An Everton onesey, a sad and twisted antimicassar, a hastily purchased spurs glass and beer mat and a pint of bitter. What a disappointing and sad night in for that man.
That's the least of his worries. Poor bastard has only got one leg. On the ale, wearing a onesie and only one leg. That is a recipe for disaster when the lager works through his system.
Richarlison really is the most embarrassing, petulant little baby ever, isn't he? Pushed everyone off that free kick, including the people who've actually scored them before, only to hoof it wide. It's The Richarlison Show, that much is clear. He doesn't care if Ev win or lose the game, as long as he's got highlights for his twitter. Utterly embarrassing from Ski-Slope Nose.
He is in a class of his own. The biggest prick in the league by far. Can't stand him. Spends more time feigning injury, fake limping and diving than playing most games
