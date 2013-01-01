« previous next »
FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

aw1991

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #29000 on: Today at 08:48:55 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 08:30:31 pm
Which Generation are You?
   The Lost Generation 1890-1915 (came of age during WWI)
   The Interbellum Generation 1901-13 (born at start of 20th century)
   The Greatest Generation 1910-24 (WWII generation)
   The Silent Generation 1925-45 (Civil rights activists, silent majority)
   Baby Boomer Generation 1946-64 (post-war baby boom)
   Generation X 1965-79 (baby bust)
   Xennials 1975-85 (cusp generation)
   Millenials 1980-94 (Social media savvy)
   The Toffee generation 1985-95 (once saw Everton trophy winning team)
   Generation Z 1995-2012 (Digital natives)
   Generation Alpha 2013-2025 (best educated and technologically savvy generation)
   The sticky Toffee generation 2020-21 (once booed a red-shaped cloud)
ffs :lmao
mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #29001 on: Today at 08:50:38 pm
Another potless season
Bad time to be a blue.
But come this Monday morning
Good news in store for you!
Forget about the trophies
And stick from the Red Shite.
We've got some new ground drawings
We'll make up for you tonight!

Allez, Allez Allez
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

BriarcliffInmate

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #29002 on: Today at 08:50:43 pm
Got to hand it to the Ev, this is probably the best way of getting people to visit Woodison!

"This club has been my life. Id go out and sweep the street and be proud to do it for Liverpool FC if they asked me to." - Bob Paisley

Medellin

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #29003 on: Today at 09:07:04 pm
 :D
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #29004 on: Today at 09:10:39 pm
Last one for now..
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Passmaster Molby

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #29005 on: Today at 10:01:00 pm
Another year without a 🏆

At least they have a cuckoo clock though.......
Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #29006 on: Today at 10:28:01 pm
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 08:24:05 pm
Getting bombarded by these.. ;D
Is Bill upset or being VERY un-PC about some of our overseas fans?
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

John C

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #29007 on: Today at 10:30:53 pm
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 08:24:05 pm
Getting bombarded by these.. ;D
Same, it's been a mad Saturday evening of BS entertainment :)
4pool

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #29008 on: Today at 11:27:26 pm
Since 1995...the number of trophies Liverpool FC have won so far.

 :champ Premier League

 :champ :champ  Champions League

 :champ FIFA World Club Cup

 :champ UEFA Cup

 :champ  :champ  :champ UEFA Super Cup

:champ :champ FA Cup

:champ  :champ :champ League Cup


Not counting  :champ :champ Charity Shields ( one shared), :champ :champ Womens Super League, And  :champ :champ :champ  :champ FA Youth Cups.

 
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
