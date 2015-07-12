« previous next »
If it gets tough, Carlo will just want his pay out. Little motivation to invigorate them.
Given the fixtures they have coming up, I could see them being within touching distance of the bottom 3 come new years day. All it takes then is for them to panic, sack Carlo and give big Dunc the keys to the shed again. I think it's unlikely, but what could be more Everton than them starting the season thinking they are going to win the league only to crumble and end up going down once the fans are allowed back in the ground?

The fans are back just in time for Chelsea.
Dilemma time.
Do they wish for a win which helps us?
Do they wish for a defeat which keeps the pressure on us?

Getting pumped by Chelsea with the fans back will be novel for Allan and Hammy.
Who is this fucking shite Booooo the fans speak of?
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

The GOT wishlist for January window thread:

To get into the top 6 we need a starter right back , a back up left back that CA will actually pick , a sitting midfielder and a striker who can play all 3 front positions if required.

The RB should be a permanent signing. I will leave the names to the more knowledgeable on here but my choice ( if he's fed up with Spain and wants to return north ) would be Trippier.

The back up left back can be a loan unless CA really doesn't fancy Niels in which case we need to buy.

The sitting midfielder could also be a loan if he sees a long term future in Gbamin.

The forward who can play all 3 position is a tricky one and for me the standout candidate is Zaha.

The bigger jump is the top 4.

To my mind , in addition to the above we would also need 3 top class players.

A goalkeeper of the standard of Oblak , an up grade on Keane at centre half and a world class striker .

I'm sure Moshiri will have a spare 500 mill for all this in addition to the other 500 mill for the new ground.
It's sort of immaterial what they want - it's going to be a rout. And they won't be landing their studs on Pulisic's knee to alter things.
In their last 7 games youd have thought that James Rodriguez would have had a massive influence and dragged them over the line to a few victories instead of trotting around looking disinterested and shrugging as they keep failing to win.

You know, what with him being world class and everything. 

The only thing hes done so far to influence a game was to feign injury when that West Brom fella got a bit too close to him.
Given the fixtures they have coming up, I could see them being within touching distance of the bottom 3 come new years day. All it takes then is for them to panic, sack Carlo and give big Dunc the keys to the shed again. I think it's unlikely, but what could be more Everton than them starting the season thinking they are going to win the league only to crumble and end up going down once the fans are allowed back in the ground?

They would probably do better with Ferguson in charge. The players would rightly be terrified of him.
The GOT wishlist for January window thread:

I'm sure Moshiri will have a spare 500 mill for all this in addition to the other 500 mill for the new ground.


There's a lot to unpack there which is all pretty funny but the thought of Trippier, who starts week in week out for the La Liga leaders and playing in the champions league would want to return to Everton is brilliant. Like one of the top clubs wouldn't take him should he be interested in returning!
They would probably do better with Ferguson in charge. The players would rightly be terrified of him.

As much as we all like to laugh at Drunken, if he hadn't scared the shit out of them last time he was in charge, stopping a major slump, putting points on the board and dragging them out of the bottom three, they might have gone down.
Cant be arsed with Ferguson having another moment in the spotlight. Legging it on to the pitch to applaud all four sides of the ground with a camera up his arse and wearing a sweatband under a shirt. Taking his jacket off when they need extra motivation like thats a thing.

They go on about Klopp as if hes all for show, Ferguson is a walking parody of himself
The GOT wishlist for January window thread:

I'm sure Moshiri will have a spare 500 mill for all this in addition to the other 500 mill for the new ground.

Jesus Santa Moshri would have to have some size of a sack to get that all to them! They really are mental arent they?  Like certified mental. To get to where they believe they deserve to be they need 7 players, including 3-4 world class players, and this can be done like that. The more likely scenario is that Richie-la and Haaaaamez will down tools soon enough to try to force moves to a warmer climate and they get in a United or Barca outcast!
A transfer wish list is missing the point of what they need. They've developed a distorted perspective and mindset about what actually delivers success. It's just about binning off Player X and replacing with Player Y...rinse and repeat once Player Y disappoints.

