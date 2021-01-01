« previous next »
Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1772260 times)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29160 on: Yesterday at 07:18:23 pm »
How are they going to finance it? I'm a scouser, I love my city and I hope they can regenerate that part of the city because it really, really needs it. So if they somehow get it done I'll say fair play and well done. I just genuinely don't understand how they are going to finance it.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29161 on: Yesterday at 07:23:56 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 07:18:23 pm
How are they going to finance it? I'm a scouser, I love my city and I hope they can regenerate that part of the city because it really, really needs it. So if they somehow get it done I'll say fair play and well done. I just genuinely don't understand how they are going to finance it.

This side is getting done with or without them. They're at the far end of a plan which is well underway. So I'd not let them take the credit for being the catalyst for doing this end up town up as they're years late to that party.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29162 on: Yesterday at 07:26:59 pm »
It'll end up being about 10K more than this.

"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29163 on: Yesterday at 07:50:07 pm »
Which Red brick did they choose?
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29164 on: Yesterday at 08:06:01 pm »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29165 on: Yesterday at 08:13:00 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 08:06:01 pm
Haha Merro's off.

https://twitter.com/johnmerro1/status/1375514067616423937?s=19
Showing how small time Evertonians are.

They are obsessed with taking the City but forget that the game is global now, it's why their turnover and global footprint is a joke because everyone associated with that club derides anything that goes past the sphere of local.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

« Reply #29166 on: Yesterday at 08:13:55 pm »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29167 on: Yesterday at 08:18:13 pm »
Quote from: Kopout on Yesterday at 07:12:28 pm
Lets look at this club accounts who are dreaming about this 800m stadium in the city.   


Zero fucking chance

Was that jump in commercial income the money they got for the naming rights stuff on their new toilet bowl?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29168 on: Yesterday at 08:22:43 pm »
The view they will get from the Rhyl ferry

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29169 on: Yesterday at 08:22:45 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 08:18:13 pm
Was that jump in commercial income the money they got for the naming rights stuff on their new toilet bowl?

It's not even the naming rights though.  Usmanov paid £30m to have right of first refusal on the naming rights which is unheard of. 
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29170 on: Yesterday at 09:14:01 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 08:22:45 pm
It's not even the naming rights though.  Usmanov paid £30m to have right of first refusal on the naming rights which is unheard of.

They're up to their neck in it and it's all going to fall down eventually.
"This club has been my life. Id go out and sweep the street and be proud to do it for Liverpool FC if they asked me to." - Bob Paisley

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29171 on: Yesterday at 09:27:27 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 08:06:01 pm
Haha Merro's off.

https://twitter.com/johnmerro1/status/1375514067616423937?s=19
Fuck is he talking about? Strategic dominance? Are they going to bomb Anfield or something?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29172 on: Yesterday at 09:41:08 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 08:18:13 pm
Was that jump in commercial income the money they got for the naming rights stuff on their new toilet bowl?

yap. there was PL investigation over it. heard nothing about it since  ::)

https://www.footballinsider247.com/everton-saved-from-ffp-crash-by-usmanov-amid-20m-yr-deal-maguire/
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29173 on: Yesterday at 10:17:55 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 07:18:23 pm
How are they going to finance it? I'm a scouser, I love my city and I hope they can regenerate that part of the city because it really, really needs it. So if they somehow get it done I'll say fair play and well done. I just genuinely don't understand how they are going to finance it.

With money siphoned off the Russian economy.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29174 on: Yesterday at 10:19:38 pm »
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 02:42:13 pm
Delighted as it'll be great for that part of the city, but I'd love it to fall to pieces too just for the laughs, so win win for me
Yep I agree completely with that mate.
And conversely, it could be a lose-lose for them. Now they have to stump up the cash and build it without being able to blame the council, the Govt or UNESCO for it not transpiring. Then they'll have to fill it, perform in it and deliver the dream they promised.
Will either happen?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29175 on: Yesterday at 10:29:02 pm »
Quote from: Onward Liverpudlian on Yesterday at 05:20:11 pm
I've got to be honest i'm happy about their new ground if it happens. It will enhance the city overall and give a much needed boost to our area.

I just don't understand why they think we're green with envy over it though. They are being forced to move because their old, historic ground is falling apart with rot and is landlocked - we are staying at our historic home in the area where Merseyside football began in 1878, we will always be surrounded by history, they will be surrounded by soullessness in just another identikit, plasticky new bowl, which in my opinion, is just a bit too far up the waterfront from the city centre and Liver buildings - many of their dim fans seem to think they're moving to the heart of the city centre/waterfront. We are heading towards 61,000, they will be stuck on just 52,000 (again landlocked/riverlocked).

