Reply #28920 on: March 16, 2021, 09:02:18 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on March 16, 2021, 01:13:26 am
Be cheaper for him to take a stack of cash to the laundromat and stick it on a No.2 programme with rinse and spin until it becomes a massy pulp...i.e cheaper to literally launder your cash than invest in the Ev and see it gurgle away into oblivion

Money is plastic these days mate.
Makes it easier to launder.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Reply #28921 on: March 16, 2021, 07:25:59 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on March 15, 2021, 10:43:44 pm
You are entitled to disagree, you'd also be wrong to dispute the description.  ;D

I disagree with that too! And I'm not wrong about that either ;)


Repugnant is a Creature who would squander the ability to lift an eye to heaven, conscious of his fleeting time here.

Reply #28922 on: March 16, 2021, 07:40:39 pm
Quote from: Redsnappa on March 15, 2021, 02:36:23 pm
I wouldn't dream of criticising anyone's choice of dress/fashion considering I was a slave to this sort of stuff when I was a lad (oh and errrr Tank Tops/Oxford Bags and suchlike)  ;D


That's long enough ago to almost be cool (or at least it looked hot on the ladies), but I think I have you beat with the ridiculously baggy JNCO pants I wore for like 6 months in the 90s. Imagine a slightly chubby pasty white bald guy wearing them :D

Repugnant is a Creature who would squander the ability to lift an eye to heaven, conscious of his fleeting time here.

Reply #28923 on: March 16, 2021, 07:47:31 pm
Quote from: spen71 on April 25, 2019, 04:46:14 pm
Its not very often I look in GOT but today o have.   They are all going on about Digne being better than Robertson.    I never watch Everton? So could you lot tell me what he is like.  Ta

Digne is good, one of our better players overall, but lately he's been pretty shit. Played too much maybe? Just seems a bit out of it with stray passes and stuff. And he has a very good left foot, but I think he's forgotten how to use it. He is very similar in style to Bainesy, but not nearly as likeable (to me).

I'd say there's not much between Robertson and Digne, when both are in form.
Repugnant is a Creature who would squander the ability to lift an eye to heaven, conscious of his fleeting time here.

Reply #28924 on: March 16, 2021, 07:50:26 pm
Quote from: JRed on March 15, 2021, 05:36:27 pm
Which ball was he going for? Virgil has 2 and there was also the football?

Apparently his own two, since that was what he hit him with ;D

Red card all day long (very very odd decision by the ref that), I just don't buy the "intent to injure" malarky. He could have done that a 100 different ways, all of which did not involve his own testicles. Enough said, topic closed!
Repugnant is a Creature who would squander the ability to lift an eye to heaven, conscious of his fleeting time here.

Reply #28925 on: March 16, 2021, 07:53:23 pm
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on March 14, 2021, 04:54:58 pm
The only thing I'm more sure of than us regaining our form next season is Everton being shit again. This is literally their M.O. - under Moyes they'd have a decent season, when everyone else was a bit shit, but they'd then be in a relegation battle the year after. They so desperately want to be a top club, and they just aren't. They never will be.

Ancelotti will be sacked before his contract's up, I guarantee it. They think they're huge because Hamez and Ancelotti have come to them, when they're both past their prime and quite clearly are there for the cash. There's no project or vision. The stadium will be a white elephant, because they'll still be shit on the field, or at least inconsistent. Part of what makes Goodison a tough visit for opposition is the small, enclosed nature of it, with the fans practically on the pitch. Upton Park was the same. With that gone, it's just another soulless, empty bowl to play in.

Not been in here for a bit.  I guess Everton have realised the hard way that beating the most physically and mentally shattered Liverpool side in a quarter century hasn't proved to be the springboard to success they expected or hoped for it to be?

Will be odd to see them sack Ancelotti, assuming they can even afford to.  He's still gifted them their first Anfield win this century - that should get him a statue, not a sacking.
Reply #28926 on: March 16, 2021, 07:57:49 pm
This aged..well..

https://twitter.com/i/status/1325101306097307648

Driver identified & all is well after recent derailment..



