Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1789222 times)

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,570
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29360 on: April 1, 2021, 11:14:54 pm »
Thing is none of those is sprawled on the floor or breaking someone's leg, and so don't count as 'footballers' to GOT lurkers. So what if he won the World Cup? How many players did he put in hospital? That's what really counts...
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,049
  • J.F.T.96
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29361 on: April 2, 2021, 08:47:54 am »
The BBC have done a predictable piece on City winning the quadruple and how "close they've come previously" despite them never reaching a semi final as far as I'm aware?

Funnily they've done a run down on clubs who've been able to attempt it and when it was over.

Our blue friends are bottom of that. With their chance over that glorious night in August 2005 a mere three months after we won number five
Offline JRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29362 on: April 2, 2021, 09:04:05 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on April  2, 2021, 08:47:54 am
The BBC have done a predictable piece on City winning the quadruple and how "close they've come previously" despite them never reaching a semi final as far as I'm aware?

Funnily they've done a run down on clubs who've been able to attempt it and when it was over.

Our blue friends are bottom of that. With their chance over that glorious night in August 2005 a mere three months after we won number five
I remember the dvd, was it it called 2 nights in August? I still think our One night in May was better.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,166
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29363 on: April 2, 2021, 09:13:59 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on April  2, 2021, 08:47:54 am
The BBC have done a predictable piece on City winning the quadruple and how "close they've come previously" despite them never reaching a semi final as far as I'm aware?

Funnily they've done a run down on clubs who've been able to attempt it and when it was over.

Our blue friends are bottom of that. With their chance over that glorious night in August 2005 a mere three months after we won number five

They did actually make a semi v Real in 2016, it was so stand out no-one remembers it (someone had to tell me that)

My lads are 10 and 12 and have seen Liverpool in 3 European Finals, anyone born after May 1970 has never seen City in a European Final.

Offline JRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29364 on: April 2, 2021, 09:19:33 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  2, 2021, 09:13:59 am
They did actually make a semi v Real in 2016, it was so stand out no-one remembers it (someone had to tell me that)

My lads are 10 and 12 and have seen Liverpool in 3 European Finals, anyone born after May 1970 has never seen City in a European Final.
Nobody has ever seen Man City in a final of any existing European competition.
Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,919
  • Indefatigability
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29365 on: April 2, 2021, 12:53:06 pm »
Lively GOT debate:

Quote

It got asked in my WhatsApp group..
Trevor Steven Vs Andrei Kanchelskis
Mikel Arteta Vs Steven Pienaar
Joe Parkinson Vs Gareth Barry
Tim Cahill Vs Gary Speed


Strewth. Decent footballers there, but thats the high watermark of their top lads over the past 35 years or so...
Offline BriarcliffInmate

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 135
  • I like football the way I like my politics: Red.
    • Radical Red Review
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29366 on: April 2, 2021, 02:15:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  2, 2021, 09:13:59 am
They did actually make a semi v Real in 2016, it was so stand out no-one remembers it (someone had to tell me that)

My lads are 10 and 12 and have seen Liverpool in 3 European Finals, anyone born after May 1970 has never seen City in a European Final.

I feel incredibly lucky to have seen Liverpool in four finals and win two in my lifetime. My dad's seen us win 6 from 9 appearances! City, despite apparently being the best team in the world, haven't appeared in a final in 50 years. That's just utterly embarrassing. Then again, it's easy to buy success domestically, but European royalty is something you can't buy. Aston Villa and Notts Forest are bigger European heavyweights than City.
"This club has been my life. Id go out and sweep the street and be proud to do it for Liverpool FC if they asked me to." - Bob Paisley

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,424
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29367 on: April 2, 2021, 02:42:19 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on April  2, 2021, 12:53:06 pm
Strewth. Decent footballers there, but thats the high watermark of their top lads over the past 35 years or so...

