« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 729 730 731 732 733 [734]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1784289 times)

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,939
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29320 on: Yesterday at 11:48:56 pm »
Hes the dove from above.
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,593
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29321 on: Today at 12:06:50 am »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 09:14:17 am
I'd really rather he didn't.  Continue doing our business in a footballing sense and bettering them the right way.

Don't mind seeing our players play hard within the rules, and there have definitely been occasions over the years that I feel squad-solidarity could/should have manifested in a slightly more aggressive manner, but I'd be disappointed seeing our players put in challenges that pretty much asked for punishment from the officials & I'd be ashamed to see any of them attempting to deliberately inflict serious injury on an opposition player.

We can better them at the game we're already playing - we don't need to stoop.

We play to the rules, mate. The Klopp way.
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,657
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29322 on: Today at 04:26:06 am »
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 11:48:56 pm
Hes the dove from above.

Long-distance Clara from Pigeon Street you mean.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,129
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29323 on: Today at 07:51:18 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 12:06:50 am
We play to the rules, mate. The Klopp way.

I would like to see our players dish out retribution every now and again, like ST John, Smith, Dalglish, Souey used to
Logged

Online jlb

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 137
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29324 on: Today at 08:46:10 am »
Logged

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,870
  • kopite
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29325 on: Today at 09:53:49 am »
Haha....seen a dispute had broken out over who foots for the bill for extra safety precautions for fans at BMD on match day. Apparently due to the close proximity of one of the stands (the one behind the goal and closest to the river, the big single tier one) it breaks some old sea faring law about the amount of people allowed on land in one specific area, close to a body of water as big as The Mersey (a law no doubt passed by a red shite about 500 years ago!)

To accommodate such numbers (if the stand is ever full in the first place!) EFC have to either reduce the size of that Stand by a whopping 50% or pay the bill for safety sea patrols, provided by the Merseyside MRU (Marine Rescue Unit) in case an emergency evacuation occurred (or presumably if they are getting hammered and loads of fans en masse piss off early!) This is because there is not sufficient thoroughfare to guarantee a safe and swift exit on the other sides of the stadium.

Bet the main objection from fans will be about getting rescued in a red boat! I can just imagine it...'fuck off lad, not gettinin in dat, rather fuckin drown'

'Fuckin hell...they are 3 nil down, here we go again'



« Last Edit: Today at 10:16:11 am by mikeb58 »
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,129
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29326 on: Today at 09:59:38 am »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 09:53:49 am
Haha....seen a dispute had broken out over who foots for the bill for extra safety precautions for fans at BMD on match day. Apparently due to the close proximity of one of the stands (the one behind the goal and closest to the river, the big single tier one) it breaks some old sea faring law about the amount of people allowed on land in one specific area, close to a body of water as big as The Mersey (a law no doubt passed by a red shite about 500 year ago!)

To accommodate such numbers (if the stand is ever full in the first place!) EFC have to either reduce the size of that Stand by a whopping 50% or pay the bill for safety sea patrols, provided by the Merseyside MRU (Marine Rescue Unit) in case an emergency evacuation occurred (or presumably if they are getting hammered and loads of fans en masse piss off early!) This is because there is not sufficient thoroughfare to guarantee a safe and swift exit on the other sides of the stadium.

Bet the main objection from fans will be about getting rescued in a red boat! I can just imagine it...'fuck off lad, not gettinin in dat, rather fuckin drown'

'Fuckin hell...they are 3 nil down, here we go again'





:lmao
Logged

Offline J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,819
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29327 on: Today at 10:53:55 am »
:lmao
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,027
  • BAGs
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29328 on: Today at 10:55:59 am »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 09:53:49 am
Haha....seen a dispute had broken out over who foots for the bill for extra safety precautions for fans at BMD on match day. Apparently due to the close proximity of one of the stands (the one behind the goal and closest to the river, the big single tier one) it breaks some old sea faring law about the amount of people allowed on land in one specific area, close to a body of water as big as The Mersey (a law no doubt passed by a red shite about 500 years ago!)

To accommodate such numbers (if the stand is ever full in the first place!) EFC have to either reduce the size of that Stand by a whopping 50% or pay the bill for safety sea patrols, provided by the Merseyside MRU (Marine Rescue Unit) in case an emergency evacuation occurred (or presumably if they are getting hammered and loads of fans en masse piss off early!) This is because there is not sufficient thoroughfare to guarantee a safe and swift exit on the other sides of the stadium.

Bet the main objection from fans will be about getting rescued in a red boat! I can just imagine it...'fuck off lad, not gettinin in dat, rather fuckin drown'

'Fuckin hell...they are 3 nil down, here we go again'
Red and White (rescue boat) Shite, hello, hello...

