FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

BriarcliffInmate

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
December 5, 2020, 08:02:13 PM
Quote from: jacobs chains on December  5, 2020, 07:08:44 PM
I think they're due to publish their accounts sometime in the next couple of weeks. I only mention this so you can all stock up on beer and popcorn because I recon we will get a good three or four pages out of them.

If there's anything funnier than Everton's on field shit show it surely can only be their money making exploits. Looking forward to lots of stadium updates.

The accounts are going to be SO good. Weeks worth of material, potentially.

They really think that work is going to start on the Joe Anderson Memorial Stadium in January, and when the accounts come out and they find they're absolutely broke, it's going to be delicious. Especially because our accounts will come out and show how financially prudent we've been yet again.

There's actually Bitters out there who think the Judge who presided over the trial that led to FSG buying us was a Kopite, and that we conspired with RBS to make it happen. Hahahahaha, they are nuts.
Skeeve

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
December 5, 2020, 08:26:26 PM
Quote from: BJ on December  5, 2020, 01:28:10 PM
I love Liverpool and am a very proud scouser but imagine thinking you could compete with this as a location.  (Another view of Monacos stadium)





I stayed in the Marriott hotel to the right of the stadium, I was able to watch a match in the stadium by leaning out of my hotel room a bit.
Gladbach73

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
December 5, 2020, 08:52:55 PM
Quote from: Skeeve on December  5, 2020, 08:26:26 PM
I stayed in the Marriott hotel to the right of the stadium, I was able to watch a match in the stadium by leaning out of my hotel room a bit.

Stayed in a hotel opposite that marquee in the picture, and had a walk around the stadium, one end of the stadium had a petrol filling station in it! Far side had apartment blocks with walkways towards the stadium from each floor. Loads of bars around there though, useful if we ever get to play them.
RedForeverTT

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
December 5, 2020, 09:02:55 PM
Quote from: BJ on December  5, 2020, 06:21:35 PM
The only reason Ive posted those pictures is in answer to the post from GOT someone put on here yesterday saying that Everton at BMD  would be the best, most iconic away day in Europe, or something like that.  They have a romantic image of a stadium being at one and the same time brick built/heritage-linked and a blue emblazoned beacon streaking its lights across the Mersey for the world to gasp over.  What Im saying is that while I love the city and the waterfront ect. theres no way that the building they have lined up for the dock is going to compete with the Stade Louis II , as an example, or the Allianz lit up royal blue (or whatever colour they choose it to be).  Its all been done before - better.

As others have said, its not about the building.  Players dont go to Monaco for the look of the stadium.  Its about what happens on the pitch.  We know that.  Some of our blue friends apparently dont.  Building a new state of the art iconic stadium  will guarantee success, fame, fortune .. apparently.
Got it.

Everton would be lucky to have a brick laid for the stadium. They neither have the money,the support (Joe Anderson too busy) these days or the determination to follow through.

Their stadium dream was a lie sold to them to keep them onside which it did. Its like a Pipe Piper blew some tunes and these rats just followed whatever.
Chestnut Cuddletree

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
December 5, 2020, 09:07:21 PM
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on December  5, 2020, 08:02:13 PM


....There's actually Bitters out there who think the Judge who presided over the trial that led to FSG buying us was a Kopite, and that we conspired with RBS to make it happen. Hahahahaha, they are nuts.

The judge is a rawkite and posts on here regularly, incognito of course, whilst RBS would be RAWKs bank of choice if they had any dough like. Segues nicely to

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=74199.0
BriarcliffInmate

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
December 5, 2020, 09:23:02 PM
Quote from: RedForeverTT on December  5, 2020, 09:02:55 PM
Got it.

Everton would be lucky to have a brick laid for the stadium. They neither have the money,the support (Joe Anderson too busy) these days or the determination to follow through.

Their stadium dream was a lie sold to them to keep them onside which it did. Its like a Pipe Piper blew some tunes and these rats just followed whatever.