Now what would make me a little envious? (I emphasize little) If they were moving to Everton Brow area (directly between the city centre and Anfield) or right next door to the liver building and building at 65,000 (don't laugh!) with room for further expansion, none of that is happening so i'm all good with it.

Because they are desperate to be relevant.  We are their entire universe and their existence has become wholly parasitic as being "that other club from Liverpool".
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29176 on: Yesterday at 10:32:10 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 06:21:58 pm
This is just like Arsenal leaving Highbury with the same long term regret.

Except Arsenal could and can occasionally win things. And their fans seem alright compared to the worst of the blue shite

Arsenal didn't win a thing for 10 years after moving.  Everton haven't won anything for 27 staying put.
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29177 on: Yesterday at 10:53:52 pm »
Hopefully itll be good for the city.

Cant blame the Blues for being crowing about this, its tough living in the shadow of a bigger club.

Tell you what though, theyd gladly stay at Goodison for 26 more years if you could promise them a cup win next season.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29178 on: Today at 12:05:28 am »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Yesterday at 04:18:12 pm
It's funny because they always talk about their heritage and being the oldest team in the city, but they can't wait to throw all that  in the bin with their bowl funded by dodgy money. Hypocrites!

I know Woodison is a toilet, but it's their toilet and it does have an atmosphere they won't recreate at the new place.

Not only that, but anyone who's been down the dock on a warm day knows what the smell is like, so that'll be a fun experience for them!
It's good that the City is going to be keeping the shit and the shite all in the same small area.  :shite:

Regarding history and heritage. They were sniggering that we were ''abandoning our history for a soulless concrete bowl'' when we were set to move to Stanley Park, whilst they were going to remain in ''the only historic, proper football stadium left in the City.'' Now, well they've suddenly turned their entire point on its head.
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29179 on: Today at 12:11:36 am »
Quote from: SK8 Red on Yesterday at 06:35:25 pm
Having to fund a brand new ground and win trophies has worked really well for Arsenal, Southampton, Sunderland, Middlesbrough etc. West Ham were gifted one and Abu Dhabi fund the other.

I wouldn't worry about any power shift yet.

Not so fast. Look how well overstretching to build a vanity dome has gone for that trophy-winning powerhouse, Spurs...
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29180 on: Today at 12:14:42 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:11:36 am
Not so fast. Look how well overstretching to build a vanity dome has gone for that trophy-winning powerhouse, Spurs...

Theyve got a lovely cheese room though, and sky walk to look over the city.

Think Everton are having a sky walk to look over the sewage works. Apparently youll see less shite than when theyre playing.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29181 on: Today at 12:27:04 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 07:18:23 pm
How are they going to finance it? I'm a scouser, I love my city and I hope they can regenerate that part of the city because it really, really needs it. So if they somehow get it done I'll say fair play and well done. I just genuinely don't understand how they are going to finance it.

They are skint, their revenues are diabolical and they've wasted pretty much all the money Moshilad has pissed up the wall on them. The only way they could fund it is via something very dodgy.

Regarding the regeneration. As Craig said, it's doing just fine from the Pier Head end. The only really dodgy bit is the bit next to the sewage plant. I mean who wants an apartment next to the plant that deals with the sewage from the Mersey basin region? What is needed is at that end of the waterfront is a buffer between the sewage plant and the more desirable parts of the waterfront where people actually will want to live and work in future developments. The Bitterdome will serve just that very purpose. It makes use of the least desirable portion of the entire stretch between the sewage plant and town itself.

One thing I do know from driving down the Dock Road numerous times a week is that it will be a transport nightmare getting in and out down there. Absolute chaos.
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29182 on: Today at 12:30:32 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:14:42 am
Theyve got a lovely cheese room though, and sky walk to look over the city.

Think Everton are having a sky walk to look over the sewage works. Apparently youll see less shite than when theyre playing.

Funny enough, I watched a documentary on a sewage plant the other week and it was very interesting indeed. Maybe it would be a good idea to have revolving seats at BMD so they can turn around and watch the process in the sewage works rather than the dour shite on the pitch. I wonder if they'll put in a bile sluice too, straight from the stands to the treatment works next door?
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