I bet these sad bastards will have blue and white life belts dotted around the dock rather than the standard red. Weirdos!
« Last Edit: Today at 10:58:03 am by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

Offline kopite77

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 976
  • In Jurgen we trust!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29329 on: Today at 11:15:22 am »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 09:53:49 am
Haha....seen a dispute had broken out over who foots for the bill for extra safety precautions for fans at BMD on match day. Apparently due to the close proximity of one of the stands (the one behind the goal and closest to the river, the big single tier one) it breaks some old sea faring law about the amount of people allowed on land in one specific area, close to a body of water as big as The Mersey (a law no doubt passed by a red shite about 500 years ago!)

To accommodate such numbers (if the stand is ever full in the first place!) EFC have to either reduce the size of that Stand by a whopping 50% or pay the bill for safety sea patrols, provided by the Merseyside MRU (Marine Rescue Unit) in case an emergency evacuation occurred (or presumably if they are getting hammered and loads of fans en masse piss off early!) This is because there is not sufficient thoroughfare to guarantee a safe and swift exit on the other sides of the stadium.

Bet the main objection from fans will be about getting rescued in a red boat! I can just imagine it...'fuck off lad, not gettinin in dat, rather fuckin drown'

'Fuckin hell...they are 3 nil down, here we go again'




It brings a whole new perspective to the into Royal Blue Mersey! 😂😂
Logged
HARRY HARRIS, MARK LAWRENSON, JOSE MOURIHNO,PETER KENYON, ROMAN ABRAMOVICH, ALAN HANSEN, YOU GUY'S TOOK ONE HELL OF A BEATING

AND Mr KENWRIGHT YOU CAN STICK YOUR FUCKING GROUNDSHARE UP YOUR ARSE!

Hicks and Gillett, Game Over, thanks for Fuck All Fuckfaces, Internet Terrorist and Proud!

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29330 on: Today at 11:33:40 am »
Very good Mike  ;D
Good that you left it till 10ish and didn't go too early
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,364
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29331 on: Today at 11:42:06 am »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Yesterday at 09:16:26 pm
This guy has got a very high opinion of himself, hasn't he? Like Ronaldo, but without the talent or trophies.



think you'll find it was "Quim, Quim, Quim...Richarlison is a Quim"
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,364
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29332 on: Today at 11:45:28 am »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 09:53:49 am
Haha....seen a dispute had broken out over who foots for the bill for extra safety precautions for fans at BMD on match day. Apparently due to the close proximity of one of the stands (the one behind the goal and closest to the river, the big single tier one) it breaks some old sea faring law about the amount of people allowed on land in one specific area, close to a body of water as big as The Mersey (a law no doubt passed by a red shite about 500 years ago!)

To accommodate such numbers (if the stand is ever full in the first place!) EFC have to either reduce the size of that Stand by a whopping 50% or pay the bill for safety sea patrols, provided by the Merseyside MRU (Marine Rescue Unit) in case an emergency evacuation occurred (or presumably if they are getting hammered and loads of fans en masse piss off early!) This is because there is not sufficient thoroughfare to guarantee a safe and swift exit on the other sides of the stadium.

Bet the main objection from fans will be about getting rescued in a red boat! I can just imagine it...'fuck off lad, not gettinin in dat, rather fuckin drown'

'Fuckin hell...they are 3 nil down, here we go again'





More like they'll be using this to cut costs

Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,577
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29333 on: Today at 11:46:08 am »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 11:42:06 am
think you'll find it was "Quim, Quim, Quim...Richarlison is a Quim"

Richarliquim?
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,014
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29334 on: Today at 11:46:09 am »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 11:42:06 am
think you'll find it was "Quim, Quim, Quim...Richarlison is a Quim"

;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,487
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29335 on: Today at 11:56:14 am »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 09:53:49 am
Haha....seen a dispute had broken out over who foots for the bill for extra safety precautions for fans at BMD on match day. Apparently due to the close proximity of one of the stands (the one behind the goal and closest to the river, the big single tier one) it breaks some old sea faring law about the amount of people allowed on land in one specific area, close to a body of water as big as The Mersey (a law no doubt passed by a red shite about 500 years ago!)

To accommodate such numbers (if the stand is ever full in the first place!) EFC have to either reduce the size of that Stand by a whopping 50% or pay the bill for safety sea patrols, provided by the Merseyside MRU (Marine Rescue Unit) in case an emergency evacuation occurred (or presumably if they are getting hammered and loads of fans en masse piss off early!) This is because there is not sufficient thoroughfare to guarantee a safe and swift exit on the other sides of the stadium.

