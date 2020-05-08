« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 656 657 658 659 660 [661]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1510145 times)

Online TheTeflonJohn

  • The proud owner of a moist undercarriage. Full LFC bed time attire wanker. Self-confessed CUNT.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,141
  • Atkinsons Long Leather - Atkinsons Hair Do
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26400 on: Today at 07:44:00 AM »
Haha what have I got involved in, I think we should have a Rawk straightener outside the Aiggy Arms tonight, at 7pm, who's up for it? Ill take Andy and if he twats me I want Sol Grundies as back up  :D

All joking aside, I understand there's view points from different people but I certainly don't agree you can't call a twat a twat because there's other shit going on.

Andy, as far as I'm concerned your lucky mate because the blues I know are horrible bastards and I don't say that easily as some are family. Fucking worse one of the lot is my father in law, nice fella, brilliant grandad to my kids, turns into a fucking rabid mongrel when football is mentioned  :o I dropped some food off to him last week and with a wry smile on his face he says "Looks like that yard dog Van Dijk is out for a while then".

Fuck Everton
Logged

Offline Groundskeeper Willie

  • Loves a good Meat Flute! Silent screaming fistpumper. Don't wake the kids! He's not the messiah, he's a very naughty chip! Mattis, den svenska pedanten! Pantless arse-barer not used to withdrawal.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,126
  • Klappa händerna när du är riktigt glad.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26401 on: Today at 07:56:17 AM »
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Today at 07:44:00 AM
Haha what have I got involved in, I think we should have a Rawk straightener outside the Aiggy Arms tonight, at 7pm, who's up for it? Ill take Andy and if he twats me I want Sol Grundies as back up  :D

All joking aside, I understand there's view points from different people but I certainly don't agree you can't call a twat a twat because there's other shit going on.

Andy, as far as I'm concerned your lucky mate because the blues I know are horrible bastards and I don't say that easily as some are family. Fucking worse one of the lot is my father in law, nice fella, brilliant grandad to my kids, turns into a fucking rabid mongrel when football is mentioned  :o I dropped some food off to him last week and with a wry smile on his face he says "Looks like that yard dog Van Dijk is out for a while then".

Fuck Everton


Should have taken the food with you as you went. "Looks like you'll be hungry for a while yet then".
Logged
Love Ren & Stimpy

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,439
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26402 on: Today at 08:42:27 AM »
.
Logged
Believer

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,260
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26403 on: Today at 08:56:47 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:34:21 AM
They'll be moaning again tonight, seeing as the Liver Building is bathed in red light from top to bottom just like it was yesterday too.

We all know how terrified they are of the colour red. 😁

Sad acts. ;D
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26404 on: Today at 09:01:05 AM »
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Today at 07:44:00 AM
Haha what have I got involved in, I think we should have a Rawk straightener outside the Aiggy Arms tonight, at 7pm, who's up for it? Ill take Andy and if he twats me I want Sol Grundies as back up  :D

All joking aside, I understand there's view points from different people but I certainly don't agree you can't call a twat a twat because there's other shit going on.

Andy, as far as I'm concerned your lucky mate because the blues I know are horrible bastards and I don't say that easily as some are family. Fucking worse one of the lot is my father in law, nice fella, brilliant grandad to my kids, turns into a fucking rabid mongrel when football is mentioned  :o I dropped some food off to him last week and with a wry smile on his face he says "Looks like that yard dog Van Dijk is out for a while then".

Fuck Everton
I know yard dog is often used especially by old scouse fellas about centre halves, but if there is one centre half that could never be described as a yard dog, it's him.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,260
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26405 on: Today at 09:02:07 AM »
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Today at 07:44:00 AM
Haha what have I got involved in, I think we should have a Rawk straightener outside the Aiggy Arms tonight, at 7pm, who's up for it? Ill take Andy and if he twats me I want Sol Grundies as back up  :D

All joking aside, I understand there's view points from different people but I certainly don't agree you can't call a twat a twat because there's other shit going on.

Andy, as far as I'm concerned your lucky mate because the blues I know are horrible bastards and I don't say that easily as some are family. Fucking worse one of the lot is my father in law, nice fella, brilliant grandad to my kids, turns into a fucking rabid mongrel when football is mentioned  :o I dropped some food off to him last week and with a wry smile on his face he says "Looks like that yard dog Van Dijk is out for a while then".

