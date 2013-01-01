When Souness first signed for Liverpool he was staying in the Holiday Inn in Paradise Street and was appropriately photographed 'quaffing' champagne.Didn't stop him tearing it up on the pitch. Charlie Nicholas however.......
TBF, I haven't seen much of Hamez either but I remember that he looked good in the 2014 world cup and moved to Real Madrid afterwards, but has basically underwhelmed since then until he set up a few goals in Everton's memorable unbeaten start to the season. He's been anonymous in their games since the derby (prob due to his injured testicle) but I did watch his last game for Everton against Newcastle and can't remember anything except of note except for a 'no look header' which McManaman commented on. Soon afterwards he was substituted. Based on that, IMO he is a chancer. The modern version of a chancer is probably a you tube player, someone who looks amazing in you tube compilations but very ordinary in the majority of actual games. Yes, I have heard that Worthington nearly signed for Liverpool. I think the story at the time was that he turned up to the meeting with Shanks hungover and the deal fell through but I could be wrong.
