Worthington did actually sign for Liverpool, but the club withheld their own signature. Worthington failed his medical due to high blood pressure, so he was sent off to holiday for a week in Majorca to relax before retaking a medical on returning. If he passed, Liverpool would complete the transfer.



Turns out, over on Majorca Frank went out on the lash, got rat arsed, had numerous encounters with women then returned home with higher blood pressure than he had on the previous medical. Shanks pulled the plug on the deal.



There are pictures of Worthington signing for us with Shanks and Bob Paisley alongside him.



Edit: This reminds me of another category of footballer, but it's more about their off-field antics than on-field, although it did often go hand-in-hand with on-field flamboyance. This being the 'Champagne Charlie.'



That's a great story about Worthington and prob one of the things that set us apart from everyone else in the 70s and 80s. Shanks and his successors wouldn't have tolerated Champagne Charlie type footballers. Definitely parallels here with Klopp and his current team ethic. Other successful managers of that era (Clough, Revie, Robson) were the same. That's why Champagne Charlies usually played for mid table teams where they could be the star man. Often in London or maybe Manchester because of access to the nightlife. Wannabe George Bests but with about 1 tenth of his football ability.This type of player probably died out in the 90s as the game as a whole became more professional. In a rare moment of football nominative determinism, Charlie Nicholas was one of the last Champagne Charlies. I think we were heavily linked with him when he was at Celtic. Can't remember whether we didn't sign him because of his off pitch lifestyle, or whether he fancied living in London. Either way we did ok without him.