Yeah, there's absolutely no chance they can find the money to build it. £500m, and Moshiri isn't gonna give them that out of his own pocket. Best they could hope for is a huge loan, which brings its own problems. Spurs are hugely in debt and paying off a loan they got on much more favourable terms Everton could manage in the market as it is now. Investors aren't exactly lining up to throw their money into something that needs 50,000 people in it every week, when currently there's only just been 2,000 allowed back in.
4pool

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
December 5, 2020, 11:38:23 PM
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on December  5, 2020, 09:23:02 PM
Yeah, there's absolutely no chance they can find the money to build it. £500m, and Moshiri isn't gonna give them that out of his own pocket. Best they could hope for is a huge loan, which brings its own problems. Spurs are hugely in debt and paying off a loan they got on much more favourable terms Everton could manage in the market as it is now. Investors aren't exactly lining up to throw their money into something that needs 50,000 people in it every week, when currently there's only just been 2,000 allowed back in.

Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh

Uncle Uzi lad, Uncle Uzi...
Black Bull Nova

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 12:10:14 AM
They have entered the bottom 3 of the form table and that is with several teams with a game in hand.

They also have Chelsea (H), Leicester, (A) Arsenal (H), Sheff Utd (A), City (H) coming up.

They also have to let 2,000 of their most rabid fans in to the ground (which will be making it feel like the last few minutes of many of their normal home games)

The sound of soulless booing echoing around the wood shed will be good to watch, Chelsea up first, lose that one and its 5 points from 24, surely worth a blast on the old boo horn


Ooops
Black Bull Nova

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 12:12:43 AM
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on December  5, 2020, 09:23:02 PM
Yeah, there's absolutely no chance they can find the money to build it. £500m, and Moshiri isn't gonna give them that out of his own pocket. Best they could hope for is a huge loan, which brings its own problems. Spurs are hugely in debt and paying off a loan they got on much more favourable terms Everton could manage in the market as it is now. Investors aren't exactly lining up to throw their money into something that needs 50,000 people in it every week, when currently there's only just been 2,000 allowed back in.

They will have to sell DCL, Richie and Digne whilst their stock still has some value to raise the cash and play kids instead.
No666

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 08:50:33 AM
500m assuming no overrun. Moshiri has put in/loaned almost 500m (query?). Everton is worth, according to Forbes, 350,000. I'd assume any commercial lender would want surety from Moshiri's other holdings to give them a loan. & if anyone at the council *cough* tries to loan them money, Liverpool citizens should demand a judicial review.
Lycan

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 09:05:28 AM
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on December  5, 2020, 09:23:02 PM
Yeah, there's absolutely no chance they can find the money to build it. £500m, and Moshiri isn't gonna give them that out of his own pocket. Best they could hope for is a huge loan, which brings its own problems. Spurs are hugely in debt and paying off a loan they got on much more favourable terms Everton could manage in the market as it is now. Investors aren't exactly lining up to throw their money into something that needs 50,000 people in it every week, when currently there's only just been 2,000 allowed back in.

Didn't you know? Uncle Uzzy is just waiting in the wings to pay for the stadium out of his own pocket.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 09:06:12 AM
James Rodriguez could be the slowest footballer in the World. Which is particularly weird given hes meant to be a flair player and looks as though he should be fast.
free_at_last

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 09:35:41 AM
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 12:10:14 AM
They have entered the bottom 3 of the form table and that is with several teams with a game in hand.

They also have Chelsea (H), Leicester, (A) Arsenal (H), Sheff Utd (A), City (H) coming up.

They also have to let 2,000 of their most rabid fans in to the ground (which will be making it feel like the last few minutes of many of their normal home games)

The sound of soulless booing echoing around the wood shed will be good to watch, Chelsea up first, lose that one and its 5 points from 24, surely worth a blast on the old boo horn


Ooops
Even at this stage of the season Richie La , Coleman at al will surely be chucking the Chelsea and City games(maybe Leicester to be safe) and the blue noses will be willing those teams to win as they are looking like challenging us for the title this season.
 They could try against arsenal and sheff utd though.
an fear dearg

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:02:35 AM
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:06:12 AM
James Rodriguez could be the slowest footballer in the World. Which is particularly weird given hes meant to be a flair player and looks as though he should be fast.

He may be skilful but he is really not cut out for the PL. There was an incident near the end of the game where McNeil I think it was beat him to the ball twice in about 30 seconds out on the wing. The commentator basically said that he may be skilful but working for the ball is not in his skill set. Basically he is a lazy, entitled shite!  He is playing their fan base for fools as he will be gone as soon as somewhere sunny starts calling!
12C

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:19:12 AM
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 12:10:14 AM
They have entered the bottom 3 of the form table and that is with several teams with a game in hand.