I believe Harry & Meghan have contacted Everton fc and asked for advice how they have coped without titles.
Reply #28927 on: March 16, 2021, 07:59:11 pm
Quote from: the_toffee on March 16, 2021, 07:50:26 pm
Apparently his own two, since that was what he hit him with ;D

Red card all day long (very very odd decision by the ref that), I just don't buy the "intent to injure" malarky. He could have done that a 100 different ways, all of which did not involve his own testicles. Enough said, topic closed!

Yeah. It's not like he has a long history of making reckless and dangerous challenges that endanger his opponents does he?
Reply #28928 on: March 16, 2021, 08:48:25 pm
Quote from: the_toffee on March 16, 2021, 07:50:26 pm
Apparently his own two, since that was what he hit him with ;D

Red card all day long (very very odd decision by the ref that), I just don't buy the "intent to injure" malarky. He could have done that a 100 different ways, all of which did not involve his own testicles. Enough said, topic closed!
Almost identical challenges on Deli Ali and Mandzukic would suggest it is most definitely a deliberate attempt to injure.
Reply #28929 on: March 16, 2021, 09:55:30 pm
Quote from: the_toffee on March 16, 2021, 07:47:31 pm
Digne is good, one of our better players overall, but lately he's been pretty shit. Played too much maybe? Just seems a bit out of it with stray passes and stuff. And he has a very good left foot, but I think he's forgotten how to use it. He is very similar in style to Bainesy, but not nearly as likeable (to me).

I'd say there's not much between Robertson and Digne, when both are in form.

I know you're one of the reasonable ones, but sorry this is BS. People have short memories about how good Robertson has been for more than three years before hitting a bit of a wall the past few months. It's not overstating it to say he's been the best left back anywhere in the world in that time. Digne is a good premier league full back and definitely one of Everton's better players, but I'm afraid there is no comparison. Not when they're both in form, not ever.
Reply #28930 on: Yesterday at 02:59:47 pm
Quote from: decosabute on March 16, 2021, 09:55:30 pm
I know you're one of the reasonable ones, but sorry this is BS. People have short memories about how good Robertson has been for more than three years before hitting a bit of a wall the past few months. It's not overstating it to say he's been the best left back anywhere in the world in that time. Digne is a good premier league full back and definitely one of Everton's better players, but I'm afraid there is no comparison. Not when they're both in form, not ever.

^^^This^^^
Reply #28931 on: Yesterday at 03:21:03 pm
They love a good player comparison at the Asylum, remember them saying Jelavic was better than Suarez. :lmao

I think Suarez scored more against Norwich in one season that was better than Jelavic's best total in a whole season.
Reply #28932 on: Yesterday at 03:30:56 pm
Digne is a good player, and could probably feature in a team competing and picking up trophies to be fair. The difference is Robertson has been an exceptional player changing opinions along with Trent over what is achievable from a modern day fullback in terms of offensive contributions - raising the bar for all his contemporaries the likes of Digne have all been aspiring to reach his level, particularly in terms of consistency, phenomenal consistency. 



Reply #28933 on: Yesterday at 04:35:47 pm
Another difference - Robbo puts a shift in every single game. Even when he's only operating at 90% of his ability, he will try to get the ball up the pitch and he doesn't stop running. Digne, quite often, looks bored and lazy. If he isn't 'on it' that day, he doesn't put the work in. He'll drift about. You can't have that and expect the team to still compete.
Reply #28934 on: Yesterday at 04:37:44 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 03:30:56 pm
Digne is a good player, and could probably feature in a team competing and picking up trophies to be fair. The difference is Robertson has been an exceptional player changing opinions along with Trent over what is achievable from a modern day fullback in terms of offensive contributions - raising the bar for all his contemporaries the likes of Digne have all been aspiring to reach his level, particularly in terms of consistency, phenomenal consistency.
Yeh but Digne turned down the redshite, so there's that...
Reply #28935 on: Yesterday at 06:06:18 pm
Quote from: decosabute on March 16, 2021, 09:55:30 pm
I know you're one of the reasonable ones, but sorry this is BS. People have short memories about how good Robertson has been for more than three years before hitting a bit of a wall the past few months. It's not overstating it to say he's been the best left back anywhere in the world in that time. Digne is a good premier league full back and definitely one of Everton's better players, but I'm afraid there is no comparison. Not when they're both in form, not ever.

