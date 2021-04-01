They will 100% come in over £500m. Id love to see a costing done at todays prices.
Half the issue is getting out the ground too. Its still a wet dock, its got to be drained and filled before they can even begin the huge (and at least partly unknown) amount of piling work which will be needed to build a 52k seater stadium on the edge of a major river bank.
Look at Liverpool 2.
The have been quietly having massive problems with the sea wall not taking the weight of those cranes. Ive heard there are similar issues with the walls around BMD.
They are sandstone, which although a great bedrock to drill into, can be easily eroded when cut and dressed as a wall especially exposed to weathering from salt water and pollution.
Filling in the dock will require a bit more than hardcore salvaged from the flyovers.