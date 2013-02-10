« previous next »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28600 on: Today at 02:16:14 PM »
This conversation crops up twice a season now for the last few years, as If the Ev have a choice of how their games against City will pan out!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28601 on: Today at 02:18:03 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:08:19 PM
If they rested everyone tonight and get stuffed out of sight i'd take that now.

They've forced themselves to go for it tonight though after Sunday. If they beat Fulham this would have been a bonus game for them.

Yes, they must have reckoned level on points with us going into the City game, grind out a 0-0 against  them and against us, and go above us in the process, with a game in hand.

I hope they get thrashed tonight, just to keep the GD worth a point in our favour.

If we play our part on Sat, then we will be 6 points ahead of them, they'll still have a game over us, no idea who that is against, home or away etc, but that's not a bad outcome considering how things looked for us after the Leicester defeat.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28602 on: Today at 02:18:28 PM »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 01:44:45 PM
Obviously we all want them to lose tonight, but is it better for us if they lose a tight game or get battered?  A tight game and they might be a little more confident and a little more open against us, a battering and they'll likely just pack the box at Anfield and hope for a 0-0.
Battered and served with a sprig of parsley, please. And then smashed and battered again. c*nts
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28603 on: Today at 03:12:47 PM »
All that money wasted on RB Leipzig shirts as well.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28604 on: Today at 03:21:26 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:12:47 PM
All that money wasted on RB Leipzig shirts cans as well.
Fixed it for you
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28605 on: Today at 03:25:02 PM »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 02:18:03 PM
Yes, they must have reckoned level on points with us going into the City game, grind out a 0-0 against  them and against us, and go above us in the process, with a game in hand.

I hope they get thrashed tonight, just to keep the GD worth a point in our favour.

If we play our part on Sat, then we will be 6 points ahead of them, they'll still have a game over us, no idea who that is against, home or away/b] etc, but that's not a bad outcome considering how things looked for us after the Leicester defeat.

Villa away I think which was called off when they had a lot of positive tests last month
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28606 on: Today at 03:39:01 PM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 03:25:02 PM
Villa away I think which was called off when they had a lot of positive tests last month

That's right it was, that will be tough too. They really have messed up in their last 2 home games, hope it continues tonight!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28607 on: Today at 04:42:01 PM »
Reports on Blue Twitter that James wants to go to Spain, doesnt like the weather here apparently, and the other boys play too rough as well.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28608 on: Today at 04:44:31 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 04:42:01 PM
Reports on Blue Twitter that James wants to go to Spain, doesnt like the weather here apparently, and the other boys play too rough as well.

The weather may be better in Spain but I'm sure Ramos and the like are just as rough.

But I suppose all that rolling around feigning injury in the wind and the rain here can be debilitating.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28609 on: Today at 05:11:10 PM »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 01:44:45 PM
Obviously we all want them to lose tonight, but is it better for us if they lose a tight game or get battered?  A tight game and they might be a little more confident and a little more open against us, a battering and they'll likely just pack the box at Anfield and hope for a 0-0.
Battered with a minimum of 2 red cards.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28610 on: Today at 05:51:50 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 04:42:01 PM
Reports on Blue Twitter that James wants to go to Spain, doesnt like the weather here apparently, and the other boys play too rough as well.

Insert shocked Pikachu meme here.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28611 on: Today at 06:23:25 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 04:42:01 PM
Reports on Blue Twitter that James wants to go to Spain, doesnt like the weather here apparently, and the other boys play too rough as well.

If someone better at the Internet than me could upload the gif of Larry David fainting, then I'd appreciate it
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28612 on: Today at 06:34:28 PM »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28613 on: Today at 06:48:23 PM »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28614 on: Today at 06:54:49 PM »
The sad c**** are at it again. ;D Is it any wonder the fans are as they are when the club are this fucking petty? :lmao :lmao :lmao

https://twitter.com/adamjamesdaley/status/1362029305593741315
« Last Edit: Today at 07:42:48 PM by Solomon Grundy »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28615 on: Today at 06:59:08 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 04:42:01 PM
Reports on Blue Twitter that James wants to go to Spain, doesn’t like the weather here apparently, and the other boys play too rough as well.

