in 20 years, there's no one to see it in the stadium. Couldn't be more Everton that

The positive of losing that 6 straight home match:

1) Burnley was the team that beat us first.
2) Man Utd could have been the one to break it but they were shit scared to attack.
3) Man City and Everton broke their Anfield drought with no fans in the stadium. The win will always be remembered with an *.
Offline Original

  Sound
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29607 on: Today at 02:38:59 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:51:54 pm
They'll never see it. They are the most delusional fanbase in the country by far. A trip to the shack is viewed by opposition very much the same as a trip to Stoke. A shite, dreary place. Fans who still throw sticks at aeroplanes. Agricultural cloggers on the field of play. The angry, miserable Saturday at Goodison is the north west version of the cold, wet Wednesday night at Stoke.

For some reason I will never quite understand, they see themselves as aristocrats of the game, but they are nothing more than a motley bunch of County Road back alley cats with a bad case of mange.

Weird, weird bunch.

Well put
Online Machae

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29608 on: Today at 02:46:29 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 10:24:44 pm
Right now Richarlison is probably getting a photo with the Brighton lad who scored at Anfield earlier this season so he can post it on his Facebook account, or whatever, later in a feeble and desperate attempt try and win over the Everton fans and distract them from how shit he is to troll Liverpool.

Im sure Firmino would give it a Like
Offline BriarcliffInmate

  I like football the way I like my politics: Red.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29609 on: Today at 02:46:36 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:51:54 pm
They'll never see it. They are the most delusional fanbase in the country by far. A trip to the shack is viewed by opposition very much the same as a trip to Stoke. A shite, dreary place. Fans who still throw sticks at aeroplanes. Agricultural cloggers on the field of play. The angry, miserable Saturday at Goodison is the north west version of the cold, wet Wednesday night at Stoke.

For some reason I will never quite understand, they see themselves as aristocrats of the game, but they are nothing more than a motley bunch of County Road back alley cats with a bad case of mange.

Weird, weird bunch.

Goodison was always a trip I dreaded. Not because I thought they'd beat us or anything, but the stadium is literally falling apart, the toilets make that one in Trainspotting look like luxury and you get cheap, weird food that they're selling for extortionate amounts. Oh, and you're sat on wooden seats that have probably got woodworm. That's in addition to the freaks they call supporters.
Offline Red_Rich

  Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29610 on: Today at 04:12:27 pm »
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 01:59:21 pm
The positive of losing that 6 straight home match:

1) Burnley was the team that beat us first.
2) Man Utd could have been the one to break it but they were shit scared to attack.
3) Man City and Everton broke their Anfield drought with no fans in the stadium. The win will always be remembered with an *.

True.  I'd say more a 'What if' than an asterisk though.

It could be 2, 3 or 5 years before either get another victory at Anfield and so therefore the question/suggestion will always be could they have done it in normal circumstances with the crowd in.  The history books will say a WIN but psychologically winning BCD might cause an even bigger mental block in the coming years if they don't back it up with another win soon.
Offline Son of Spion＊

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  BAGs
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29611 on: Today at 04:16:35 pm »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Today at 02:46:36 pm
Goodison was always a trip I dreaded. Not because I thought they'd beat us or anything, but the stadium is literally falling apart, the toilets make that one in Trainspotting look like luxury and you get cheap, weird food that they're selling for extortionate amounts. Oh, and you're sat on wooden seats that have probably got woodworm. That's in addition to the freaks they call supporters.
I've had the misfortune to have been in all parts of the shack apart from the current Park End. I've been shocked at the state of the place every time.

In the 70s I went with Blue mates to see Fulham dump them out if the FA Cup. We were in the Gwladys and the bit below the overhang had wooden floorboards. Their support was miserable, whingey and shite. The contrast with Anfield and the Spion Kop was stark. It really opened my eyes to the difference in our respective fanbases, and this was well before they turned feral, bitter and toxic.

