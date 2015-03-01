« previous next »
Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1761430 times)

Online Medellin

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29040 on: Today at 07:28:40 pm »
Quote from: Kopout on Today at 07:05:02 pm
ofcourse there is truth in it. the amount of money these c*nts spent its been dodgy from the start under moshiri https://twitter.com/PoliticsForAlI/status/1373379600160587780

The whole lot stinks, a fucking embarrassment to the city.
The 6k donation had to be returned because the donor has been living in a tent at the back of the old Collegiate school since 2010.
Offline Red Berry

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29041 on: Today at 07:34:52 pm »
Why has nobody photoshopped Joe Anderson as Doctor Evil yet?  Or has google image search just gone to shit?
Offline BriarcliffInmate

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29042 on: Today at 07:35:15 pm »
No idea if it's true or not, of course, but it wouldn't surprise me if it is. I've smelt a rat since Day 1 about it, especially with Chippy Tits being so gung-ho about it. Jenrick the other week saying he needed more time as well, and then obviously the stuff that came out this weekend about Liverpool's council being taken over by Whitehall. It's all very weird, isn't it?
Offline Red Berry

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29043 on: Today at 07:38:17 pm »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Today at 07:35:15 pm
No idea if it's true or not, of course, but it wouldn't surprise me if it is. I've smelt a rat since Day 1 about it, especially with Chippy Tits being so gung-ho about it. Jenrick the other week saying he needed more time as well, and then obviously the stuff that came out this weekend about Liverpool's council being taken over by Whitehall. It's all very weird, isn't it?

If it's true Anderson has been hanging out with Derek Fucking Hatton then it wouldn't surprise me at all.  As I said in the Liverpool News thread, wouldn't be surprised if it all tied into the demolition of The Futurist as well.

It's not like this crap hasn't happened before. Liverpool politics has been rotten to the core for decades. 
Offline Red Berry

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29044 on: Today at 07:41:42 pm »
Oh, and 27 years you twunts.

Online Tesco tearaway

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29045 on: Today at 07:45:57 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:50:03 pm

How reliable ?

May as well put it in here.


(will delete if turns out to be bullshit)
I'm choosing to believe every word of it  :thumbup
Online Fromola

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29046 on: Today at 07:47:22 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 06:45:49 pm
Although I don't believe that tweet is reliable, there may well be a slither of truth within it.

Anderson wanted the council to pay for the fucking thing. That's on record.
Online Medellin

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29047 on: Today at 07:54:54 pm »
It's all getting a bit too serious..

Offline BriarcliffInmate

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29048 on: Today at 07:57:10 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:38:17 pm
If it's true Anderson has been hanging out with Derek Fucking Hatton then it wouldn't surprise me at all.  As I said in the Liverpool News thread, wouldn't be surprised if it all tied into the demolition of The Futurist as well.

It's not like this crap hasn't happened before. Liverpool politics has been rotten to the core for decades.

Yeah, it's pretty damning of Liverpool politics that when Joe Anderson was arrested, it wasn't a shock, everyone reacted more with "Oh, what did they finally nick him for?"

Anyway, I'm just glad we have basically never had anything to do with the council. Credit to FSG for keeping out of it and dumping Stanley Park as soon as they came in. Anfield redevelopment all done above board with our own money as well.

That's the issue with these big projects and local politics - the council who's on your side might not be there by the time you finally get towards building your stadium, and even if your hands are clean and you didn't do things underhanded, there's an air of suspicion about you because you were at least linked to the person who was up to his neck in it.
Online Fromola

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29049 on: Today at 08:15:43 pm »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Today at 07:57:10 pm
Yeah, it's pretty damning of Liverpool politics that when Joe Anderson was arrested, it wasn't a shock, everyone reacted more with "Oh, what did they finally nick him for?"

Anyway, I'm just glad we have basically never had anything to do with the council. Credit to FSG for keeping out of it and dumping Stanley Park as soon as they came in. Anfield redevelopment all done above board with our own money as well.

That's the issue with these big projects and local politics - the council who's on your side might not be there by the time you finally get towards building your stadium, and even if your hands are clean and you didn't do things underhanded, there's an air of suspicion about you because you were at least linked to the person who was up to his neck in it.

Doesn't help when the city will vote in the same idiots every time knowing what they're like.

In terms of the Everton stadium, it'd look more dodgy if Joe had got his way and had the council fund it. Instead Usmanov will launder them the money which is more acceptable to the Tories.
Online Skeeve

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29050 on: Today at 08:48:24 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 05:04:17 pm
Sounds like pure bullshit

Would be great news for their owners if it was true, not building the stadium would be out of their hands and they wouldn't have to admit that they couldn't afford it, obviously there'd be some tenuous rationalisation for them to make that it was our fault too presumably.  ;D
