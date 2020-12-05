They have entered the bottom 3 of the form table and that is with several teams with a game in hand.
They also have Chelsea (H), Leicester, (A) Arsenal (H), Sheff Utd (A), City (H) coming up.
They also have to let 2,000 of their most rabid fans in to the ground (which will be making it feel like the last few minutes of many of their normal home games)
The sound of soulless booing echoing around the wood shed will be good to watch, Chelsea up first, lose that one and its 5 points from 24, surely worth a blast on the old boo horn