What about player development, coaching and creating a team that becomes a coherent unit? Such fanciful ideals are beyond the short-termist blue lens of wanting everything yesterday! Sacking Ancelotti wouldn't solve a single thing; sacking the manager would only exacerbate the spiral of doom they've cultivated since Moshiri bought them.

Although starting from a stronger base, Liverpool under Klopp built pretty slowly, which often irritated sections of the fanbase. But Klopp and the board knew that such an approach was favoured to the approach of lashing money at short-term bets that may or may not pay off. Saving the money for the ideal target rather than someone who fulfils about 60% of what you want.

Everton have to let one of these managers 'fail' and falter while they build and develop. They're becoming one of eth worst run outfits in English football and the fans are the enablers.
Said to one of my mates who supports the ev at the time, even if James turns out to be outstanding and finds the form of those 4 games in 2014, whats the point? They wont be making champions league so the 2 years he can offer of that level would be pointless. If it goes the other way and hes shit, or as it happens, just a bit hit and miss then its a bit of a waste of money. They need more dignes and richarlisons than James.

Dont think that fellas list is too far off for what they need position wise- GK, CB, RB, DM? and some sort of attacker to challenge top 4, but they need to sack off the short term and vanity signings like Allen and James
Cant be arsed with Ferguson having another moment in the spotlight. Legging it on to the pitch to applaud all four sides of the ground with a camera up his arse and wearing a sweatband under a shirt. Taking his jacket off when they need extra motivation like thats a thing.

They go on about Klopp as if hes all for show, Ferguson is a walking parody of himself

The ball boys are probably also hoping he doesnt get the gig again. No-one wants a hug from that beery, sweaty mess.
Said to one of my mates who supports the ev at the time, even if James turns out to be outstanding and finds the form of those 4 games in 2014, whats the point? They wont be making champions league so the 2 years he can offer of that level would be pointless. If it goes the other way and hes shit, or as it happens, just a bit hit and miss then its a bit of a waste of money. They need more dignes and richarlisons than James.

Dont think that fellas list is too far off for what they need position wise- GK, CB, RB, DM? and some sort of attacker to challenge top 4, but they need to sack off the short term and vanity signings like Allen and James
Spot on. The whole thing stinks of a vanity project at the moment.
James

he must be the slowest player in the premier league
James was a classic case of Everton's 'look at us. We're important.' type of signing. Zero thought went into whether he was suitable for the league or the team, or who this master of passing would actually be passing to. However he made Everton popular the world over (or at least in their minds anyway) and got Everton's shirt up in lights in Time Square (for the six seconds they could afford).

The only plus point of his signing is that he wont get any slower as he gets older. It would be impossible.
Cant be arsed with Ferguson having another moment in the spotlight. Legging it on to the pitch to applaud all four sides of the ground with a camera up his arse and wearing a sweatband under a shirt. Taking his jacket off when they need extra motivation like thats a thing.

They go on about Klopp as if hes all for show, Ferguson is a walking parody of himself

Don't forget getting his tattoo out which they all tongue his arse for

Has he got a rangers one on his other bicep in the event of him being rumbled and has to blag a job up there too?🤔
Literally no pace in their team whatsoever. Hope they go down.
Can I ask the origin of the "chippy tits" sobriquet?

Just eating lots from the chippy and developing man boobs?
He`s the owner of large man tits that were gained from eating chips = Chippy tits.

Shares in the Lobster Pot have dropped since his arrest, the owner is looking to cut his loses as he know`s he`s fucked without 80% of his revenue.

Sad day for local takeaway business`s.
Cant be arsed with Ferguson having another moment in the spotlight. Legging it on to the pitch to applaud all four sides of the ground with a camera up his arse and wearing a sweatband under a shirt. Taking his jacket off when they need extra motivation like thats a thing.

They go on about Klopp as if hes all for show, Ferguson is a walking parody of himself

I'd fucking love it. Ferguson hanging around that club is hilarious. They have done so little in the last 30 years that somebody like Ferguson is seen as an absolute legend there.

