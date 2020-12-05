It's because they don't really know anymore what taking the piss is, so they don't understand how much fun it can be, how joyous it can be. They don't take the piss because they are so deadly serious about everything; everything is a conspiracy; everything is an obsession; everything is an example of redshite malfeasance.



The simple pleasures of ribbing and light mockery are lost to them. They are obsessed with us, and deadly serious and so that's all they know. Therefore if we even mention them in passing it can only be because we are obsessed and serious and terrified etc as well. They live lives of fear and hatred and envy and so can only assume that we do, too. That's the only way they can rationalise it