Oh fuck off
Oh fuck off
fuck off back to Spain
fuck oooooooooff, back to Spain
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28616 on: Today at 07:31:17 PM »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 06:54:49 PM
Thet sad c**** are at it again. ;D Is it any wonder the fans are as they are when the club are this fucking petty? :lmao :lmao :lmao

https://twitter.com/adamjamesdaley/status/1362029305593741315

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

Sad fuckers!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28617 on: Today at 07:42:27 PM »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Today at 07:31:17 PM
:lmao :lmao :lmao

Sad fuckers!

They aren't even red. They're orange. Orange fucking cones. :lmao
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28618 on: Today at 07:44:47 PM »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 06:54:49 PM
The sad c**** are at it again. ;D Is it any wonder the fans are as they are when the club are this fucking petty? :lmao :lmao :lmao

https://twitter.com/adamjamesdaley/status/1362029305593741315

Another redshite conspiracy.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28619 on: Today at 07:50:26 PM »
Theyre so weird. Was watching Salvage Hunters the other night and one of them was a bluenose (they are based in North Wales) and he was taking the red paint off a vintage table footy game and mumbled, because I dont like red because Im a blue. This is a grown adult! He sounded about 5 years old.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28620 on: Today at 07:51:35 PM »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 07:50:26 PM
Theyre so weird. Was watching Salvage Hunters the other night and one of them was a bluenose (they are based in North Wales) and he was taking the red paint off a vintage table footy game and mumbled, because I dont like red because Im a blue. This is a grown adult! He sounded about 5 years old.

 ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28621 on: Today at 07:54:39 PM »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 07:50:26 PM
They’re so weird. Was watching Salvage Hunters the other night and one of them was a bluenose (they are based in North Wales) and he was taking the red paint off a vintage table footy game and mumbled, “because I don’t like red because I’m a blue”. This is a grown adult! He sounded about 5 years old.

They're one big bunch of Private Pyle's. Brainwashed and bereft of free thought other than beyond:

This is my club, it plays in blue, there is only one colour, it is blue, there can be no other colour.
This is my club, it plays in blue, there is only one colour, it is blue, there can be no other colour
This is my club, it plays in blue, there is only one colour, it is blue, there can be no other colour
This is my club, it plays in blue, there is only one colour, it is blue, there can be no other colour
This is my club, it plays in blue, there is only one colour, it is blue, there can be no other colour



Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28622 on: Today at 08:00:31 PM »
Is Sigurdson meant to be playing up front tonight? In the false 9? If they have to do that at the weekend Klopp might as well just field me and move Henderson back in midfield.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28623 on: Today at 08:00:34 PM »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28624 on: Today at 08:03:23 PM »
Playing the Gini song at Everton. Not on that
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28625 on: Today at 08:05:44 PM »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 06:59:08 PM
Oh fuck off
Oh fuck off
fuck off back to Spain
fuck oooooooooff, back to Spain

You've missed off the chorus of boos.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28626 on: Today at 08:46:21 PM »
UNESCO are very much against the new stadium

https://lbndaily.co.uk/everton-stadium-completely-unacceptable-says-unesco


Is it really better to leave it abandoned as it is?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28627 on: Today at 09:05:09 PM »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:46:21 PM
UNESCO are very much against the new stadium
https://lbndaily.co.uk/everton-stadium-completely-unacceptable-says-unesco
Is it really better to leave it abandoned as it is?
Personally, I think UNESCO can do one. It doesn't blight our wonderful waterfront.
Locally, all towns and in particular some core cities are going to need a post-Covid boost. Liverpool has a culture plan and this would add to an economic plan (hopefully).
Ironically, I'd laugh a bit if it got jibbed. I've always suspected its been a lot of rhetoric since that day officers and Everton officials met there, back in the 1800's it seems.
Financially, it still doesn't seem feasible or sustainable. Plus investment capital could be scarce for a few years.
Realistically, don't expect any spades in the ground during 2021.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28628 on: Today at 09:06:58 PM »
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:05:09 PM
Personally, I think UNESCO can do one. It doesn't blight our wonderful waterfront.
Locally, all towns and in particular some core cities are going to need a post-Covid boost. Liverpool has a culture plan and this would add to an economic plan (hopefully).
Ironically, I'd laugh a bit if it got jibbed. I've always suspected its been a lot of rhetoric since that day officers and Everton officials met there, back in the 1800's it seems.
Financially, it still doesn't seem feasible or sustainable. Plus investment capital could be scarce for a few years.
Realistically, don't expect any spades in the ground during 2021.
Agree.

Whats the point of having an area thats falling into ruin?  (Insert Woodison home here)?

It helps no one. It doesnt help the city and it doesnt help the heritage site.
