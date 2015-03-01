« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 722 723 724 725 726 [727]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1762093 times)

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,779
  • Yeah right..
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29040 on: Yesterday at 07:28:40 pm »
Quote from: Kopout on Yesterday at 07:05:02 pm
ofcourse there is truth in it. the amount of money these c*nts spent its been dodgy from the start under moshiri https://twitter.com/PoliticsForAlI/status/1373379600160587780

The whole lot stinks, a fucking embarrassment to the city.
The 6k donation had to be returned because the donor has been living in a tent at the back of the old Collegiate school since 2010.
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,441
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29041 on: Yesterday at 07:34:52 pm »
Why has nobody photoshopped Joe Anderson as Doctor Evil yet?  Or has google image search just gone to shit?
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline BriarcliffInmate

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 113
  • I like football the way I like my politics: Red.
    • Radical Red Review
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29042 on: Yesterday at 07:35:15 pm »
No idea if it's true or not, of course, but it wouldn't surprise me if it is. I've smelt a rat since Day 1 about it, especially with Chippy Tits being so gung-ho about it. Jenrick the other week saying he needed more time as well, and then obviously the stuff that came out this weekend about Liverpool's council being taken over by Whitehall. It's all very weird, isn't it?
Logged
"This club has been my life. Id go out and sweep the street and be proud to do it for Liverpool FC if they asked me to." - Bob Paisley

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,441
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29043 on: Yesterday at 07:38:17 pm »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Yesterday at 07:35:15 pm
No idea if it's true or not, of course, but it wouldn't surprise me if it is. I've smelt a rat since Day 1 about it, especially with Chippy Tits being so gung-ho about it. Jenrick the other week saying he needed more time as well, and then obviously the stuff that came out this weekend about Liverpool's council being taken over by Whitehall. It's all very weird, isn't it?

If it's true Anderson has been hanging out with Derek Fucking Hatton then it wouldn't surprise me at all.  As I said in the Liverpool News thread, wouldn't be surprised if it all tied into the demolition of The Futurist as well.

It's not like this crap hasn't happened before. Liverpool politics has been rotten to the core for decades. 
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,441
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29044 on: Yesterday at 07:41:42 pm »
Oh, and 27 years you twunts.

Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,448
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29045 on: Yesterday at 07:45:57 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 04:50:03 pm

How reliable ?

May as well put it in here.


(will delete if turns out to be bullshit)
I'm choosing to believe every word of it  :thumbup
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,599
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29046 on: Yesterday at 07:47:22 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 06:45:49 pm
Although I don't believe that tweet is reliable, there may well be a slither of truth within it.

Anderson wanted the council to pay for the fucking thing. That's on record.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,779
  • Yeah right..
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29047 on: Yesterday at 07:54:54 pm »
It's all getting a bit too serious..

Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline BriarcliffInmate

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 113
  • I like football the way I like my politics: Red.
    • Radical Red Review
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29048 on: Yesterday at 07:57:10 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:38:17 pm
If it's true Anderson has been hanging out with Derek Fucking Hatton then it wouldn't surprise me at all.  As I said in the Liverpool News thread, wouldn't be surprised if it all tied into the demolition of The Futurist as well.

It's not like this crap hasn't happened before. Liverpool politics has been rotten to the core for decades.

Yeah, it's pretty damning of Liverpool politics that when Joe Anderson was arrested, it wasn't a shock, everyone reacted more with "Oh, what did they finally nick him for?"

Anyway, I'm just glad we have basically never had anything to do with the council. Credit to FSG for keeping out of it and dumping Stanley Park as soon as they came in. Anfield redevelopment all done above board with our own money as well.

That's the issue with these big projects and local politics - the council who's on your side might not be there by the time you finally get towards building your stadium, and even if your hands are clean and you didn't do things underhanded, there's an air of suspicion about you because you were at least linked to the person who was up to his neck in it.
Logged
"This club has been my life. Id go out and sweep the street and be proud to do it for Liverpool FC if they asked me to." - Bob Paisley

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,599
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29049 on: Yesterday at 08:15:43 pm »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Yesterday at 07:57:10 pm
Yeah, it's pretty damning of Liverpool politics that when Joe Anderson was arrested, it wasn't a shock, everyone reacted more with "Oh, what did they finally nick him for?"

Anyway, I'm just glad we have basically never had anything to do with the council. Credit to FSG for keeping out of it and dumping Stanley Park as soon as they came in. Anfield redevelopment all done above board with our own money as well.

That's the issue with these big projects and local politics - the council who's on your side might not be there by the time you finally get towards building your stadium, and even if your hands are clean and you didn't do things underhanded, there's an air of suspicion about you because you were at least linked to the person who was up to his neck in it.

Doesn't help when the city will vote in the same idiots every time knowing what they're like.

In terms of the Everton stadium, it'd look more dodgy if Joe had got his way and had the council fund it. Instead Usmanov will launder them the money which is more acceptable to the Tories.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,383
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29050 on: Yesterday at 08:48:24 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 05:04:17 pm
Sounds like pure bullshit

Would be great news for their owners if it was true, not building the stadium would be out of their hands and they wouldn't have to admit that they couldn't afford it, obviously there'd be some tenuous rationalisation for them to make that it was our fault too presumably.  ;D
Logged

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,629
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29051 on: Yesterday at 09:10:12 pm »
There is a corruption investigation  being undertaken by the police.

