« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 661 662 663 664 665 [666]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1521427 times)

Offline Trabolgan

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 267
  • "For The Honour"
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26600 on: Yesterday at 05:02:32 PM »
Highly skilled but erratic, inconsistant attackers being known as a mercurial talent.
Logged
For The Honour

Offline arthur sarnoff

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,984
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26601 on: Yesterday at 05:25:21 PM »
Quote from: Trabolgan on Yesterday at 05:02:32 PM
Highly skilled but erratic, inconsistant attackers being known as a mercurial talent.

For reference, see Laurent Robert.
Logged

Offline irc65

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26602 on: Yesterday at 05:44:23 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 04:08:02 PM
I only watch Liverpool, so I haven't seen anything like enough if Hamez to know the answer to this, but has he ever done anything worthy enough in his career to be put in a similar category to Currie and Worthington?

I know memories at tricks, but I remember those two being pretty good in their day. We almost bought Worthington too, so he clearly had something about him. Hamez? Well I'm not so sure.

I do remember Mackenzie playing for the shite. Definitely a luxury player. I remember him dribbling around about ten players once in a game at the tinderbox, but that's my only significant memory of his entire career.
TBF, I haven't seen much of  Hamez either but I remember that he looked good in the 2014 world cup and moved to Real Madrid afterwards, but has basically underwhelmed since then until he set up a few goals in Everton's memorable unbeaten start to the season. He's been anonymous in their games since the derby (prob due to his injured testicle) but I did watch his last game for Everton against Newcastle and can't remember anything except of note except  for a 'no look header' which McManaman commented on. Soon afterwards he was substituted. Based on that, IMO he is a chancer. The modern version of a chancer is probably a you tube player, someone who looks amazing in you tube compilations but very ordinary in the majority of actual games.

Yes, I have heard that Worthington nearly signed for Liverpool. I think the story at the time was that he turned up to the meeting with Shanks hungover and the deal fell through but I could be wrong.
Logged

Offline irc65

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26603 on: Yesterday at 05:48:13 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 04:45:04 PM
Yep, I think that covers the enigma quite well.

The player that seemingly has it all but, for reasons no one can put their finger on fully, fails to deliver often enough. On his day, he's amazing, but his days are few and far between. The enigma probably frustrates the hell out of the managers he's played for. Managers also possibly believe that they will finally be the one to get him to deliver on his potential, but they usually fail.
Balotelli would be the prime example of this type of player.
Logged

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26604 on: Yesterday at 06:19:25 PM »
We've now reached page 666 on the Everton thread and they say we're Satan's club.
Logged

Offline TheMissionary

  • PositionIsSoooooooOrdinary!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,514
  • That's nice, that's McDermott, and that's a goal!!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26605 on: Yesterday at 06:24:21 PM »
Quote from: irc65 on Yesterday at 03:29:52 PM
That's a really great compendium. Thanks for putting it together. I am proud and humbled to have contributed in a small way to it.

So to get things back on track, Hamez is a contemporary version of the chancer? Most mid table teams had players like this back in the 70s, e.g. Worthington, Currie and Everton's very own Duncan McKenzie, who was probably best known for allegedly being able to hurl a golf ball the length of a football pitch.

He had two party pieces, lobbing a golf ball the length of Elland Road and being able to jump over a mini.  Two questions:  How and why do you learn you can jump over a mini?
 Why didn't you jump that high when Tommy Smith got you at Maine Road in 77?
Logged
TheMissionary
YNWA

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,516
  • BAGs
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26606 on: Yesterday at 06:28:58 PM »
Quote from: irc65 on Yesterday at 05:48:13 PM
Balotelli would be the prime example of this type of player.
I had him in mind as I was writing my post.
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,132
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26607 on: Yesterday at 06:32:19 PM »
Quote from: irc65 on Yesterday at 04:55:38 PM
Paul Pogba?

Paul Pogba is a 'false enerational talent' as in a 'false prophet'.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:34:28 PM by So... Howard Phillips »
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,516
  • BAGs
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26608 on: Yesterday at 06:44:50 PM »
Quote from: irc65 on Yesterday at 05:44:23 PM
TBF, I haven't seen much of  Hamez either but I remember that he looked good in the 2014 world cup and moved to Real Madrid afterwards, but has basically underwhelmed since then until he set up a few goals in Everton's memorable unbeaten start to the season. He's been anonymous in their games since the derby (prob due to his injured testicle) but I did watch his last game for Everton against Newcastle and can't remember anything except of note except  for a 'no look header' which McManaman commented on. Soon afterwards he was substituted. Based on that, IMO he is a chancer. The modern version of a chancer is probably a you tube player, someone who looks amazing in you tube compilations but very ordinary in the majority of actual games.

