So "cart horse" is slightly more insulting and dismissive than "yard dog."
Important subtlety in the argot noted...
There are very fine distinctions and nuances with all the terms, if used properly: yard dog, cart horse, clogger, oil tanker, grafter, shithouse, journeyman, chancer, competition winner and so on. All have their own particular shade of meaning. The problem is that rarely are they used properly anymore. Alas, invective these days is sprinked around randomly and liberally, like grated cheese over a bolognese, instead of judiciously and masterfully employed with pointed, and effective, accuracy.
It's more Argos than argot. I'm as much to blame as anyone. It's too easy to be sloppy and waste the inherent power of words. Bunch of fucking chancers, the lot of us