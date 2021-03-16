Watch Andy at Hull. It's clear that even there he puts the work in and is a grafter. There's a reason Liverpool's scouts noticed him, after all. Obviously, he's benefitting from better coaching now, but a good player with raw, natural talent and a desire to keep pushing is still good, even without a world class coach. We saw that with Robbo at Hull.



Digne is OK under Ancelotti, but he was poor under Allardyce and Silva. That would suggest he's reliant on his coaches. I think he'd be better under Klopp, but that's because Klopp is a much better manager and coach. Ancelotti and his son are limited. They can coach players in certain ways, but that's it.



You also massively overpaid for him. £18m was not worth it. You thought you were getting a superstar because Barcelona were selling him, but the fact is he was surplus to requirements there and you were rinsed for that fee. Much better cheaper options. That's the major problem with Ev - overpaying for average players, and not being able to identify undervalued gems. You seem to think buying a B-List player from Barcelona is better than buying a top player from a Championship side, and that's why you get robbed. Prime example - Richarlison. He's good, but he wasn't £50m good when you bought him. Even now he's probably only just worth that.



It's like you want to be seen to be signing prestigious names from big clubs, rather than them fitting your vision for a team. I don't think there is a vision for the team. If there was, 29 year old, injury-prone Hamez Rodriguez wouldn't be in that vision, surely? I'd rather have a team with £8m Andy Robertson, £3.5m Joe Gomez, £35m Salah and £25m Wijnaldum than I would £18m Digne, £30m Mina, £50m Richarlison and £45m Sigurdsson.



The coaches certainly have something to do with player form in the sense that they have certain ways they want their team to play. I can imagine it being difficult to be good offensively under Big Sam compared to under Klopp. And if your're primarily a wing-back, well, you're going to struggle more. Digne might very well be more limited in that sense than Robertson, or Bainesy (who he replaced) for that matter.Ancelotti and son might also very well be limited, I have certainly seen some signs that indicate that this season, but it's difficult to say if it's what they do or if the players just aren't up to implementing his visions so to speak. An example would be how the zonal marking has failed us at times. Catastrophically. And it's not that hard to do unless your players are simply not understanding how it works. Communication and team culture is key for zonal marking though, which makes it more tricky to implement at club level I think. It seems to work better for national teams where everyone speaks the same language and there's a cultural understanding going on as well.Moyes & co was fairly good at picking out those undervalued gems. Coleman and Cahill are shining examples of that. But he had to, because we were skint. Since we've had more money I feel like quite a lot of it has been wasted on overvalued players. Digne is probably not the worst of the bunch in that regard, but compared to 8m for Robertson it certainly seems excessive.This is one point where I am in total agreement with you. Everton's push upwards has not come across to me as being backed by a long-term solid vision based on a rocksteady foundation. To me it has felt rushed and a bit desperate. It's almost like we've been trying to emulate what Man City did, but with less money. I for one are not happy with it and would prefer a more patient approach. It's been 26 years since our last trophy and I can wait another 10 years if that means we rack them up after that, as opposed to maybe winning once and then waiting another flipping 25 years.Signing Hamez is understandable to some degree (club exposure etc.), but again, it's a signing that's got that stop-gap feel to it.