Yes, I have heard that Worthington nearly signed for Liverpool. I think the story at the time was that he turned up to the meeting with Shanks hungover and the deal fell through but I could be wrong.
Worthington did actually sign for Liverpool, but the club withheld their own signature. Worthington failed his medical due to high blood pressure, so he was sent off to holiday for a week in Majorca to relax before retaking a medical on returning. If he passed, Liverpool would complete the transfer.

Turns out, over on Majorca Frank went out on the lash, got rat arsed, had numerous encounters with women then returned home with higher blood pressure than he had on the previous medical. Shanks pulled the plug on the deal.

There are pictures of Worthington signing for us with Shanks and Bob Paisley alongside him.

Edit: This reminds me of another category of footballer, but it's more about their off-field antics than on-field, although it did often go hand-in-hand with on-field flamboyance. This being the 'Champagne Charlie.'
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:50:48 PM by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,151
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26609 on: Yesterday at 07:04:48 PM »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 01:31:17 PM
Didn't Shankly call Southampton Ale House Brawlers.

On that score, and I know it's the wrong thread, but is Milltown Rats still acceptable usage?  8)
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,151
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26610 on: Yesterday at 07:05:40 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 06:44:50 PM


Edit: This reminds me of another category of footballer, but it's more about their off-field antics than on-field, although it did often go hand-in-hand with on-field flamboyance. This being the 'Champagne Charlie.'
aka the Playboy footballer?
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,884
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26611 on: Yesterday at 08:24:00 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:05:40 PM
aka the Playboy footballer?
Asprilla immediately springs to mind. Souness as well but he more than made up for it on the pitch.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,136
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26612 on: Yesterday at 09:09:24 PM »
Quote from: jacobs chains on November 13, 2020, 03:25:08 PM
Good grief. Gary Bailey was one of the worst keepers I have ever seen. He was so shit he would make Pickles look like a full international.

A discussion for another thread but he got over 300 appearances for United. FUCKING HELL.

Glassback Bailey
That curler from Whelan at Wembley 😂🧨
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,136
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26613 on: Yesterday at 09:15:47 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on November 14, 2020, 05:46:44 PM
Ah, the luxury player. Flamboyant, flair types, but who could only turn it on when conditions were perfect for them. Anonymous on a wet winter Wednesday at Stoke. They were often more at home in nightclubs drinking champagne with models.

Whilst Howard compiled a superb glossary of terms, I feel he knows it wasn't exhaustive. I'm sure he is busy compiling additions as we speak. 

I wonder, does the 'utility player' deserve a mention? What about the 'enigma', too?


But then where does one start with the collective
Ale house team
As in Shanks description of the Southampton side containing yards dogs like Hughie Fisher, and cart horses like Mick Channon.
An ale house team must contain a fair few pub players.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline irc65

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26614 on: Yesterday at 09:44:40 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 06:44:50 PM
Worthington did actually sign for Liverpool, but the club withheld their own signature. Worthington failed his medical due to high blood pressure, so he was sent off to holiday for a week in Majorca to relax before retaking a medical on returning. If he passed, Liverpool would complete the transfer.

Turns out, over on Majorca Frank went out on the lash, got rat arsed, had numerous encounters with women then returned home with higher blood pressure than he had on the previous medical. Shanks pulled the plug on the deal.

There are pictures of Worthington signing for us with Shanks and Bob Paisley alongside him.

Edit: This reminds me of another category of footballer, but it's more about their off-field antics than on-field, although it did often go hand-in-hand with on-field flamboyance. This being the 'Champagne Charlie.'
That's a great story about Worthington and prob one of the things that set us apart from everyone else in the 70s and 80s. Shanks and his successors wouldn't have tolerated Champagne Charlie type footballers. Definitely parallels here with Klopp and his current team ethic.  Other successful managers of that era (Clough, Revie, Robson) were the same. That's why Champagne Charlies usually played for mid table teams where they could be the star man. Often in London or maybe Manchester because of access to the nightlife. Wannabe George Bests but with about 1 tenth of his football ability.   

This type of player probably died out in the 90s as the game as a whole became more professional. In a rare moment of football nominative determinism, Charlie Nicholas was one of the last Champagne Charlies. I think we were heavily  linked with him when he was at Celtic. Can't remember whether we didn't sign him because of his off pitch lifestyle, or whether he fancied living in London. Either way we did ok without him.

This is a really interesting discussion but it's derailing the take the piss out of Everton thread somewhat. Am wondering if the Mods might be able to move Howard Phillips's excellent list and the related posts to a separate thread?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:47:02 PM by irc65 »
Logged

Online elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,354
  • Boss Tha
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26615 on: Today at 12:08:36 AM »
Is grock the sort of updated version of the lumbering centre-half, a la Neil Ruddock?
Logged
We are Liverpool!
Pages: 1 ... 661 662 663 664 665 [666]   Go Up
« previous next »
 