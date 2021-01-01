Goodison was always a trip I dreaded. Not because I thought they'd beat us or anything, but the stadium is literally falling apart, the toilets make that one in Trainspotting look like luxury and you get cheap, weird food that they're selling for extortionate amounts. Oh, and you're sat on wooden seats that have probably got woodworm. That's in addition to the freaks they call supporters.



I've had the misfortune to have been in all parts of the shack apart from the current Park End. I've been shocked at the state of the place every time.In the 70s I went with Blue mates to see Fulham dump them out if the FA Cup. We were in the Gwladys and the bit below the overhang had wooden floorboards. Their support was miserable, whingey and shite. The contrast with Anfield and the Spion Kop was stark. It really opened my eyes to the difference in our respective fanbases, and this was well before they turned feral, bitter and toxic.At a Derby in the 80s I sat in the Upper Park End. I think the lower had been condemned and closed off by then. The upper was the worst stand I've ever sat in in my life. Wooden floorboards with wooden benches for seating. An embarrassment. We beat them too. 😁In the 90s I sat in the Bullens and was shocked at how ancient that stand was too. Another time in the late 90s I attended a wedding reception in their Main Stand in one of the suites. Mostly Reds in the wedding party, but the bride was a Bitter, hence the reception being there. We could have a look around the stand if we wanted, so a few of us did so for a laugh. Fuck me, the jewel in the crown of their stadium was also a massive disappointment too.Apart from a few more coats of paint, some unnecessary scaffolding towers to block out the sight of the big club across the park and some murals printed on tarpaulins put up to hide the crumbling façade, nothing has changed to this day.We were even treated to the usual bluenose bullshit from one of their officials at the wedding reception. He proudly told us how they were going to bulldoze the school (surely RS behaviour) behind the Bullens and redevelop the ground by turning it around the other way so they could enlarge the footprint. As always, it was just delusional bullshit from these clowns.Every time I go there, I come away thanking my lucky stars I'm a Red.