There is a Goverment led investigation on the structural operations of the Council relating to  Regeneration Department

Its highly unlikely either related to Bramley Moore and as it has planning permission there is nothing to prevent it proceeding.....apart from the massive financing  and Engineering Challenge.
Logged

Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,951
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29052 on: Yesterday at 09:23:03 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 09:10:12 pm
there is nothing to prevent it proceeding.....apart from the massive financing  and Engineering Challenge.

 Few minor obstacles ;D
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,441
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29053 on: Yesterday at 10:11:12 pm »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Yesterday at 07:57:10 pm
Yeah, it's pretty damning of Liverpool politics that when Joe Anderson was arrested, it wasn't a shock, everyone reacted more with "Oh, what did they finally nick him for?"

Anyway, I'm just glad we have basically never had anything to do with the council. Credit to FSG for keeping out of it and dumping Stanley Park as soon as they came in. Anfield redevelopment all done above board with our own money as well.

That's the issue with these big projects and local politics - the council who's on your side might not be there by the time you finally get towards building your stadium, and even if your hands are clean and you didn't do things underhanded, there's an air of suspicion about you because you were at least linked to the person who was up to his neck in it.

Makes you wonder.  Back when the Cancers were in charge, there was a lot of pressure on that shared stadium crap; both Bradley and Anderson pushed for that hard. If the financial crash hadn't have happened, would sweeteners have been in the offing?

Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 09:10:12 pm
There is a corruption investigation  being undertaken by the police.

There is a Goverment led investigation on the structural operations of the Council relating to  Regeneration Department

Its highly unlikely either related to Bramley Moore and as it has planning permission there is nothing to prevent it proceeding.....apart from the massive financing  and Engineering Challenge.

Who granted planning permission, the council, or the government?  And is this less an issue about planning permission, and more about the funding of the project?
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,599
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29054 on: Yesterday at 10:25:54 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:11:12 pm
Who granted planning permission, the council, or the government?  And is this less an issue about planning permission, and more about the funding of the project?

Joe offered the council to fund it, but it's privately financed (presumably Usmanov's blood money).

Had they gone ahead with Joe's offer then that'd put it in trouble.

That's what i've wondered about the stadium though. Where is the money coming from? Usmanov is the only thing that makes sense. We're talking several hundred million. And it seems odd why Russian billionaires are getting involved.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,952
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29055 on: Yesterday at 11:57:21 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:38:17 pm
If it's true Anderson has been hanging out with Derek Fucking Hatton then it wouldn't surprise me at all.  As I said in the Liverpool News thread, wouldn't be surprised if it all tied into the demolition of The Futurist as well.

It's not like this crap hasn't happened before. Liverpool politics has been rotten to the core for decades.

The Futurist was part of a land deal that was supposed to allow Lime St station to expand, to allow longer trains to come here as part of a HS2 extension. The fact that HS2 was never getting north of Birmingham was irrelevant. Lots of land has been acquired on the back of this.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,952
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29056 on: Today at 12:02:26 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:11:12 pm
Makes you wonder.  Back when the Cancers were in charge, there was a lot of pressure on that shared stadium crap; both Bradley and Anderson pushed for that hard. If the financial crash hadn't have happened, would sweeteners have been in the offing?

Who granted planning permission, the council, or the government?  And is this less an issue about planning permission, and more about the funding of the project?

Funny that.
Remember when we wanted a big fuck off rebuild of the Annie Rd and Uncle Joe blocked it on the grounds that it would rise above the tree line and upset the residents.
Some of the developments like the ones opposite Strawberry fields, or Thingwall Hall  or Allerton Towers are OK though because they are cutting down the trees.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,952
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29057 on: Today at 12:09:25 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:25:54 pm
Joe offered the council to fund it, but it's privately financed (presumably Usmanov's blood money).

Had they gone ahead with Joe's offer then that'd put it in trouble.

That's what i've wondered about the stadium though. Where is the money coming from? Usmanov is the only thing that makes sense. We're talking several hundred million. And it seems odd why Russian billionaires are getting involved.

There was a logic to that funding stream. City borrows cheap money from central govt and collects a premium which repays the loan with a bunce for city coffers. Finch Farm belongs  to the city but the money to buy it was borrowed by the city. Everton got some readies to ease their cash flow problems, (like the Bellefield sale originally paid for Finch Farm but the surplus was pissed away) but repay the loan for the  city plus a bunce.
The problem is that the Tories are clamping down on such deals and also Joe was banking on the Commonwealth Games to help fund it. (Athletes village on the Peel Estate?)  That all went south to Brum. 
Not sure what the council position is on the deal now n
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,695
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29058 on: Today at 01:06:33 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 08:05:50 am
They should definitely put 'Hubris' somewhere on their badge.

Nil satis nisi hubris

Fits perfectly...

Nil Satisfaction is all too close, both to the motto and the truth
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,695
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29059 on: Today at 01:08:56 am »
I suspect the whole operation at Everton is about laundering money. Taking large amounts of foreign cash and making it vanish. Literally, spending it on shite for no return.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Gaz75

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29060 on: Today at 01:14:21 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:08:56 am
I suspect the whole operation at Everton is about laundering money. Taking large amounts of foreign cash and making it vanish. Literally, spending it on shite for no return.
they must have won something, I'm sure I saw pictures of them celebrating in the dressing room this season?
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29061 on: Today at 01:19:22 am »
Well ya.  Moshiri doesnt get that type of money, let alone liquid, as an accountant.  Its probably been clear for a year or more that Evertons real owner isnt him but somehow their deal with the devil didnt get them anything unlike Chelsea or ManC. 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 722 723 724 725 726 [727]   Go Up
« previous next »
 