Fuck Everton


There are two types of blues in the world. There are the sound minority who Andy knows and people like Speedo Mick and Bob Starkey(if you frequent Twitter you'll probably have come across Blue Nose Bob). And there are the bitter, rabid mongrels who sadly take up the majority of their support these days. The latter are the ones who most of us come across far too often for any of our liking.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,058
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26406 on: Today at 09:08:24 AM »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:02:07 AM
There are two types of blues in the world. There are the sound minority who Andy knows and people like Speedo Mick and Bob Starkey(if you frequent Twitter you'll probably have come across Blue Nose Bob). And there are the bitter, rabid mongrels who sadly take up the majority of their support these days. The latter are the ones who most of us come across far too often for any of our liking.

Social media has a lot to answer for. My grandson is a Blue, loves football, plays as often as he can, coaches a kids team and genuinely accepts we've got good players. After the Derby he was showing me a variety of stills of various tackles by our players, posted on Twitter, which he said proved that Everton were fighting fire with fire. He's sensible enough not, so far, to be completely brainwashed but all the social media shite is definitely frying a fair few of their brains.

I think the Derby showed that, despite all the hype, they aren't in a position to challenge for anything this season. But on the upside they should avoid relegation.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,260
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26407 on: Today at 10:07:07 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:08:24 AM
Social media has a lot to answer for. My grandson is a Blue, loves football, plays as often as he can, coaches a kids team and genuinely accepts we've got good players. After the Derby he was showing me a variety of stills of various tackles by our players, posted on Twitter, which he said proved that Everton were fighting fire with fire. He's sensible enough not, so far, to be completely brainwashed but all the social media shite is definitely frying a fair few of their brains.

I think the Derby showed that, despite all the hype, they aren't in a position to challenge for anything this season. But on the upside they should avoid relegation.


Let's hope you're wrong. You're right though. Social media has definitely made the rivalry worse. It does give away what people are really like though. In the past without social media, you perhaps wouldn't have seen or heard any vitriol towards us from certain blues, and thought they were sound. But now with social media, they get exposed for what they're really like.
Logged

Offline stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,914
  • 7 is the magic number
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26408 on: Today at 10:19:24 AM »
The soundest blues I know where on twitter trying to justify the Pickford tackle with videos or stills of Liverpool tackles. They were all also sharing or commenting on media stories about it as if the media are obsessed etc.

Literally the only people I've spoken to about Virgil's injury, are other fans and largely blues. I haven't once brought it up.

Social media is definitely to blame for a fair bit of this, though understand lots have to work with them on a daily basis so have to put up with it a bit more.

Their shouting when top of the league was fucking hilarious, added to by our 7-2 loss to Villa they were in heaven. I'm in a group text with some family members and we don't really talk specifically about red or blue, I don't think I've ever sent a goading text to the group about Everton (what's the point?). As soon as they're winning and we lose one they're all in there getting their oars in and revelling in it. I haven't even sent anything these past few weeks when some equilibrium has been restored, but then all we hear is "you'll never hear the end of them kopites" etc etc.

All fun and games, this season so far has been their best in a lot of their lifetimes and they're still largely shite and not fit to lace our boots. Happy days.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,260
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26409 on: Today at 10:32:21 AM »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 10:19:24 AM
The soundest blues I know where on twitter trying to justify the Pickford tackle with videos or stills of Liverpool tackles. They were all also sharing or commenting on media stories about it as if the media are obsessed etc.

Literally the only people I've spoken to about Virgil's injury, are other fans and largely blues. I haven't once brought it up.

Social media is definitely to blame for a fair bit of this, though understand lots have to work with them on a daily basis so have to put up with it a bit more.

Their shouting when top of the league was fucking hilarious, added to by our 7-2 loss to Villa they were in heaven. I'm in a group text with some family members and we don't really talk specifically about red or blue, I don't think I've ever sent a goading text to the group about Everton (what's the point?). As soon as they're winning and we lose one they're all in there getting their oars in and revelling in it. I haven't even sent anything these past few weeks when some equilibrium has been restored, but then all we hear is "you'll never hear the end of them kopites" etc etc.