Are there particular criteria such as particular decades vs each other or is that really their top options in the PL'ish era?
Offline BriarcliffInmate

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 135
  • I like football the way I like my politics: Red.
    • Radical Red Review
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29368 on: April 2, 2021, 02:52:16 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on April  2, 2021, 02:42:19 pm
Are there particular criteria such as particular decades vs each other or is that really their top options in the PL'ish era?

The other day there was a debate about Richarlison v Son, and apparently Richarlison is a better player, so you never know with that lot. Son, who'd walk into any team in the PL, including ours, versus Richarlison, who Watford couldn't believe their luck when Everton spaffed £50m up the wall for him.
"This club has been my life. Id go out and sweep the street and be proud to do it for Liverpool FC if they asked me to." - Bob Paisley

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,919
  • Indefatigability
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29369 on: April 2, 2021, 02:58:45 pm »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on April  2, 2021, 02:52:16 pm
The other day there was a debate about Richarlison v Son, and apparently Richarlison is a better player, so you never know with that lot. Son, who'd walk into any team in the PL, including ours, versus Richarlison, who Watford couldn't believe their luck when Everton spaffed £50m up the wall for him.
Their lads are always better. I read one of them saying John Barnes was a fraud the other day. JOHN. BARNES!!!
Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,717
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29370 on: April 2, 2021, 04:21:39 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on April  2, 2021, 12:53:06 pm
Lively GOT debate:

Strewth. Decent footballers there, but thats the high watermark of their top lads over the past 35 years or so...

Christ.

I cant imagine theres anything bleaker than having a debate out who was better Joe Parkinson or Gareth Barry.

That has got to be the dullest conversation in the history of mankind. 
Offline arthur sarnoff

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,078
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29371 on: April 2, 2021, 04:34:06 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on April  2, 2021, 04:21:39 pm
Christ.

I cant imagine theres anything bleaker than having a debate out who was better Joe Parkinson or Gareth Barry.

That has got to be the dullest conversation in the history of mankind. 

It's not really a debate either though, surely?  Barry was considerably better than that yard dog.
Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,408
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29372 on: April 2, 2021, 04:52:41 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on April  2, 2021, 02:58:45 pm
Their lads are always better. I read one of them saying John Barnes was a fraud the other day. JOHN. BARNES!!!

McCarthy better than Gerrard was a particular favorite of mine.
Offline BriarcliffInmate

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 135
  • I like football the way I like my politics: Red.
    • Radical Red Review
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29373 on: April 2, 2021, 05:34:13 pm »
Quote
In rank order: best header of the ball out of:
Sharp, Gray, ferguson, cahill, fellaini, latchford ?

I know we're all bored, but I cannot imagine being bored enough to have to sit on GOT and rank these. I'd be off the wagon within minutes.
"This club has been my life. Id go out and sweep the street and be proud to do it for Liverpool FC if they asked me to." - Bob Paisley

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,882
  • Yeah right..
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29374 on: April 2, 2021, 05:52:22 pm »
Spade in the ground & a new blue cone seen near Bramley Moore dock..
Evertonians gathering to witness the erection of The Francis Jeffers statue.

Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,496
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29375 on: April 2, 2021, 05:59:46 pm »
Richarlison spots a young everton fan walking past his house, goes out with a shirt, and signs it for him.


Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,168
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29376 on: April 2, 2021, 06:46:56 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on April  2, 2021, 05:59:46 pm
Richarlison spots a young everton fan walking past his house, goes out with a shirt, and signs it for him.




How did he know he was an Everton fan? Was he booing?
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,014
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29377 on: April 2, 2021, 06:48:28 pm »
Are they not supposed to be in a COVID preventative bubble?
Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,337
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29378 on: April 2, 2021, 06:52:22 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on April  2, 2021, 06:46:56 pm
How did he know he was an Everton fan? Was he booing?
He got thrown at the house.
AHA!

