Yep. Twitter/social media gives away the true person.



It certainly does. If you want to know the person behind the front they put on when face-to-face, check their social media. It's extremely revealing. I learned so much about so many people during the Brexit fiasco, as well as the Trump years as well as their postings on football.I don't have social media accounts myself, but checking out other people's is ever so revealing. No wonder potential employers have a look to see what potential employees are really like. It also trips up endless amounts of criminals who cannot help themselves and post incriminating stuff on their accounts for the police to see when they start digging.Social media is a window to the soul, or lack of.