They also have Chelsea (H), Leicester, (A) Arsenal (H), Sheff Utd (A), City (H) coming up.

They also have to let 2,000 of their most rabid fans in to the ground (which will be making it feel like the last few minutes of many of their normal home games)

The sound of soulless booing echoing around the wood shed will be good to watch, Chelsea up first, lose that one and its 5 points from 24, surely worth a blast on the old boo horn


Ooops

I wonder if they will let in that feller in the Upper Bullens who does his best Father Jack on the TV microphones
Yer shite! Boo shyyyyte. 
Love how the comms always try to apologise for one of the stand out moments at their matches.
12C

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:21:19 AM
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 08:50:33 AM
500m assuming no overrun. Moshiri has put in/loaned almost 500m (query?). Everton is worth, according to Forbes, 350,000. I'd assume any commercial lender would want surety from Moshiri's other holdings to give them a loan. & if anyone at the council *cough* tries to loan them money, Liverpool citizens should demand a judicial review.

The Liverpool Council Loan has long since died a death.
The govt was ok with the idea of buying the training ground and getting a rental from it that paid the interest and gave the city a return above that.
Funding a new build was another matter
Henry Kissinger

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:23:35 AM
Quote from: BJ on December  5, 2020, 06:57:43 PM
What a great read.  You and SoS have a way with words that draws the reader in.  So nice to read well crafted posts.

In this country, I havent studied what other countries did,  football grounds sprung up in the heart of their communities. They were living, breathing entities that reflected the areas in which they were built. Football belonged to the working class. It was pure escapism.  Things have changed dramatically over the years and now more than ever its in danger of leaving the working class far behind.  Lots of clubs have moved ground, maybe mostly out of necessity I dont know I havent studied that aspect either.  Its another reason why I love that we have stayed in situ.  It means that we may have a better chance than some others to cling onto our heritage while updating or renovating that which needs updating but keeping in touch with our roots or at least trying to.  I hope the fans maintain a collective memory as tales are passed down from generation to generation and that owners continue to listen to the fans as we keep our identity.  Its part of what sets us apart.

That's because they're the same person. Ever seen the two of them in the same room together? No? I rest my case.
Lycan

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 12:01:13 PM
Seen this from them loads of times before. Here is a GOT poster projecting exactly what their fan base is like onto us. ;D

https://twitter.com/EatTom01/status/1335530397271285760/photo/1
Yosser0_0

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 12:31:33 PM
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Yesterday at 10:23:35 AM
That's because they're the same person. Ever seen the two of them in the same room together? No? I rest my case.

 ;D

The result of a mind meld apparently.

Kekule

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 01:26:53 PM
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 12:01:13 PM
Seen this from them loads of times before. Here is a GOT poster projecting exactly what their fan base is like onto us. ;D

https://twitter.com/EatTom01/status/1335530397271285760/photo/1

Hes not trivialising mental health by saying all Liverpool fans are definitely mentally ill Nazi Scientologists for laughing at Evertons comical attempts at building a new stadium.

I mean thats a textbook example of Im not xyz, but....

He has the brains of a chicken.
12C

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 03:06:28 PM
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 01:26:53 PM
Hes not trivialising mental health by saying all Liverpool fans are definitely mentally ill Nazi Scientologists for laughing at Evertons comical attempts at building a new stadium.

I mean thats a textbook example of Im not xyz, but....

He has the brains of a chicken.

They think because we take the piss we are somehow jealous of their history and achievements, when in fact we are taking the piss out of things that should have the piss taken.
Ghost of Xmas Past His Bedtown

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 03:55:32 PM
It's because they don't really know anymore what taking the piss is, so they don't understand how much fun it can be, how joyous it can be. They don't take the piss because they are so deadly serious about everything; everything is a conspiracy; everything is an obsession; everything is an example of redshite malfeasance.