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,496
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29379 on: April 2, 2021, 06:56:19 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on April  2, 2021, 06:46:56 pm
How did he know he was an Everton fan?
My thoughts exactly.
Gets a bit of stick about his Twatter account with Thiago.
Next day or so... "But look; I'm a good guy really."
Set up to fuck.
As predictable as a BMD announcement after a bad result.
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,919
  • Indefatigability
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29380 on: April 2, 2021, 07:00:58 pm »
Offline jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 644
  • Rarely rattled
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29381 on: April 2, 2021, 07:10:57 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on April  2, 2021, 02:58:45 pm
Their lads are always better. I read one of them saying John Barnes was a fraud the other day. JOHN. BARNES!!!

I used to work with a Brazilian lad who also thought John Barnes was a fraud. He refused to believe he was English and thought he should be playing for his 'real' country Brazil.

He said this was the best goal he had ever seen scored against his Brazil.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ystY7wR5lgY
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,154
  • Justice shall prevail. JFT96.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29382 on: April 2, 2021, 07:56:31 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on April  2, 2021, 06:52:22 pm
He got thrown at the house.

Made me laugh. Good one mate.
Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,168
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29383 on: April 2, 2021, 07:57:58 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on April  2, 2021, 06:52:22 pm
He got thrown at the house.

😊

I hope it wasn't made of red bricks
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline BriarcliffInmate

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 135
  • I like football the way I like my politics: Red.
    • Radical Red Review
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29384 on: April 2, 2021, 08:53:40 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on April  2, 2021, 07:10:57 pm
I used to work with a Brazilian lad who also thought John Barnes was a fraud. He refused to believe he was English and thought he should be playing for his 'real' country Brazil.

He said this was the best goal he had ever seen scored against his Brazil.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ystY7wR5lgY

Barnesy was absolutely huge in Brazil, he still is. Something like 70,000 people were at that match, and millions on TV. It was such a good game and good goal that people forget it was a friendly and England were touring there because it had failed to qualify for the Euros. Of course Everton fans don't rate Barnesy. These are the people who chanted "Everton are white" and threw banana skins at him, and didn't have a Black player who was a regular player until 1994. IIRC, didn't they balk at signing Dion Dublin because of what the fans would say? I know Kendall wasn't pleased to be missing out on him.
"This club has been my life. Id go out and sweep the street and be proud to do it for Liverpool FC if they asked me to." - Bob Paisley

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,999
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29385 on: Yesterday at 08:39:19 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 28, 2021, 07:45:44 pm
They will 100% come in over £500m. Id love to see a costing done at todays prices.

Half the issue is getting out the ground too. Its still a wet dock, its got to be drained and filled before they can even begin the huge (and at least partly unknown) amount of piling work which will be needed to build a 52k seater stadium on the edge of a major river bank.

Look at Liverpool 2.
The have been quietly having massive problems with the sea wall not taking the weight of those cranes. Ive heard there are similar issues with the walls around BMD.
They are sandstone, which although a great bedrock to drill into, can be easily eroded when cut and dressed as a wall especially exposed to weathering from salt water and pollution.
Filling in the dock will require a bit more than hardcore salvaged from the flyovers.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,999
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29386 on: Yesterday at 09:14:19 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on April  2, 2021, 02:58:45 pm
Their lads are always better. I read one of them saying John Barnes was a fraud the other day. JOHN. BARNES!!!

I was told by a blue in the Koemann era that Rafa was a fraud...
He even had the evidence...
it was Roy Evans team that won the European Cup 2005, Rafa merely took the glory.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,717
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29387 on: Yesterday at 09:27:06 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 09:14:19 am
I was told by a blue in the Koemann era that Rafa was a fraud...
He even had the evidence...
it was Roy Evans team that won the European Cup 2005, Rafa merely took the glory.

A blue I knew once referred to Rafa as being inexplicably popular amongst Liverpool fans.

This is a bloke who, yes you guessed it, reveres Duncan Ferguson and sees him as a bona fide Everton legend.

