I had not realised how many times Carlo had been sacked. In his 25 years of top flight management, he's managed some of the biggest names in world football, Real Madrid, PSG, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Napoli and Parma (who were big when he started with them), he's won 10 trophies (Leagues, European Trophies or Domestic Cups) but I would have expected more with those clubs and 4 of those were with Milan. He's been sacked from 6 of those 8 jobs and, other than Milan, he's never got to 3 years in any job.



We often judge him by his spell at Milan and the fact that he's managed big clubs but when you consider Pep, never sacked, and Jurgen, never sacked, it does not look that impressive. Jose tries to get himself sacked sometimes, Carlo just can't help it. No wonder he was attracted by the big money 5 year contract.



Maybe he's not even as good as David Moyes



Yep, Ancelotti hasn't been a top drawer name for a long while. The Bayern players were bemused by his methods, which is why he didn't last long. He dumped PSG as soon as Real Madrid came calling, where he screwed up royally and somehow managed to finish outside the top 2 in all his seasons there.When you look at his record, it really isn't massively impressive when you consider the talent he had playing for him. Milan only ever won one Serie A title. He never won La Liga with Real, and only won a Bundesliga because Dortmund were rebuilding and it's basically impossible to lose the Bundesliga with Bayern.Yeah, he's won the CL three times. Big whoop, so did Bob Paisley. Everyone knows the CL is all about the luck of the draw most of the time. He's never rebuilt a team, he's quite often worked with the same players at multiple clubs, because he knows they can implement his tactics. But he's burnt every bridge in his career so far. Nowhere is he a legend, really. Maybe Milan. Maybe.But compare that to Klopp - adored by all three clubs he's worked for. Pep - loved by Barca, Bayern and City. Rafa, even - adored by us and even Newcastle fans. Poch - a legend at Spurs and Southampton. You have to wonder how Ancelotti has managed so many clubs and yet is met with a "meh" by nearly all those fans. It's because he is talented, but only to an extent. He plays one style. Ev fans think he's a prestigious appointment, but if he was, he wouldn't be at Everton. He's there for the dosh.