The simple pleasures of ribbing and light mockery are lost to them. They are obsessed with us, and deadly serious and so that's all they know. Therefore if we even mention them in passing it can only be because we are obsessed and serious and terrified etc as well. They live lives of fear and hatred and envy and so can only assume that we do, too. That's the only way they can rationalise it
mallin9

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 04:01:36 PM
Quote from: Ghost of Xmas Past His Bedtown on December  5, 2020, 08:14:31 AM
Because I have an interest in architecture and design I do care what a stadium looks like, and I've always admitted that Anfield does not have the most aesthetically pleasing exterior view - although the towering massiff of the new main with its frowning, glowering presence, part heroic, part minatory, like a crouching beast of fable waiting to arise and proclaim dominion, does posses a kind of mythic grandeur of its own (at least, it does to people with some poetry in their souls; that sad, bitter meffs call it a holepunch merely points up their own impoverished aesthetic sensibilities)

I can also understand that there can be a certain romance about where a stadium is situated. By a river, next to mountains, in a wooded area, on an eminence above a city, on the oceanfront, within the bustle of an old and charming downtown and so on...all of these can bring a certain something to the experience. Mind you, arguably, there's a kind of stark beauty in a closely packed working-class area as well, with its marching terraces and crowded bars and dubious chippies and kebab shops shining like beacons in the darkened streets.

So all of these have some relevence. But as with the human being, looks may attract, but it's soul, and character and personality that engages and binds and creates a lasting bond. And it's those things that Anfield has in spadefuls. Soul, character, personality, atmosphere, history and ghosts - ghosts of remarkable people, of loved ones now long gone, of iconic and powerful moments. These are the things that hover just beneath the surface of the otherwise functional structure, humming like electricity and animating the genius loci of the place. It's the sort of place where you can hear the roar of long ago crowds and the thud of boot on ball; voices raised in song, carried on the wind, even on the stillest of days...

I don't know if Everton have something similar at Goodison; I don't go there much and each visit is a trial; and, of course, not being a fan (or bitter) I'm not so tuned into their vibe. Maybe they do and if so they should not be so sanguine about losing it. Perhaps they can recreate it at any new stadium they build (if they build one) but there's no guarantee of that and in any case, it will take years; decades for the new car smell to leave a new stadium, for the colours to fade into comfortable familiarity and for events to take place which can inform and build a new folklore. Stories need first to be written before they can be told and sung.

And in any case the careless abandon with which they seem willing to ditch their supposed historic ground with all its famous Firsts, suggests they are a fanbase who don't know how to appreciate and value the soul of a place. And all their songs and stories seeem to be about us anyway.

A new stadium might look aesthetically pleasing; it might be situated in a romantic setting (next to a sewage works? right...) but it's the people who attend and the players that play there who are tasked with writing their new stories. If they take their dysfunctional, violent, yard dog team, and their bitter, blaming, LFC-obsessed, non-introspective, non-self-improving mindset with them then any new stadium (were it ever to be built) will become an albatross round their neck and a bleak and soulless dump next to a shit factory. And the only voices on the wind will be the roars and cheers and songs echoing down from the giant on the hill.

If you write a book, or have written a book, I would like to read it
Lycan

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 04:04:30 PM
Quote from: Ghost of Xmas Past His Bedtown on Yesterday at 03:55:32 PM
It's because they don't really know anymore what taking the piss is, so they don't understand how much fun it can be, how joyous it can be. They don't take the piss because they are so deadly serious about everything; everything is a conspiracy; everything is an obsession; everything is an example of redshite malfeasance.

The simple pleasures of ribbing and light mockery are lost to them. They are obsessed with us, and deadly serious and so that's all they know. Therefore if we even mention them in passing it can only be because we are obsessed and serious and terrified etc as well. They live lives of fear and hatred and envy and so can only assume that we do, too. That's the only way they can rationalise it

Spot on this.
redribbon 73% more xmassy

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 05:14:39 PM
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 12:01:13 PM
Seen this from them loads of times before. Here is a GOT poster projecting exactly what their fan base is like onto us. ;D

https://twitter.com/EatTom01/status/1335530397271285760/photo/1
Sciencetology ;D
Redbonnie

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 06:10:04 PM
I have done a 180 on Everton this season. I always felt a bit sorry for them and thought we went a bit far with the 21 Birthday etc..

Then they wiped out a world class player and then in the same game they deliberately wiped out another world class player.  I know thats the team not the fans but the way they celebrated and voted Pickford as man of the match was nothing short of disgusting. I genuinely dont think we would have celebrated breaking Cantonas leg or KDB or Rooneys. At the end of the day we are football fans and want to play and see the best players. It made me realise that they are not football fans they are just tribalists who exist solely to hate us. F@ck them and their blue Santa suits.  ::)

Santa's Spyinon Lil Kids＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 06:35:20 PM
Quote from: Redbonnie on Yesterday at 06:10:04 PM
I have done a 180 on Everton this season. I always felt a bit sorry for them and thought we went a bit far with the 21 Birthday etc..