Bet the main objection from fans will be about getting rescued in a red boat! I can just imagine it...'fuck off lad, not gettinin in dat, rather fuckin drown'

'Fuckin hell...they are 3 nil down, here we go again'
Brilliant  ;) :lmao
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,584
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29336 on: Today at 11:59:32 am »
So, we got it wrong and they havent actually been booing all this time.
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,870
  • kopite
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29337 on: Today at 12:16:57 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:33:40 am
Very good Mike  ;D
Good that you left it till 10ish and didn't go too early

Cheers....Only thought of it then to be honest!
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,044
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29338 on: Today at 12:20:42 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 08:48:57 am
this is an interesting animation showing cumulative goals from the year dot

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-GaS39Kn6Mg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-GaS39Kn6Mg</a>


Fascinating, that  :thumbup


Interesting to see how the the early decades were dominated by teams in the north, then the Midlands clubs came to prominence as well.

The first club south of the Midlands to feature is Arsenal in 1939/40.

Another doesn't appear until Spurs in 85/86.

Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,154
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29339 on: Today at 12:40:41 pm »
We went really nip and tuck with Arsenal in the last 20 years, I was really invested in that!
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,722
    • @hartejack
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29340 on: Today at 12:55:32 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:40:41 pm
We went really nip and tuck with Arsenal in the last 20 years, I was really invested in that!

Derby County and Wanderers Bolton & Wolverhampton seemed to not score a goal for a few years around 1910-ish...what's that about?

Ah - "top division".
« Last Edit: Today at 12:58:13 pm by jackh »
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,580
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29341 on: Today at 01:23:52 pm »
Odd how they have that many goals yet they worship Ferguson who must have about 4 of those.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,912
  • Indefatigability
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29342 on: Today at 02:08:26 pm »
St D on GoT:

Quote
And now Ramos is out. The stars are aligning for them here.

Yep. This has all gone so swimmingly. Seamless season thats fallen into place.
Logged

Offline aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,109
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29343 on: Today at 02:15:03 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 02:08:26 pm
St D on GoT:

Yep. This has all gone so swimmingly. Seamless season thats fallen into place.
Not like we've had a centre back injured this season or something.
Logged

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,842
  • Yeah right..
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29344 on: Today at 02:21:21 pm »
 :lmao
Fucking hell they must have paid these well!
Un...fucking...believable.
 :lmao

https://twitter.com/i/status/1377610079923503110

Fucking cross between an UmpaLumpa & a Frankie goes to Hollywood song.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:23:12 pm by Medellin »
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,531
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29345 on: Today at 02:29:50 pm »
They have no self-awareness
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,702
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29346 on: Today at 02:32:21 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 02:21:21 pm
:lmao
Fucking hell they must have paid these well!
Un...fucking...believable.
 :lmao

https://twitter.com/i/status/1377610079923503110

Fucking cross between an UmpaLumpa & a Frankie goes to Hollywood song.

That's terrifying.  They should definitely ask the Premier League for permission to do that before kick off every game once the crowds are let back in.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29347 on: Today at 02:38:39 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:29:50 pm
They have no self-awareness
You can say that again.

They are now implying that Thiago not accepting his apology is because Richarlison is black. :o

You won't be surprised Catcher was one of them.

If only they knew who this 1994 World Cup winner is and who is Son is. ::)





« Last Edit: Today at 02:41:02 pm by RedSince86 »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,058
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29348 on: Today at 02:54:21 pm »
They really are dense across the park aren't they..
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,048
  • J.F.T.96
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29349 on: Today at 03:01:20 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:38:39 pm
You can say that again.

They are now implying that Thiago not accepting his apology is because Richarlison is black. :o

You won't be surprised Catcher was one of them.

If only they knew who this 1994 World Cup winner is and who is Son is. ::)







Catcher is such a weird child, not even a scouser
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,129
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29350 on: Today at 03:15:37 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:33:40 am
Very good Mike  ;D
Good that you left it till 10ish and didn't go too early

FFS :butt

Totally forgot what day it was, which is a bit stupid as its the date my Ma died.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29351 on: Today at 03:31:36 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:54:21 pm
They really are dense across the park aren't they..

They really are.
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,580
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29352 on: Today at 08:45:55 pm »
Imagine if this was the other way round. They'd lynch him

https://twitter.com/3retro_/status/1377564485020450818?s=19
Logged

Offline Liv4-3lee

  • Daddy Discord
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,830
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29353 on: Today at 10:04:38 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 08:45:55 pm
Imagine if this was the other way round. They'd lynch him

https://twitter.com/3retro_/status/1377564485020450818?s=19

I remember buying that on a Saturday morning and was in shock, nearly in tears and then me mum pointed out the date ;D
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,731
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29354 on: Today at 10:16:52 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:38:39 pm
You can say that again.

They are now implying that Thiago not accepting his apology is because Richarlison is black. :o

You won't be surprised Catcher was one of them.

If only they knew who this 1994 World Cup winner is and who is Son is. ::)



Who is his son?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 729 730 731 732 733 [734]   Go Up
« previous next »
 