All fun and games, this season so far has been their best in a lot of their lifetimes and they're still largely shite and not fit to lace our boots. Happy days.

It's a common trait of a blue to project what they are really like on to us and then point the finger. Gobshites.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:36:51 AM by Solomon Grundy »
Logged

Online BJ

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 78
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26410 on: Today at 12:12:02 PM »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 09:01:05 AM
I know yard dog is often used especially by old scouse fellas about centre halves, but if there is one centre half that could never be described as a yard dog, it's him.
Ron Yeats , the original yard dog  ;D
Logged

Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,152
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26411 on: Today at 12:48:38 PM »
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Today at 07:44:00 AM
Haha what have I got involved in, I think we should have a Rawk straightener outside the Aiggy Arms tonight, at 7pm, who's up for it? Ill take Andy and if he twats me I want Sol Grundies as back up  :D

All joking aside, I understand there's view points from different people but I certainly don't agree you can't call a twat a twat because there's other shit going on.

Andy, as far as I'm concerned your lucky mate because the blues I know are horrible bastards and I don't say that easily as some are family. Fucking worse one of the lot is my father in law, nice fella, brilliant grandad to my kids, turns into a fucking rabid mongrel when football is mentioned  :o I dropped some food off to him last week and with a wry smile on his face he says "Looks like that yard dog Van Dijk is out for a while then".

Fuck Everton


At least if we had a punch up outside the Aigburth Arms, they've got that nice big outside tent set up :)

Yeah most of the blues I know are actually sound. You sound like you know some absolute belters :)

(Can I say belters?) :)
Logged
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26412 on: Today at 12:58:35 PM »
Logged

Online BJ

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 78
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26413 on: Today at 01:24:53 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 12:58:35 PM
Haha.

https://twitter.com/ESPNUK/status/1326465612667908099
Even if you only compared like for like with him and Jesus, Id take Jesus every time. 

Who was the last Everton player to make the shortlist (or the long list) for the ballon dor?
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26414 on: Today at 01:30:38 PM »
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,809
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26415 on: Today at 01:46:56 PM »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 10:19:24 AM
The soundest blues I know where on twitter trying to justify the Pickford tackle with videos or stills of Liverpool tackles. They were all also sharing or commenting on media stories about it as if the media are obsessed etc.

Literally the only people I've spoken to about Virgil's injury, are other fans and largely blues. I haven't once brought it up.

Social media is definitely to blame for a fair bit of this, though understand lots have to work with them on a daily basis so have to put up with it a bit more.

Their shouting when top of the league was fucking hilarious, added to by our 7-2 loss to Villa they were in heaven. I'm in a group text with some family members and we don't really talk specifically about red or blue, I don't think I've ever sent a goading text to the group about Everton (what's the point?). As soon as they're winning and we lose one they're all in there getting their oars in and revelling in it. I haven't even sent anything these past few weeks when some equilibrium has been restored, but then all we hear is "you'll never hear the end of them kopites" etc etc.

All fun and games, this season so far has been their best in a lot of their lifetimes and they're still largely shite and not fit to lace our boots. Happy days.

Exactly! They are irrelevant, as per my 'dead sheep' analogy. I'll just drop this in here again.  ;D

https://twitter.com/liverpoolphil10/status/1322957315327315968?s=09
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,117
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26416 on: Today at 01:54:39 PM »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 07:02:50 PM
Another survey, Woohoo ;D

I particularly liked this bit;

'Many supporters will already be eagerly awaiting buying their first season ticket at Bramley-Moore Dock..'

Most of them are 'eagerly awaiting' their first months refund from this year's season ticket.

Informal sports bar with screens?
Better than being outside in the cold smelling all the sewage and having to watch the team I suppose.
Might as well get a seat in the pub.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline BriarcliffInmate

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 40
  • I like football the way I like my politics: Red.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26417 on: Today at 02:29:20 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:54:39 PM
Informal sports bar with screens?
Better than being outside in the cold smelling all the sewage and having to watch the team I suppose.
Might as well get a seat in the pub.

Haha, it's gonna be a right dump if it ever gets built. Still, at least sitting inside it means you don't have to see it polluting the waterfront.