At a Derby in the 80s I sat in the Upper Park End. I think the lower had been condemned and closed off by then. The upper was the worst stand I've ever sat in in my life. Wooden floorboards with wooden benches for seating. An embarrassment. We beat them too. 😁

In the 90s I sat in the Bullens and was shocked at how ancient that stand was too. Another time in the late 90s I attended a wedding reception in their Main Stand in one of the suites. Mostly Reds in the wedding party, but the bride was a Bitter, hence the reception being there. We could have a look around the stand if we wanted, so a few of us did so for a laugh. Fuck me, the jewel in the crown of their stadium was also a massive disappointment too.

Apart from a few more coats of paint, some unnecessary scaffolding towers to block out the sight of the big club across the park and some murals printed on tarpaulins put up to hide the crumbling façade, nothing has changed to this day.

We were even treated to the usual bluenose bullshit from one of their officials at the wedding reception. He proudly told us how they were going to bulldoze the school (surely RS behaviour) behind the Bullens and redevelop the ground by turning it around the other way so they could enlarge the footprint. As always, it was just delusional bullshit from these clowns.

Every time I go there, I come away thanking my lucky stars I'm a Red.
Offline Son of Spion＊

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  BAGs
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29612 on: Today at 04:22:18 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 04:12:27 pm
True.  I'd say more a 'What if' than an asterisk though.

It could be 2, 3 or 5 years before either get another victory at Anfield and so therefore the question/suggestion will always be could they have done it in normal circumstances with the crowd in.  The history books will say a WIN but psychologically winning BCD might cause an even bigger mental block in the coming years if they don't back it up with another win soon.
They said nothing counted last season due to covid. They said lifting the title didn't count because there were no fans in to see it.

This season, covid has been even worse and fans aren't back as yet. Due to these facts, the very fair and gracious Bitters have declared their four-game title win and their win at Anfield void so as not to be seen as massive hypocrites.
Offline rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29613 on: Today at 04:25:48 pm »
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 01:59:21 pm
The positive of losing that 6 straight home match:

1) Burnley was the team that beat us first.
2) Man Utd could have been the one to break it but they were shit scared to attack.
3) Man City and Everton broke their Anfield drought with no fans in the stadium. The win will always be remembered with an *.

They couldn't even watch it with their mates/in the pub ;D
Offline Son of Spion＊

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  BAGs
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29614 on: Today at 04:27:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:25:48 pm
They couldn't even watch it with their mates/in the pub ;D
What mates?
Offline Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29615 on: Today at 04:28:38 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 04:22:18 pm
They said nothing counted last season due to covid. They said lifting the title didn't count because there were no fans in to see it.

This season, covid has been even worse and fans aren't back as yet. Due to these facts, the very fair and gracious Bitters have declared their four-game title win and their win at Anfield void so as not to be seen as massive hypocrites.

March to June - "null and void", "people are dying", "football doesn't matter", "it's pointless with empty stadiums".

September  - the charts are full of Everton songs because they won 4 games and are top of the league
Offline Son of Spion＊

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  BAGs
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29616 on: Today at 04:30:07 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:28:38 pm
March to June - "null and void", "people are dying", "football doesn't matter", "it's pointless with empty stadiums".

September  - the charts are full of Everton songs because they won 4 games and are top of the league
Everton, aren't they.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  Penile Toupé Extender
  All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29617 on: Today at 04:34:16 pm »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Yesterday at 11:33:08 pm
I love how they are all making a big point about how many injuries they've had but they are definitely not using it as an excuse for their bad form. They are just pointing it out . Definitely NOT moaning about it though

Moaning without moaning, to add to the list of firsts
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29618 on: Today at 04:38:02 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:28:38 pm
March to June - "null and void", "people are dying", "football doesn't matter", "it's pointless with empty stadiums".

September  - the charts are full of Everton songs because they won 4 games and are top of the league
And the ultimate irony is that we had it won before lockdown anyway as it turned out.
As things have unfolded, given the choice I take a 19-20 win over a 20-21 win. Our fans saw every point that we needed to get beyond City's total of 81.

