That Merro tweet- Bless him, he's provided many laughs over the years.I alluded on the last page to West Ham leaving their old ground, and I think if this ever did get built, the regret would be seen almost instantly. Personally, I'm convinced that should it happen, it might be the all timer stadium fuck up. Possibly something else exists in another country that I'm unsure of, but in this country at least, it might be something else. Perhaps it won't reach a level like the West Ham fans wanting to attack the owners () - but for most of the blues, I think apathy has long set in at this stage, and if they continue to fail on the pitch in a new bowl on the docks that they have no affinity for, it'll be toxic.At least with Goodison it's easy to get a decent attendance for. In a ground which might hold over 10,000 more seats, and it being a pain in the arse to get to, I'm convinced they'll have some pretty poor attendances. They'll obviously pick up if they're doing alright, but they can't continue how they are and sell it out regularly.I've always been delighted we've stayed at Anfield, this club should never be moved from it's home. I've always strongly disagreed with anyone who's ever thought moving could be a good idea. I look forward to seeing the ground once the Annie Rd end is re-done, because Liverpool games exceeding the 60,000 attendance mark seemed unlikely not too long ago.