He would average about 8 goals a season for them as a player but because of his tattoo and his hardman showboating they all worshipped him. And given the lack of any other genuine legends or brilliant players, he has become the benchmark of what they expect from an Everton player. At a proper functioning big club, Ferguson should be no more than a cult figure - somebody who wasn't the best, but gave it their all and provided some great moments and memories. Thanks for the time here, and move on. But no, he's still hanging around, a constant reminder of the mediocrity of Everton. An ambassador, a gate-keeper, an example of the absolute pinnacle that the club can achieve.

Imagine if you will that for the last 30 years we had no Fowler, Barnes, Gerrard, Alonso, Hypia....(etc). And the best player you could look back on was a cult figure like Titi Camara. Now, I loved Titi Camara, but if he was still hanging around the club as the embodiment of everything that is Liverpool and also being given a stint as manager to dig us out of the shit, I'd wonder what was going on.
I'd fucking love it. Ferguson hanging around that club is hilarious. They have done so little in the last 30 years that somebody like Ferguson is seen as an absolute legend there.

He would average about 8 goals a season for them as a player but because of his tattoo and his hardman showboating they all worshipped him. And given the lack of any other genuine legends or brilliant players, he has become the benchmark of what they expect from an Everton player. At a proper functioning big club, Ferguson should be no more than a cult figure - somebody who wasn't the best, but gave it their all and provided some great moments and memories. Thanks for the time here, and move on. But no, he's still hanging around, a constant reminder of the mediocrity of Everton. An ambassador, a gate-keeper, an example of the absolute pinnacle that the club can achieve.

Imagine if you will that for the last 30 years we had no Fowler, Barnes, Gerrard, Alonso, Hypia....(etc). And the best player you could look back on was a cult figure like Titi Camara. Now, I loved Titi Camara, but if he was still hanging around the club as the embodiment of everything that is Liverpool and also being given a stint as manager to dig us out of the shit, I'd wonder what was going on.

Not to mention he fucked them off to go to Newcastle of all places, it's not like he was their Le Tissier. As did Gary Speed the year before. Speed got shit whenever he went back there but Ferguson came back with his tail between his legs a couple of years later after flopping there and was greeted as a returning hero.

As you say he's become the prototype for not just the Everton striker but their regressive style of play. Rough, direct and kick it up to the big man up front. Not least because he's on the training ground coaching them.

Rather than be seen as a glorified Eric Meijer and some kind of cult hero, he's become their modern day Dixie Dean and their Premier League-era hero. Laughable.

I used to be convinced Ev were a Producers-style scheme where it's more financially beneficial to them to be shit than it is to be successful, but they're even fucking that up, so it can't be the case.

I've said previously I think that they're too far gone to ever change and get to some sort of successful stint. The club is a gaping black hole of negativity and hatred, and it sucks in everything around it. It consumes absolutely everything they do - everything is in competition with us or to spite us, and their fans lap it up. Yet again this year, they screwed up their run of form by pissing the bed in the derby. They do it every year. They'll never learn.

Their fans are so fickle and hate-infested that winning four games, followed by a slump, leads to their manager being put on notice. They go on a run of bad form and their solution is to become even more like Yard Dogs, despite them already having two players receive straight red cards and gaining a reputation for being dirty.

Everything the club does is to placate the rabid fanbase. Hamez was one of those signings - a technically decent player who is incredibly injury prone and notably suffers from bad form. But he's a marquee signing because he once played at Madrid. That's what they want - to play with the big boys. They don't want to develop players though, because they will never sit and bide the time it takes to develop a player. They could never create someone like Robbo or Trent, as they're unwilling to allow them to make mistakes which they'll learn from.

Best thing they can do is nuke the club from orbit and start again. That's the only way they'll ever have a chance of doing anything positive.
They're about to post another £100m loss.

What's that in last few years now. Sure they can hide behind covid for no punishment for now. But it's not looking good for them.
Out of interest, what does Marcel Brands do?
Out of interest, what does Marcel Brands do?

They make out he's like Edwards is for us, but truth be told I've no idea what exactly he does or what the division of responsibilities is at The Ev. 'Director of Football' is a very vague term, isn't it? They keep saying he's the 'Visionary' with a transfer strategy, but he was there pre-Ancelotti and his purchases were awful, and even now they're not exactly stellar.

