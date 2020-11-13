TBF, I haven't seen much of Hamez either but I remember that he looked good in the 2014 world cup and moved to Real Madrid afterwards, but has basically underwhelmed since then until he set up a few goals in Everton's memorable unbeaten start to the season. He's been anonymous in their games since the derby (prob due to his injured testicle) but I did watch his last game for Everton against Newcastle and can't remember anything except of note except for a 'no look header' which McManaman commented on. Soon afterwards he was substituted. Based on that, IMO he is a chancer. The modern version of a chancer is probably a you tube player, someone who looks amazing in you tube compilations but very ordinary in the majority of actual games.
Yes, I have heard that Worthington nearly signed for Liverpool. I think the story at the time was that he turned up to the meeting with Shanks hungover and the deal fell through but I could be wrong.
Worthington did
actually sign for Liverpool, but the club withheld their own signature. Worthington failed his medical due to high blood pressure, so he was sent off to holiday for a week in Majorca to relax before retaking a medical on returning. If he passed, Liverpool would complete the transfer.
Turns out, over on Majorca Frank went out on the lash, got rat arsed, had numerous encounters with women then returned home with higher blood pressure than he had on the previous medical. Shanks pulled the plug on the deal.
There are pictures of Worthington signing for us with Shanks and Bob Paisley alongside him.
Edit: This reminds me of another category of footballer, but it's more about their off-field antics than on-field, although it did often go hand-in-hand with on-field flamboyance. This being the 'Champagne Charlie.'