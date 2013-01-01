Which Generation are You? The Lost Generation 1890-1915 (came of age during WWI) The Interbellum Generation 1901-13 (born at start of 20th century) The Greatest Generation 1910-24 (WWII generation) The Silent Generation 1925-45 (Civil rights activists, silent majority) Baby Boomer Generation 1946-64 (post-war baby boom) Generation X 1965-79 (baby bust) Xennials 1975-85 (cusp generation) Millenials 1980-94 (Social media savvy) The Toffee generation 1985-95 (once saw Everton trophy winning team) Generation Z 1995-2012 (Digital natives) Generation Alpha 2013-2025 (best educated and technologically savvy generation) The sticky Toffee generation 2020-21 (once booed a red-shaped cloud)
Getting bombarded by these..
