Robertson might be a shade better, but would he be if he played for Everton? I'm not so sure. I think he's definitely benefitted from playing with better players overall. Not to mention on a team that was jiving.



Watch Andy at Hull. It's clear that even there he puts the work in and is a grafter. There's a reason Liverpool's scouts noticed him, after all. Obviously, he's benefitting from better coaching now, but a good player with raw, natural talent and a desire to keep pushing is still good, even without a world class coach. We saw that with Robbo at Hull.Digne is OK under Ancelotti, but he was poor under Allardyce and Silva. That would suggest he's reliant on his coaches. I think he'd be better under Klopp, but that's because Klopp is a much better manager and coach. Ancelotti and his son are limited. They can coach players in certain ways, but that's it.You also massively overpaid for him. £18m was not worth it. You thought you were getting a superstar because Barcelona were selling him, but the fact is he was surplus to requirements there and you were rinsed for that fee. Much better cheaper options. That's the major problem with Ev - overpaying for average players, and not being able to identify undervalued gems. You seem to think buying a B-List player from Barcelona is better than buying a top player from a Championship side, and that's why you get robbed. Prime example - Richarlison. He's good, but he wasn't £50m good when you bought him. Even now he's probably only just worth that.It's like you want to be seen to be signing prestigious names from big clubs, rather than them fitting your vision for a team. I don't think there is a vision for the team. If there was, 29 year old, injury-prone Hamez Rodriguez wouldn't be in that vision, surely? I'd rather have a team with £8m Andy Robertson, £3.5m Joe Gomez, £35m Salah and £25m Wijnaldum than I would £18m Digne, £30m Mina, £50m Richarlison and £45m Sigurdsson.