We also get to look back and laugh at the sheer desperation, and as it turned out, huge hypocrisy given their antics at the start of this season.
Offline rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29619 on: Today at 04:41:10 pm »
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  Penile Toupé Extender
  All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29620 on: Today at 04:51:30 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:41:10 pm
These fellas



Well Richarlison spends plenty of time squealing like a pig.
Offline Solomon Grundy

  LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29621 on: Today at 05:14:50 pm »
The only first-team player they have out long term is Doucoure. Allan, Pickford, DCL, and Gomes set to return within the week. Mina in the next fortnight. The other injured players(Bernard, King, Delph & Gbamin) barely get a look-in anyway for one reason or another, and won't even be missed. ;D

Injury crisis my arse. ;D

https://twitter.com/Worville/status/1381881617275367427/photo/1
Online RedSince86

  I blame
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29622 on: Today at 05:47:07 pm »
Top of the league, scoring for fun, beating everyone.

Yeah for the first 4 games of the season they were.

His post comes across like they won the League by over 20 points and got 99 points. ;D
Offline JRed

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29623 on: Today at 05:56:06 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 05:47:07 pm
Top of the league, scoring for fun, beating everyone.

Yeah for the first 4 games of the season they were.

His post comes across like they won the League by over 20 points and got 99 points. ;D
Beating Everyone. I guess winning four in a row would feel that way to the bitters as most of them had prob never seen it before.
Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29624 on: Today at 06:05:04 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:14:50 pm
The only first-team player they have out long term is Doucoure. Allan, Pickford, DCL, and Gomes set to return within the week. Mina in the next fortnight. The other injured players(Bernard, King, Delph & Gbamin) barely get a look-in anyway for one reason or another, and won't even be missed. ;D

Injury crisis my arse. ;D

https://twitter.com/Worville/status/1381881617275367427/photo/1

I looked at that list, and honestly had no idea who King was that played for Everton.

Anyway, like I said before last nights game, only 2 that would be in their 1st 11 are Dacoure and Calvert Lewin.  The likes of Gomes, Bernard, Allan, Delph, Pickford gets dogs abuse from their wonderful fanbase and are generally hopeless. Strange how all of a sudden they miss them.
Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29625 on: Today at 06:09:50 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 05:47:07 pm
Top of the league, scoring for fun, beating everyone.

Yeah for the first 4 games of the season they were.

His post comes across like they won the League by over 20 points and got 99 points. ;D

Even the 4th win against a shit Palace side was only by aid of one of those shitty VAR handball pens for the winner (before the rule changed).

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • BAGs
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29626 on: Today at 06:17:02 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:05:04 pm
I looked at that list, and honestly had no idea who King was that played for Everton.

Anyway, like I said before last nights game, only 2 that would be in their 1st 11 are Dacoure and Calvert Lewin.  The likes of Gomes, Bernard, Allan, Delph, Pickford gets dogs abuse from their wonderful fanbase and are generally hopeless. Strange how all of a sudden they miss them.
"Our injury crisis is bigger and better than the Redshite's..."  ::)
Offline damomad

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29627 on: Today at 07:01:21 pm »
An abomination of a season for us but still somehow 4 points clear of this shite and it would be 7 if Hendo's goal had of counted. Remember when they were popping corks after the derby? Are they still hungover from that?
Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29628 on: Today at 08:26:29 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 06:17:02 pm
"Our injury crisis is bigger and better than the Redshite's..."  ::)

The Bigliest injury crisis ever, you wouldn't believe how big it was... no other injury crisis comes close to it.
Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29629 on: Today at 08:57:01 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:26:29 pm
The Bigliest injury crisis ever, you wouldn't believe how big it was... no other injury crisis comes close to it.
Their injury crisis definitely outdwarfs ours.
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29630 on: Today at 09:41:37 pm »
Game in Hand FC.
Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29631 on: Today at 09:45:56 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:51:54 pm
A shite, dreary place. Fans who still throw sticks at aeroplanes. Agricultural cloggers on the field of play. The angry, miserable Saturday at Goodison is the north west version of the cold, wet Wednesday night at Stoke.
:lmao All of it, but this in particular
Online Dave McCoy

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29632 on: Today at 11:05:14 pm »
If PSG do win the CL who wants to bet that Gana and Kean being involved means there's posts on Blue Moon about how it's also on Everton win?
Online Anfield Kopite

  • Will vote for anyone who gives out
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29633 on: Today at 11:13:38 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 11:05:14 pm
If PSG do win the CL who wants to bet that Gana and Kean being involved means there's posts on Blue Moon about how it's also on Everton win?
Can't see Man City fans caring to be honest.