Robertson might be a shade better, but would he be if he played for Everton? I'm not so sure. I think he's definitely benefitted from playing with better players overall. Not to mention on a team that was jiving.
Reply #28936 on: Yesterday at 06:09:03 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 03:21:03 pm
They love a good player comparison at the Asylum, remember them saying Jelavic was better than Suarez. :lmao

I think Suarez scored more against Norwich in one season that was better than Jelavic's best total in a whole season.

I'm still annoyed by how badly the high hopes I had for Jelavic was crushed. When he came in he couldn't stop scoring. Everything just went in. But alas, it didn't last.

But better than Suarez? Not a chance. I wouldn't even know how to compare the two anyway, they're not very similar in style.
Reply #28937 on: Yesterday at 06:28:09 pm
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 06:06:18 pm
Robertson might be a shade better, but would he be if he played for Everton? I'm not so sure. I think he's definitely benefitted from playing with better players overall. Not to mention on a team that was jiving.

Robertson mostly benefit from fantastic coaches as well as his desire to improve.  Digne may well have been a better player under Klopp and his coaches, but I am not sure he has the desire. He seems to be one of those players who is happy being a big fish at a smaller club, but sturggles at bigger and better clubs and lacks the fight to make it work there.
Reply #28938 on: Yesterday at 08:02:01 pm
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 06:06:18 pm
Robertson might be a shade better, but would he be if he played for Everton? I'm not so sure. I think he's definitely benefitted from playing with better players overall. Not to mention on a team that was jiving.

Watch Andy at Hull. It's clear that even there he puts the work in and is a grafter. There's a reason Liverpool's scouts noticed him, after all. Obviously, he's benefitting from better coaching now, but a good player with raw, natural talent and a desire to keep pushing is still good, even without a world class coach. We saw that with Robbo at Hull.

Digne is OK under Ancelotti, but he was poor under Allardyce and Silva. That would suggest he's reliant on his coaches. I think he'd be better under Klopp, but that's because Klopp is a much better manager and coach. Ancelotti and his son are limited. They can coach players in certain ways, but that's it.

You also massively overpaid for him. £18m was not worth it. You thought you were getting a superstar because Barcelona were selling him, but the fact is he was surplus to requirements there and you were rinsed for that fee. Much better cheaper options. That's the major problem with Ev - overpaying for average players, and not being able to identify undervalued gems. You seem to think buying a B-List player from Barcelona is better than buying a top player from a Championship side, and that's why you get robbed. Prime example - Richarlison. He's good, but he wasn't £50m good when you bought him. Even now he's probably only just worth that.

It's like you want to be seen to be signing prestigious names from big clubs, rather than them fitting your vision for a team. I don't think there is a vision for the team. If there was, 29 year old, injury-prone Hamez Rodriguez wouldn't be in that vision, surely? I'd rather have a team with £8m Andy Robertson, £3.5m Joe Gomez, £35m Salah and £25m Wijnaldum than I would £18m Digne, £30m Mina, £50m Richarlison and £45m Sigurdsson.
Reply #28939 on: Yesterday at 08:11:42 pm
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 06:09:03 pm
I'm still annoyed by how badly the high hopes I had for Jelavic was crushed. When he came in he couldn't stop scoring. Everything just went in. But alas, it didn't last.

But better than Suarez? Not a chance. I wouldn't even know how to compare the two anyway, they're not very similar in style.
This was the season Jelavic signed for you january transfer window and he had that rich vein of form for half a season

I remember posts from GoT being captured/pasted here, with them saying he was better than Suarez. :D

Then the following summer Suarez became a PL goal machine  in those 12-13 and 13-14 seasons.

How can i forget the  Merseyside 11's with about 3 Liverpool players in it over at that Asylum.
Reply #28940 on: Yesterday at 08:29:26 pm
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 06:06:18 pm
Robertson might be a shade better, but would he be if he played for Everton? I'm not so sure. I think he's definitely benefitted from playing with better players overall. Not to mention on a team that was jiving.

Digne was terrible for Barca. Looked out of his depth every game he played and Barca were a better side then.

Some players step up in a top side, others flourish more with less pressure and expectation. Robertson was very good at Hull as well and made the step up that Moreno never really did.
Reply #28941 on: Today at 01:49:11 am
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 06:09:03 pm
But better than Suarez? Not a chance. I wouldn't even know how to compare the two anyway, they're not very similar in style.

I know how to compare them: one is a great footballer, the other is shite :D
