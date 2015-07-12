I used to be convinced Ev were a Producers-style scheme where it's more financially beneficial to them to be shit than it is to be successful, but they're even fucking that up, so it can't be the case.



I've said previously I think that they're too far gone to ever change and get to some sort of successful stint. The club is a gaping black hole of negativity and hatred, and it sucks in everything around it. It consumes absolutely everything they do - everything is in competition with us or to spite us, and their fans lap it up. Yet again this year, they screwed up their run of form by pissing the bed in the derby. They do it every year. They'll never learn.



Their fans are so fickle and hate-infested that winning four games, followed by a slump, leads to their manager being put on notice. They go on a run of bad form and their solution is to become even more like Yard Dogs, despite them already having two players receive straight red cards and gaining a reputation for being dirty.



Everything the club does is to placate the rabid fanbase. Hamez was one of those signings - a technically decent player who is incredibly injury prone and notably suffers from bad form. But he's a marquee signing because he once played at Madrid. That's what they want - to play with the big boys. They don't want to develop players though, because they will never sit and bide the time it takes to develop a player. They could never create someone like Robbo or Trent, as they're unwilling to allow them to make mistakes which they'll learn from.



Best thing they can do is nuke the club from orbit and start again. That's the only way they'll ever have a chance of doing anything positive.