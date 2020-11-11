« previous next »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
November 11, 2020, 07:05:11 PM
Quote from: jacobs chains on November 11, 2020, 04:57:05 PM
Pickford got the blame for an injury he caused. I can't work out why this is so difficult for them to understand. Thick fucks.
Probably because no matter what happens in life, it's them who are somehow the victims, and nothing at all is ever their fault.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
November 11, 2020, 07:07:11 PM
Quote from: Kekule on November 11, 2020, 06:57:40 PM
Like being crap.

Well that's the first option. I was thinking more on the lines of the Barlinnie One kicking off on Ancelotti's son or something of that nature.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
November 11, 2020, 08:35:18 PM
Just popping in to remind everyone that earlier this season Everton fans pushed a 35 year old song into the charts and the club followed suit by creating a music video using highlights of the *checks notes* 4 games they won on the bounce which triggered this hysteria.

As you all were.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
November 11, 2020, 08:36:26 PM

I think were due some injury news along the lines of  not as bad as it first seemed arent we?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
November 11, 2020, 08:54:39 PM
Quote from: BJ on November 11, 2020, 08:36:26 PM
I think were due some injury news along the lines of  not as bad as it first seemed arent we?

We got that with Fabinho.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
November 11, 2020, 09:05:49 PM
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on November 11, 2020, 09:01:05 AM
I know yard dog is often used especially by old scouse fellas about centre halves, but if there is one centre half that could never be described as a yard dog, it's him.

Mick Lyons. Now there was a yard dog...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
November 11, 2020, 09:38:01 PM
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on November 11, 2020, 08:54:39 PM
We got that with Fabinho.
Make that were due another bit of luck with injury news then  ;)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
November 11, 2020, 09:38:29 PM
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on November 11, 2020, 09:05:49 PM
Mick Lyons. Now there was a yard dog...
Good god, yes, he was dreadful.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 12:53:17 AM
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on November 11, 2020, 09:05:49 PM
Mick Lyons. Now there was a yard dog...
Mick was a  pussycat compared to Liam Harnan
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 04:28:34 AM
Quote from: Jwils21 on November 11, 2020, 08:35:18 PM
Just popping in to remind everyone that earlier this season Everton fans pushed a 35 year old song into the charts and the club followed suit by creating a music video using highlights of the *checks notes* 4 games they won on the bounce which triggered this hysteria.

As you all were.
You sure it was 4 games J? Could of sworn they won the league the way they were carrying on
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 06:27:02 AM
Quite telling that on manc forums they seem to be genuinely wishing Joe well whereas  on the blueshite forums they're dancing in the streets..............
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 09:17:13 AM
Quote from: Brissyred on Yesterday at 06:27:02 AM
Quite telling that on manc forums they seem to be genuinely wishing Joe well whereas  on the blueshite forums they're dancing in the streets..............
I'm sure that's just the usual cranks who exist to discredit LFC. Most normal people - normal blues - won't think like that.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 09:55:52 AM
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on November 11, 2020, 09:05:49 PM
Mick Lyons. Now there was a yard dog...
I remember him, a loyal servant to be fair always remember him for winning fuck all. His career was sandwiched between the Harvey Kendall Ball, and the Kendall eras.

Could possibly be the yard dog's lower profile cousin. The cart horse.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:21:20 AM
Quote from: Brissyred on Yesterday at 06:27:02 AM
Quite telling that on manc forums they seem to be genuinely wishing Joe well whereas  on the blueshite forums they're dancing in the streets..............
Everton and Abu Dhabi have the two worst fanbases in the Premier League by miles.

It's says an awful lot when you actually get more sense out of United fans these days.

With Everton and Abu Dhabi it comes from being forever in the considerable shadows of far more famous, far more successful and far superior neighbours. Those two will always be the Bitters of their respective cities.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 11:29:40 AM
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on November 11, 2020, 09:05:49 PM
Mick Lyons. Now there was a yard dog...

Sea Lions at the Zoo
Mick Lyons should be in a Zoo
Graffiti from the 70s
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 12:00:16 PM
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 09:17:13 AM
I'm sure that's just the usual cranks who exist to discredit LFC. Most normal people - normal blues - won't think like that.
Nah, no way are "most" blues sound. There are some out there but the majority these days are of the jealous and bitter variety
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 12:42:53 PM
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Yesterday at 12:00:16 PM
Nah, no way are "most" blues sound. There are some out there but the majority these days are of the jealous and bitter variety

Yep
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 01:00:40 PM
Most of the blues who are sound in person probably aren't when behind a keyboard, and vice versa.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 01:03:29 PM
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 01:00:40 PM
Most of the blues who are sound in person probably aren't when behind a keyboard, and vice versa.

Yep. Twitter/social media gives away the true person.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 01:22:13 PM
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 09:55:52 AM
I remember him, a loyal servant to be fair always remember him for winning fuck all. His career was sandwiched between the Harvey Kendall Ball, and the Kendall eras.

Could possibly be the yard dog's lower profile cousin. The cart horse.

So "cart horse" is slightly more insulting and dismissive than "yard dog."

Important subtlety in the argot noted...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 01:35:48 PM
Quote from: fish, barrel, etc. on Yesterday at 01:22:13 PM
So "cart horse" is slightly more insulting and dismissive than "yard dog."

Important subtlety in the argot noted...