I mean it makes no sense, but it is so wonderfully Everton.
Offline Smellytrabs

  • Sme-llytrabs....what are they feeding you? It's not your fault! Has an anus that looks like a *
  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,571
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29388 on: Yesterday at 09:38:50 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 09:27:06 am
A blue I knew once referred to Rafa as being inexplicably popular amongst Liverpool fans.

This is a bloke who, yes you guessed it, reveres Duncan Ferguson and sees him as a bona fide Everton legend.

I mean it makes no sense, but it is so wonderfully Everton.

I was in a barbers around 2007 and 2 blues were talking about how they wanted Rafa to stay at Liverpool for a long time because he's shit. Fucking clueless.
Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29389 on: Yesterday at 10:58:01 am »
I feel sorry for that kid in that picture, obviously had all things Everton foisted on him before he could question why, his life is going to mulling over whatifmydadwasaredinsteadofanevertontonian.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,919
  • Indefatigability
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29390 on: Yesterday at 11:59:59 am »
Cancelling Sky over at GoT:

Quote
If I withdrew my subscription to Sky Sport, how many of you would join me? That last line about a Klopp having it tough has to be the final straw.

I know Klopps suffered personal loss in horrible circumstances but its not Skys business to care. How dare they?!
Offline JRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29391 on: Yesterday at 12:25:14 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 11:59:59 am
Cancelling Sky over at GoT:

I know Klopps suffered personal loss in horrible circumstances but its not Skys business to care. How dare they?!
The bitterness is still strong in them then?
Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,234
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29392 on: Yesterday at 12:36:35 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 11:59:59 am
Cancelling Sky over at GoT:

I know Klopps suffered personal loss in horrible circumstances but its not Skys business to care. How dare they?!

so whats pushed him over the edge is tabloid trash tv actually showing an ounce of empathy for a change?  ;D

(Not that I saw it, so no idea what they are even referring too!)
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,045
  • BAGs
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29393 on: Yesterday at 01:36:42 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 08:39:19 am
Look at Liverpool 2.
The have been quietly having massive problems with the sea wall not taking the weight of those cranes. Ive heard there are similar issues with the walls around BMD.
They are sandstone, which although a great bedrock to drill into, can be easily eroded when cut and dressed as a wall especially exposed to weathering from salt water and pollution.
Filling in the dock will require a bit more than hardcore salvaged from the flyovers.
Knowing the shite, they'll probably go the cheap route like Norton's are currently doing. They are just finishing off filling in the Canada Graving Dock with 72,000 cubic metres of marine dredged sand. Seeing as everything else this lot do is built on sand, why give up the habit of a lifetime?
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,882
  • Yeah right..
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29394 on: Yesterday at 05:08:29 pm »
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,166
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29395 on: Yesterday at 05:19:09 pm »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on April  2, 2021, 02:15:44 pm
I feel incredibly lucky to have seen Liverpool in four finals and win two in my lifetime. My dad's seen us win 6 from 9 appearances! City, despite apparently being the best team in the world, haven't appeared in a final in 50 years. That's just utterly embarrassing. Then again, it's easy to buy success domestically, but European royalty is something you can't buy. Aston Villa and Notts Forest are bigger European heavyweights than City.

I've also seen 6 from 9, I was 10 when we won our first. First European match I went to was the 1976 UEFA Cup Semi Final v Barcelona, Cruyff and Neeskens played that night. Missed the home leg of the final as my Dad was working, it was only later my Mums mate said I could have gone with them.
Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,919
  • Indefatigability
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29396 on: Today at 06:21:47 am »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on April  2, 2021, 02:52:16 pm
The other day there was a debate about Richarlison v Son, and apparently Richarlison is a better player, so you never know with that lot. Son, who'd walk into any team in the PL, including ours, versus Richarlison, who Watford couldn't believe their luck when Everton spaffed £50m up the wall for him.
Oh...they all hate Son for the accidental foul on André Gomez. To blues, hes worse than Hitler. Historys greatest monster.

All pretty sound...