Then they wiped out a world class player and then in the same game they deliberately wiped out another world class player.  I know thats the team not the fans but the way they celebrated and voted Pickford as man of the match was nothing short of disgusting. I genuinely dont think we would have celebrated breaking Cantonas leg or KDB or Rooneys. At the end of the day we are football fans and want to play and see the best players. It made me realise that they are not football fans they are just tribalists who exist solely to hate us. F@ck them and their blue Santa suits.  ::)
The last Derby was the tipping point with so many Reds. It definitely was for me. I'm completely done with them now. I'll never defend them against outsiders again. They can rot, and they can stew in their own poisonous bile now.

Event horizon has been reached for me with them. There is no going back now.
They are as Scouse as an Eccles cake and a Manchester tart. Their attitude is so alien to the culture of this city and it has no place here. Maybe they should build a new ground somewhere near Salford Quays and leave our docklands to investors who actually care about the City of Liverpool and the culture of the people here.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 06:37:16 PM
Quote from: redribbon 73% more xmassy on Yesterday at 05:14:39 PM
Sciencetology ;D


Best reply.


Quote
GeorgieGirl*
@castawayinlondo
·2h
Replying to @EatTom01
If Im in a cult wheres my drugs? I was told thered be acid . . so far all Ive got is anxiety and high blood pressure
Brian Blessed's Very Shouty Yuletide Songs

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 08:18:19 PM
That half will cause some mental gymnastics. Agent Coady obviously assisted Mo on purpose...but then dived for a penalty.
Schmidt

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 08:22:21 PM
Quote from: Brian Blessed's Very Shouty Yuletide Songs on Yesterday at 08:18:19 PM
That half will cause some mental gymnastics. Agent Coady obviously assisted Mo on purpose...but then dived for a penalty.

Coady clearly saw the penalty coming and dived early to avoid it.
Brian Blessed's Very Shouty Yuletide Songs

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 09:11:10 PM
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 08:22:21 PM
Coady clearly saw the penalty coming and dived early to avoid it.

haha of course!
Wingman

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 09:20:07 PM
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 12:10:14 AM
They have entered the bottom 3 of the form table and that is with several teams with a game in hand.

They also have Chelsea (H), Leicester, (A) Arsenal (H), Sheff Utd (A), City (H) coming up.

They also have to let 2,000 of their most rabid fans in to the ground (which will be making it feel like the last few minutes of many of their normal home games)

The sound of soulless booing echoing around the wood shed will be good to watch, Chelsea up first, lose that one and its 5 points from 24, surely worth a blast on the old boo horn


Ooops

Whats their record in the last six games? W1, D1, L4 isnt it?

Going down
Six Beardy

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 09:33:13 PM
Quote from: redribbon 73% more xmassy on Yesterday at 05:14:39 PM
Sciencetology ;D

Haha. Little known fact but apparently Harvey, Kendall and Ball* were all sciencetologists. Once the school of sciencetology has touched you... etc etc
Red Berry

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 09:51:55 PM
Quote from: Wingman on Yesterday at 09:20:07 PM
Whats their record in the last six games? W1, D1, L4 isnt it?

Going down



I wish.  There's always another few clubs decidedly shitter.  That said, it only needs bad luck and injuries, and they're already struggling as it is.
Ding's dong's flaccid when he's high.....

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 11:53:22 PM
I honestly believe if Hans Segers wouldn't have *WINK* made those howlers in 1994, they'd have sank without a trace for a long time, not forgetting the time Bolton were relegated instead of them, despite Gerry Taggart scoring a goal for Bolton that was 3 feet over the line, and was disallowed, and they were relegated instead, and they've the cheek to call Liverpool the Devils Club?
leroy

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 12:52:57 AM
Can I ask the origin of the "chippy tits" sobriquet?

Just eating lots from the chippy and developing man boobs?
Santa's Spyinon Lil Kids＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 02:02:20 AM
Quote from: leroy on Today at 12:52:57 AM
Can I ask the origin of the "chippy tits" sobriquet?

Just eating lots from the chippy and developing man boobs?
Your assumption is correct. 😁
