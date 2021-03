It's funny because they always talk about their heritage and being the oldest team in the city, but they can't wait to throw all that in the bin with their bowl funded by dodgy money. Hypocrites!



I know Woodison is a toilet, but it's their toilet and it does have an atmosphere they won't recreate at the new place.



Not only that, but anyone who's been down the dock on a warm day knows what the smell is like, so that'll be a fun experience for them!