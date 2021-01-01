« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 732 733 734 735 736 [737]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1792410 times)

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,485
  • JFT 96
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29440 on: Today at 01:31:34 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:24:37 am
An Everton onesey, a sad and twisted antimicassar, a hastily purchased spurs glass and beer mat and a pint of bitter. What a disappointing and sad night in for that man.

That's the least of his worries. Poor bastard has only got one leg. On the ale, wearing a onesie and only one leg. That is a recipe for disaster when the lager works through his system.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Gaz75

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29441 on: Today at 01:34:27 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:31:34 am
That's the least of his worries. Poor bastard has only got one leg. On the ale, wearing a onesie and only one leg. That is a recipe for disaster when the lager works through his system.
😂😂 I'm picturing some weird mermaid like creature on the tiles trying desperately to get to the bathroom.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,147
  • Dutch Class
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29442 on: Today at 02:12:47 am »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Yesterday at 10:05:47 pm
Richarlison really is the most embarrassing, petulant little baby ever, isn't he? Pushed everyone off that free kick, including the people who've actually scored them before, only to hoof it wide. It's The Richarlison Show, that much is clear. He doesn't care if Ev win or lose the game, as long as he's got highlights for his twitter. Utterly embarrassing from Ski-Slope Nose.

He is in a class of his own. The biggest prick in the league by far. Can't stand him. Spends more time feigning injury, fake limping and diving than playing most games
Logged

Offline aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,129
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29443 on: Today at 07:10:52 am »
Lineker said Richarlison is a squealer but I believe it's more of a cooing sound.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,726
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29444 on: Today at 08:14:05 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:12:47 am
He is in a class of his own. The biggest prick in the league by far. Can't stand him. Spends more time feigning injury, fake limping and diving than playing most games

Richarlison and Rodriguez are such a pair of little cowardly brats. Hardly dogs of war.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,643
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29445 on: Today at 08:21:02 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 07:38:51 pm


Is he sitting on his wife's bra?
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online JRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 788
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29446 on: Today at 09:07:33 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:24:37 am
An Everton onesey, a sad and twisted antimicassar, a hastily purchased spurs glass and beer mat and a pint of bitter. What a disappointing and sad night in for that man.
You just know that pint glass got chucked at the tv!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 732 733 734 735 736 [737]   Go Up
« previous next »
 