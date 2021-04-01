I used to work with a Brazilian lad who also thought John Barnes was a fraud. He refused to believe he was English and thought he should be playing for his 'real' country Brazil.



He said this was the best goal he had ever seen scored against his Brazil.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ystY7wR5lgY



Barnesy was absolutely huge in Brazil, he still is. Something like 70,000 people were at that match, and millions on TV. It was such a good game and good goal that people forget it was a friendly and England were touring there because it had failed to qualify for the Euros. Of course Everton fans don't rate Barnesy. These are the people who chanted "Everton are white" and threw banana skins at him, and didn't have a Black player who was a regular player until 1994. IIRC, didn't they balk at signing Dion Dublin because of what the fans would say? I know Kendall wasn't pleased to be missing out on him.