Reminds me of a French critic who said the best place to eat in France was at the Eiffel tower, not because it served the best food, but it was the only place in Paris you couldn't see it.  :D
Logged
"This club has been my life. Id go out and sweep the street and be proud to do it for Liverpool FC if they asked me to." - Bob Paisley

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,260
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26418 on: Today at 03:48:47 PM »
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,296
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26419 on: Today at 04:08:52 PM »
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,260
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26420 on: Today at 04:13:32 PM »
CAN NOT wait till they find themselves wallowing in 14th place, calling for Carlo to go and Hames an absolute waste of space.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,348
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26421 on: Today at 04:18:28 PM »
They creamed their kecks when they took Virgil out. We were doomed.

Jurgen got on with it and we didn't lose a match.

Now there's more bad news with Joe.

They'll really be creaming now.

Jurgen will see to it others step up. That's his way of dealing with things like this. And we'll continue winning.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,665
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26422 on: Today at 04:28:11 PM »
I dont know why theyre celebrating. Surely it gives them even fewer excuse for them to be miles behind again at the seasons end when weve been without so many first team players for multiple games at a time?
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26423 on: Today at 04:30:20 PM »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 04:28:11 PM
I dont know why theyre celebrating. Surely it gives them even fewer excuse for them to be miles behind again at the seasons end when weve been without so many first team players for multiple games at a time?

It'll come back to massively bite them on the arse all this. And really, to be honest, they should have realised this by now.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,296
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26424 on: Today at 04:30:38 PM »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 04:28:11 PM
I dont know why theyre celebrating. Surely it gives them even fewer excuse for them to be miles behind again at the seasons end when weve been without so many first team players for multiple games at a time?

Where they finish is secondary to them though
Logged

Online aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,411
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26425 on: Today at 04:31:25 PM »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 03:48:47 PM
FC Class and Dignity strike again. :wanker

https://twitter.com/StanleyHouseLFC/status/1326548228922204165/photo/1

To which they replied:

I think some reds misunderstood a earlier tweet we put out, we weren't making fun of an injury, we were highlighting that Pickford will get the blame.

Apologies for the misunderstanding

Of course ::)

Some awful replies:
https://twitter.com/ToffeeTVEFC/status/1326560702400704512?s=20
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26426 on: Today at 04:39:20 PM »
Flapped it and made themselves look even bigger dickheads now.

https://twitter.com/ToffeeTVEFC/status/1326560702400704512


Quote
@ToffeeTVEFC
I think some reds misunderstood a earlier tweet we put out, we weren't making fun of an injury, we were highlighting that Pickford will get the blame.

Apologies for the misunderstanding
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,665
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26427 on: Today at 04:42:26 PM »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:39:20 PM
Flapped it and made themselves look even bigger dickheads now.

https://twitter.com/ToffeeTVEFC/status/1326560702400704512

Ah, yes. The Richard Keys defence.


Logged

Online BJ

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 78
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26428 on: Today at 04:43:24 PM »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:39:20 PM
Flapped it and made themselves look even bigger dickheads now.

https://twitter.com/ToffeeTVEFC/status/1326560702400704512
Is this those two miseries who go on RedmenTv at Derby time?
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26429 on: Today at 04:46:52 PM »
Quote from: BJ on Today at 04:43:24 PM
Is this those two miseries who go on RedmenTv at Derby time?

Yep. Probably why they've come out with the 'apology'.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26430 on: Today at 04:48:25 PM »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 04:31:25 PM

Some awful replies:
https://twitter.com/ToffeeTVEFC/status/1326560702400704512?s=20

Like this one wanting them to cover up what a set of c*nts they are.

Quote
UpperGwladysBlue
@UpperGwladysBlu
Replying to
@ToffeeTVEFC
Delete this. Apologising makes it look like you did something wrong when you didnt & hands ammunition to morons.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26431 on: Today at 04:51:16 PM »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:39:20 PM
Flapped it and made themselves look even bigger dickheads now.

https://twitter.com/ToffeeTVEFC/status/1326560702400704512

So basically,their season's falling apart and somehow it's our fault.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 656 657 658 659 660 [661]   Go Up
« previous next »
 