I still think their strategy is to buy players who already have a name but who are declining enough to go to Everton, that way they can sell shirts and improve their commercial figures.
Out of interest, what does Marcel Brands do?
Scouts from whatever comes on his box, but the ev wont pay the extra for BT, so hes just got sky and a free month long trial for amazon prime
They make out he's like Edwards is for us, but truth be told I've no idea what exactly he does or what the division of responsibilities is at The Ev. 'Director of Football' is a very vague term, isn't it? They keep saying he's the 'Visionary' with a transfer strategy, but he was there pre-Ancelotti and his purchases were awful, and even now they're not exactly stellar.

I still think their strategy is to buy players who already have a name but who are declining enough to go to Everton, that way they can sell shirts and improve their commercial figures.

I'd say Rodriguez and Alan were Ancelotti's signings anyway and nothing to do with Brands

Great work if you can get it
That Allan is a just a yard dog midfielder. Garbage.
I'd say Rodriguez and Alan were Ancelotti's signings anyway and nothing to do with Brands

Great work if you can get it

Yeah, was the equivalent of Rodgers turning up here and buying Borini and Joe Allen. Nothing to do with scouting.

To be fair to Brands he got in Richarlison and Digne in his first window who are their best players and they're still saddled with the absolute shite that Steve Walsh brought in under Koeman that year they won the transfer window. He also signed shite like Iwobi and Delph last year from Arsenal and City's bench, hardly good scouting. Doucore may have been one of his, a 1 good game in 10 midfielder.

The GOT wishlist for January window thread:

I'm sure Moshiri will have a spare 500 mill for all this in addition to the other 500 mill for the new ground.

Youve got to admire the delusion in that post.

If Trippier gets fed up with being in Spain.

Yeah, in the event that he gets fed up with beautiful weather, historic football club and near enouhj guaranteed Champions League football then Im sure the first option on the list will be to sign for Everton.

They make out he's like Edwards is for us, but truth be told I've no idea what exactly he does or what the division of responsibilities is at The Ev. 'Director of Football' is a very vague term, isn't it? They keep saying he's the 'Visionary' with a transfer strategy, but he was there pre-Ancelotti and his purchases were awful, and even now they're not exactly stellar.

I still think their strategy is to buy players who already have a name but who are declining enough to go to Everton, that way they can sell shirts and improve their commercial figures.
Other than Digne Ive not seen them sign a player that you could say was scouted as such, if you regard scouting as unearthing hidden gems. All their signings have been obvious Everton signings and no seemingly different strategy from before his arrival.  Richarlison was always going to follow Silva to whichever club he went to.  Ancelotti has brought Allan and Rodriguez in.  I havent seen any impact from Brands at all.
They should also sign Sancho, if he's sick of Germany and playing football in general.
That Allan is a just a yard dog midfielder. Garbage.
Jeez they have been linked with another one but slightly older in Khedira who's almost 34 (April). ;D

That midfield is turning into a knacker's yard.

Yeah, was the equivalent of Rodgers turning up here and buying Borini and Joe Allen. Nothing to do with scouting.

To be fair to Brands he got in Richarlison and Digne in his first window who are their best players and they're still saddled with the absolute shite that Steve Walsh brought in under Koeman that year they won the transfer window. He also signed shite like Iwobi and Delph last year from Arsenal and City's bench, hardly good scouting. Doucore may have been one of his, a 1 good game in 10 midfielder.

Richarlison was a Marco Silva signing but, because they hate Marco, Brands gets the credit. So Digne it is then. Well worth employing.
That Allan is a just a yard dog midfielder. Garbage.

It went almost unnoticed in the Derby debacle, but he had a complete show made of him in that game. Never got near it. If there is one positive from that game (and my piss is still boiling), it's at just how stark the Ev's collapse has been since then. Is it 2 from 18 points since then?
Jeez they have been linked with another one but slightly older in Khedira who's almost 34 (April). ;D

That midfield is turning into a knacker's yard.

Finch Farm has RSPCA stables next door. (The horses are those you see if you go through Hunts Cross and down to the Ford Road - just by the roundabout where the houses end)
Its local nickname is The Horses Rest
They also take in stray yard dogs I believe.
You couldnt make it up could you