I've always thought Yard dog = thug, cart horse = slow, ponderous and milk turns quicker. But I think there was a bit of interchangeability between them
But both really common years back. Could just be a straw poll of me, but yard dog is still used, but not heard cart horse as much.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 01:48:55 PM
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 01:03:29 PM
Yep. Twitter/social media gives away the true person.
It certainly does. If you want to know the person behind the front they put on when face-to-face, check their social media. It's extremely revealing. I learned so much about so many people during the Brexit fiasco, as well as the Trump years as well as their postings on football.

I don't have social media accounts myself, but checking out other people's is ever so revealing. No wonder potential employers have a look to see what potential employees are really like. It also trips up endless amounts of criminals who cannot help themselves and post incriminating stuff on their accounts for the police to see when they start digging.

Social media is a window to the soul, or lack of.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 01:50:53 PM
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 01:35:48 PM
I've always thought Yard dog = thug, cart horse = slow, ponderous and milk turns quicker. But I think there was a bit of interchangeability between them
But both really common years back. Could just be a straw poll of me, but yard dog is still used, but not heard cart horse as much.
We need our good friend Howard Phillips to adjudicate on this. 😊
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 03:26:09 PM
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 01:35:48 PM
I've always thought Yard dog = thug, cart horse = slow, ponderous and milk turns quicker. But I think there was a bit of interchangeability between them
But both really common years back. Could just be a straw poll of me, but yard dog is still used, but not heard cart horse as much.

I thought cart horse was also a lack of ability more than just a lack of speed, but the lack of speed one definitely seems to be oil tanker nowadays e.g. Macguire.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 03:31:53 PM
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on November 10, 2020, 08:29:17 PM
We're still o.k calling them mongrels aren't we?
Is it just the players that are animals then?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 04:04:45 PM
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ex-UO1oCJmM&amp;ab_channel=JosiahKlegg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ex-UO1oCJmM&amp;ab_channel=JosiahKlegg</a>
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 04:34:22 PM
Arf!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 04:36:20 PM
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 03:26:09 PM
I thought cart horse was also a lack of ability more than just a lack of speed, but the lack of speed one definitely seems to be oil tanker nowadays e.g. Macguire.
You're probably right. If Maguire is in the 70's he's a carthorse.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 04:46:45 PM
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 04:36:20 PM
You're probably right. If Maguire is in the 70's he's a carthorse.

An expensive one..
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 05:02:17 PM
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 04:46:45 PM
An expensive one..

Might have ended up giving him a big head...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 06:03:56 PM
Quote from: fish, barrel, etc. on Yesterday at 01:22:13 PM
So "cart horse" is slightly more insulting and dismissive than "yard dog."

Important subtlety in the argot noted...
There are very fine distinctions and nuances with all the terms, if used properly: yard dog, cart horse, clogger, oil tanker, grafter, shithouse, journeyman, chancer, competition winner and so on. All have their own particular shade of meaning. The problem is that rarely are they used properly anymore. Alas, invective these days is sprinked around randomly and liberally, like grated cheese over a bolognese, instead of judiciously and masterfully employed with pointed, and effective, accuracy.

It's more Argos than argot. I'm as much to blame as anyone. It's too easy to be sloppy and waste the inherent power of words. Bunch of fucking chancers, the lot of us
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 06:11:44 PM
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:03:56 PM
There are very fine distinctions and nuances with all the terms, if used properly: yard dog, cart horse, clogger, oil tanker, grafter, shithouse, journeyman, chancer, competition winner and so on. All have their own particular shade of meaning. The problem is that rarely are they used properly anymore. Alas, invective these days is sprinked around randomly and liberally, like grated cheese over a bolognese, instead of judiciously and masterfully employed with pointed, and effective, accuracy.

It's more Argos than argot. I'm as much to blame as anyone. It's too easy to be sloppy and waste the inherent power of words. Bunch of fucking chancers, the lot of us

You fucking horse... you cart chancer...

No, that's not it...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 06:28:04 PM
Quote from: fish, barrel, etc. on Yesterday at 06:11:44 PM
You fucking horse... you cart chancer...

No, that's not it...

I think he's a journeytanker myself...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 07:26:37 PM
Iam slightly dyslexic and because clogger and oil tanker are next to eachother I came up with clinker.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 07:32:13 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 01:50:53 PM
We need our good friend Howard Phillips to adjudicate on this. 😊

You rang m'lud?

The definition of yard dog has previously been considered at length see

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=274817.0

But I think Kavah's definition perfectly sums up 'yard dog' - "As well as being a bit shit, slow and a reckless tackler, the archetypal yard dog should be hard as nails and look a bit scary."

Lee Carsley was given as a prime example of a yard dog.

I thought that a 'cart horse' was a big, immobile lump of a centre back or a lower league centre forward who delights in bullying skilful PL centre backs on a boggy pitch in the West Country however Everton fans have extended the definition to include midfield players as a fan has recently stated "Throw Iwobi and Sigurdsson into that and youve got a full on banquet. Cart horses."

So it would seem that the expression is being extended to take into account the sheer awfulness of the Everton squad.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 07:49:28 PM
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 07:26:37 PM
Iam slightly dyslexic and because clogger and oil tanker are next to eachother I came up with clinker.
Burnt out. Used.

Close enough.   ;)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 08:55:34 PM
You don't mind having a yard dog in the side. Our bastard is our bastard. You don't want a cart horse because we should be above that. Any manager playing a clogger should be worried about his job.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 11:00:48 PM
Yeah a yard dog was someone like Terry Hurloxk wasnt it? Ugly, dirty bastard whod kick you given half a chance.

A cart horse was a slow centre back I always thought.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 12:47:02 AM
I think Ron "Chopper" Harris qualified as a yard dog. The nickname is a bit of a clue ...

 :)
