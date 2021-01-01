Haha....seen a dispute had broken out over who foots for the bill for extra safety precautions for fans at BMD on match day. Apparently due to the close proximity of one of the stands (the one behind the goal and closest to the river, the big single tier one) it breaks some old sea faring law about the amount of people allowed on land in one specific area, close to a body of water as big as The Mersey (a law no doubt passed by a red shite about 500 years ago!)



To accommodate such numbers (if the stand is ever full in the first place!) EFC have to either reduce the size of that Stand by a whopping 50% or pay the bill for safety sea patrols, provided by the Merseyside MRU (Marine Rescue Unit) in case an emergency evacuation occurred (or presumably if they are getting hammered and loads of fans en masse piss off early!) This is because there is not sufficient thoroughfare to guarantee a safe and swift exit on the other sides of the stadium.



Bet the main objection from fans will be about getting rescued in a red boat! I can just imagine it...'fuck off lad, not gettinin in dat, rather fuckin drown'



'Fuckin hell...they are 3 nil down, here we go again'







